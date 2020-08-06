Weekend Event Guide: Biciclista Garage Sale, alleycat, and more

Typically on a warm summer weekend in August we’d have tons of great bike events to share. Things aren’t back to normal by any stretch, but there are a few things worth noting. The big one is a three-day garage sale from our friends (and BikePortland supporters!) Biciclista US. Their laser mask is my go-to for riding these days and you can grab one of them and check out all their other cool stuff Friday through Sunday.

Details on that and other events below…

Thursday, August 6th

Thursday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Salmon Street Fountain (SW)

After a Covid-induced hiatus it appears the TNR folks are riding again. This week’s theme is sanity and the ride leader says it’ll end with a fire by the river. More info here.

Friday, August 7th

Biciclista US Garage Sale – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (SE)

*Note: Sale is Friday through Sunday*. Stock up on masks, jerseys, and other apparel and accessories from Portland-based brand Biciclista. The owner usually attends bike races and other events but with everything cancelled he’s decided to host a garage sale from his national HQ in southeast. More info here.

Saturday, August 8th

I-205 Path Litter Cleanup – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Home Depot (NE)

Join nonprofit SOLVE to help make this important path something we can be proud of. We all know how much trash has collected on some parts of the path so we need lots of hands to help clean it up. More info here.

No Contact Alleycat – 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (SE)

Not many details on this event, but it looks like fun and there will be solid swag from sponsors like North St. Bags, Castelli, Retrogression, and others. More info here.

Other ideas

Support Black Lives Matter

If you’re looking to get involved with local protests to support Black Lives Matter, check out this excellent event calendar.

Street Plazas

As we’ve been sharing, PBOT and local businesses have teamed up on plazas and parklets citywide. Visit SE Ankeny at 28th, Denver Ave in Kenton, SE Clinton at 26th, or any number of other locations where you can enjoy carfree spaces and support local businesses. Check out this map for all the locations.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Weekend Event Guide