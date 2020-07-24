Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Get ready to roll through the heat with these tips

Posted by on July 24th, 2020 at 1:29 pm

(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

As if we didn’t have enough on our plates, now a heat wave is coming.

Given that we’re in the midst of a surge in biking and many of you might not have been through a hot summer season before, it’s worth thinking ahead about how to stay comfortable when cycling gets sweaty.

Biking in the heat is no joke — especially if you’re wearing a mask or some other type of face covering that could make you even hotter. Before I share a few of our best hot biking tips, I want to share a story I heard from a reader this week.

Doug H. was biking toward the Springwater path in Sellwood Riverfront Park on Tuesday when he saw a man fall over while biking. According to Doug, the 68-year-old man suffered from a heat stroke and then later died of cardiac arrest. It was 90-degrees at the time of the incident.

I share this story to underscore how heat can impact your ride. So before heading out in the next few days, check out our tips below:

Ride slowly: If it’s super hot I play the No Sweat Challenge game with myself. Using my gears, I adjust my speed and cadence (the rate at which legs spin the cranks) to keep an efficient pace without working up a sweat.

If you see water, ride through it: This is fun and smart. From rivers to creeks, fountains and sprinklers — embrace every opportunity to ride through water. Being wet = being cool (and it’ll dry quick, so you don’t have to worry about showing up at your destination looking like a wet dog).

Get bags off your back: You’ll be less sweaty and much more comfortable if you don’t use a backpack. Attach a basket to your bike, use panniers, hang grocery bags from your bars — whatever you can do to avoid a big heavy thing draped over your back.

Helmets can help: It may seem counter-intuitive that something on your head can cool you down, but try soaking the pads in water for a refreshing sensation. Also keep in mind that a helmet can act as a shield against the sun — especially if it has a built-in visor.

Shade matters: Seek routes with big trees and abundant shade. About one-third of Portland’s streets have a complete tree canopy, many of them on neighborhood greenway routes.

Timing is everything: If possible, ride early or late to avoid peak sun exposure.

Freeze a water bottle: Freeze one, fill one. By the time you get to #2 it’ll be melted and cold.

Soak your shirt or a bandanna: Like I said above, having something wet around your neck or your head significantly lowers your core body temperature. Some readers swear by these JellyBeadz cooling neck scarves. You can also soak your t-shirt before heading out.

For more great tips from BikePortland readers, check the comments in the “Related Posts” posted below this story. Enjoy the weekend and stay cool!

Granpa
Guest
Granpa

When you freeze your water bottle only fill it 1/3 full and freeze it on its side. Then fill it the rest of the way before you head out

14 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Extra water is key and soak your head and neck liberally. This is why I recommend riding with only water in your bottles rather than sports drinks. If you need the electrolytes, then carry a gel or two.

Don’t pass up opportunities to top off your bottles.

Hot days are not the time to push your training. As a young man, I passed out on a long climb during a very hot day with no recollection of how I got off the road to lay under a tree.

Finally, riding with someone is important if you’re going into remote areas.

14 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

My approach to hot-weather exercise has always been “go as hard as you can, and accept that you’ll be slower than you would be in cooler weather.” But I’m probably at the age now where that approach is no longer safe (sigh), so thanks for the tips.

11 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Get an e-bike!…with optional AC.

13 hours ago
