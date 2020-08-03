Travel Oregon film follows three women on bikepacking trip

“Pedal Through” is a new short film (watch it below) that captures breathtaking footage of three women riding some of Oregon’s best mountain bike trails. But what’s even more memorable about this adventure were the people doing the riding.

29-year-old Portland-based filmmaker Analise Cleopatra decided to jump head-first into a bikepacking trip even though she’d never mountain biked or camped. Despite that, she and photographer Aly Nicklas applied for — and received — a grant through the Oregon Made Creative Foundation to do a multi-day ride through Central Oregon. Joining this pair were Cleopatra’s friend Dejuanae Toliver and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell.

Here’s more about their trip from a report posted on Travel Oregon’s website:

Advertisement

“As it turned out, bikepacking and being out in nature is what brought her peace and allowed her to move at a slower pace. She says the COVID quarantine has provided the perfect opportunity to reimagine recreation and create a path for people — specifically from diverse backgrounds — to try something new. In the end, the bikepacking group of women rode 132 miles in their soul-searching expedition. Cleopatra says she’s the strongest and healthiest she’s ever felt. “I’m so much less anxious because of the things that I now know that I can do with my body,” she says. “That’s something I would love every person to experience. It feels like flying.”

Read more about this adventure and get some route tips at TravelOregon.com.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page

films, travel oregon