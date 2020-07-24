‘Bike Match’ connects used steeds with those in need

A local community group is helping fuel the local bike boom and make sure there are more people of color taking part in it.

Friends on Bikes (FOB) was founded in 2017 by Molly Sugar and Gritchelle Fallesgon with a goal to build a more welcoming community in Portland for Black, indigenous, and people of color who are women, trans, or gender non-conforming. In the past three years they’ve held many rides and events — from sunset cruises to adventurous bikecamping trips. Now they’ve launched a “Bike Match” program to help people in need of a bike join in the fun.

The idea is simple: Connect people who need a bike with people who have one to offer. A basic online form gets the wheels turning.

If you need a bike FOB will contact you when they have a match and then arrange an exchange at your preferred location. If you have a bike to donate, make sure it’s in good shape, ready-to-ride, and sanitize all the contact points (bars, shifters, breaks, saddle) before handing it off.

Follow Friends.On.Bikes via Instagram or at FriendsonBikes.com for more info.



