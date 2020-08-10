First look at freshly paved Bethany Creek Trail

A relatively short but important link in Washington County’s regional path system has been paved.

Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation Department has invested $1.1 million in the Bethany Creek Trail which runs from Springville Road to the existing Rock Creek Trail/Bethany Terrace Trail. The land is owned by Bonneville Power Administration and had been an unpaved, informal route for years. The length of the new path is just under one-half mile and the width is 10 feet wide with a gravel shoulder on each side.

When I stumbled on the new path yesterday, several groups of kids from adjacent neighborhoods had already discovered it and were making great use of this safe, smooth and carfree bikeway. Paths in this area are so valuable because Washington County has not done a good job building safe on-street bike facilities amid rapid growth in housing. Now more people in the many new developments along Springville and Kaiser roads can connect to existing paths for fun, fitness, and reaching jobs and other destinations.

On that note, THPRD plans to build a crossing treatment at the northern end of this path so people can get across Springville Road. The project isn’t complete yet and is expected to be done by October. More info on project website.

We can’t build paths like this fast enough. More please!

