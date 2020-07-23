Weekend Event Guide: Redlining ride, film benefit, Push for Peace, and more

The weekend is almost here and it’s going to be a wild one. The fun starts tonight with an educational ride you don’t want to miss.

If you’ve been wondering where this usually-weekly post has gone, it’s been sporadic of late with the absence of events due to virus fears. But folks are slowly gaining comfort and confidence (which is good or bad, depending on your perspective) and listings are starting to trickle back onto our calendar. If you go out, please be prepared for the heat and take health precautions!

Thursday, July 23rd

Ride the Redline – 5:30 pm at Stormbreaker Brewing (N)

No we’re not talking about the MAX line. This physically-distanced bike ride around northeast Portland will educate you about the racist policies that denied bank loans to certain parts of the city — that just so happened to be where the majority of Black people lived. More info here.

Friday, July 24th

Unity Ride: Killer Queens and Working Bees – 6:00 pm at Waterfront Park (SW)

This ride is billed as a space where all Women/Trans/Femme/Non Binary people will feel welcome. It’s also a benefit for North Portland bike shop owner Rachel Cameron who was injured and assaulted by police while walking home from a protest last week. More info here.

Saturday, July 25th

I-205 Multi-Use Path Clean Up

***NOTE: This event has been removed from our calendar and the Event Guide because of inappropriate posts regarding people experiencing homelessness and racism on the Facebook page of event organizer Lents Neighborhood Livability Association. We regret any inconvenience.***

Sunday, July 26th

Push For Peace – 1:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

If it’s got wheels, show up and roll with it. This event will be a rally and march/ride/roll led by PDX Black Youth Movement in the name of abolishing the police. More info here.

Takeout & A Movie – 6:00 pm Live Via YouTube

Filmed by Bike has teamed up with the Oregon Hospitality Foundation on this fundraiser for the Cycle Oregon Fund. Grab some food from a local restaurant, set up your viewing station and watch an amazing collection of adventure biking films! Tickets required for this livestream event that includes chat window and Q & A session with filmmakers. More info here.

