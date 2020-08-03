Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Travel Oregon film follows three women on bikepacking trip

Posted by on August 3rd, 2020 at 1:38 pm

Analise Cleopatra, Dejuanae Toliver and Brooklyn Bell. (Photo by Alisa Geiser)

“Pedal Through” is a new short film (watch it below) that captures breathtaking footage of three women riding some of Oregon’s best mountain bike trails. But what’s even more memorable about this adventure were the people doing the riding.

29-year-old Portland-based filmmaker Analise Cleopatra decided to jump head-first into a bikepacking trip even though she’d never mountain biked or camped. Despite that, she and photographer Aly Nicklas applied for — and received — a grant through the Oregon Made Creative Foundation to do a multi-day ride through Central Oregon. Joining this pair were Cleopatra’s friend Dejuanae Toliver and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell.

Here’s more about their trip from a report posted on Travel Oregon’s website:

“As it turned out, bikepacking and being out in nature is what brought her peace and allowed her to move at a slower pace. She says the COVID quarantine has provided the perfect opportunity to reimagine recreation and create a path for people — specifically from diverse backgrounds — to try something new.

In the end, the bikepacking group of women rode 132 miles in their soul-searching expedition. Cleopatra says she’s the strongest and healthiest she’s ever felt. “I’m so much less anxious because of the things that I now know that I can do with my body,” she says. “That’s something I would love every person to experience. It feels like flying.”

Read more about this adventure and get some route tips at TravelOregon.com.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
bArbaroo
Guest
bArbaroo

She may be new to bike packing but she sure is good at putting the experience into words and pictures. What a fantastic short film!

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

Just wonderful.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day ago
Coastal Mountain Sport Haus
Guest
Coastal Mountain Sport Haus

Jonathan, thank you for sharing this amazing video! It has a great vibe showcasing Oregon’s scenic backcountry by bike. It is the perfect reminder to get out there and enjoy the sights and sounds of our state.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Eric
Guest
Eric

Love this video!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

So cool! I’ve really been getting interested in trying bikepacking, this definitely fuels the fire even more! Great film!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
one
Guest
one

This is such a shareable video!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
