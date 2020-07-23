Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Hood River businesses take over street from ODOT in order to take over street

Posted by on July 23rd, 2020 at 12:45 pm

Not ODOT-approved.
(Image: City of Hood River)

The Oregon Department of Transportation is trying.

The agency that’s pushing to expand freeways throughout the Portland region and has become Oregon’s de facto advocacy organization for car users, wants to be seen as innovative and nimble; but a situation in the city of Hood River shows the lengths businesses had to go just to use a few curbside parking spaces on one of the agency’s state highways.

Earlier this month businesses along Hood River’s main drag of Oak Street started building “street seat” installations to give customers more space to eat and drink. The efforts were part of a parklet permit program launched by the City of Hood River at the end of June.

“[The parklets] are not acceptable in terms of where they are and how they’re constructed.”
— Rian Windsheimer, ODOT Region 1 Director

But according to ODOT’s Region 1 Manager Rian Windsheimer, Hood River never received final approval to permit businesses on Oak Street — which happens to be State Route 30, an ODOT-owned highway. “Unfortunately, Hood River proceeded with allowing businesses to go and put those in place on the Historic Highway and the State Highway without working with ODOT to approve the parklet plans,” Windsheimer told members of the Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee at their meeting on July 13th.

Windsheimer went on to say that he supports the parklet idea, but the wooden benches, tables and other features built in the parking lane, “Are not acceptable in terms of where they are and how they’re constructed.”

ODOT claims their hands are tied due to federal Highway Trust Fund policy that allows only “transportation related activity” on state right-of-way.

One of ODOT’s suggestions was to relocate the parklets onto sidestreets; but the City of Hood River didn’t like that idea. “It’s a very fluid situation, we’re trying to figure out what to do,” Windsheimer said at the meeting.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Two days later local media reported that ODOT crews planned to remove the parklets. Fortunately Windsheimer intervened and continued to negotiate with business owners. Those discussions helped inform official ODOT design guidance and a permit process for businesses along state highways.

ODOT photo of their new “Re-evisioning spaces” program in action outside a business in Grants Pass.

On July 20th, ODOT released a statement about their new Reopening Communities, Re-envisioning Spaces Program, an effort to, “Re-envision how to safely adapt public spaces within the state highway system.” ODOT offered an example of a business in Grants Pass that received a permit to place two tables on a sidewalk.

The big catch with ODOT’s permit program is that the agency will only allow “transportation” uses on state highways. This means no parklets or seating in the roadway. As you can see in the image ODOT shared from Grants Pass, the only new use they permit in the highway is people walking. “ODOT urges cities to re-envision additional [parking] spaces with ideas like detouring local traffic onto state highways, using alleys or empty lots, or transferring ownership of state sidewalks or streets to the city,” their statement said.

In order to maintain their outdoor dining tables and seating on the street, the City of Hood River had to request a jurisdictional transfer from ODOT to the city. ODOT has obliged and is working out the details. According to a story in Hood River News published Wednesday (7/22), one of the businesses will be allowed to keep their parklet on Highway 30, while another will have to move it to a private parking lot behind their business.

The businesses claim they built these parklets because ODOT signaled support, then they were threatened with having to remove them, now ODOT says some of them can stay. What a mess.

One interesting takeaway from this is how ODOT interprets the “transportation related activity” definition from the Highway Trust Fund. Under their interpretation, an empty parked private vehicle is transportation related, but an empty dining table is not. If ODOT is truly committed to, “re-envisioning how to safely adapt public spaces within the state highway system,” perhaps they should be more flexible. What if they allowed parklets as long as they’re equipped with wheels?

In related news, Washington’s DOT released a program earlier this month that gives local jurisdictions permission to re-allocate space on state highway lanes for the exclusive use of walkers and rollers.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

17
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
9 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
14 Comment authors
Tom2Racer XMichael MannTodd/Boulangernate Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

They should use abandoned trolleys (a la Spaghetti Factory style) or wagons, etc to meet their ‘transportation activity’ requirements.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
nate
Guest
nate

Hasn’t it always made more sense to put the seating that people are going to spend time in closest to the building (i.e., on the sidewalk) and have the more transitory pedestrian traffic in the reclaimed space in the street, whether from parking or a travel lane? I’m sure the servers would prefer not having to constantly look out for pedestrian cross-traffic and the diners would rather not be as close to the noise and fumes of passing traffic. I’ve never understood why all these plans put the tables in the street. What am I missing?

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Nate,
I really like the idea of replacing on-street parking with a pedestrian realm with bollards or planters separating the space from cars and maybe a few benches separating the retail environment on the sidewalk.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Guest
Allan Rudwick

Check out how the do it in Florence, Italy (pre-pandemic). There is a gap for walking. People want to be able to walk up to the front door without walking through the seating area. There are other examples if you search around on streetview

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So we basically have that, except the seats closest to the street get to sit next to lifted F250 trucks speeding by.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
nate
Guest
nate

Yeah, but look where the people are actually walking. This approach works great if you’ve got a massive plaza for your eating area and pedestrians can walk wherever they want. Not so well if those pedestrians walking around are getting run over. Not sure the comparison holds up. There are countless examples of restaurants with existing front patio areas that have a wide path between the tables leading from the sidewalk to the front door and they seem to work fine.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
WestRiver
Subscriber
WestRiver

“What if they allowed parklets as long as they’re equipped with wheels?”
This, exactly! Park some flatbed trailers, plop some tables and chairs on them. Done.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Alan Love
Guest
Alan Love

Oooh, I like this. Looking at the on-street tables, it just seems uncomfortable to be right in line with a high speed multi-thousand pound vehicle drifting out of the lane because it’s operator is staring at a phone, etc. Put the tables up on an elevated trailer bed and I’d feel a lot safer and more comfortable. Tables immediately adjacent to the building wall can be reserved for customers requiring ADA services and other limited mobility issues (strollers etc.).

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

How about defining these cafe seating areas as “pedestrian refuelling & rest areas”?

“The origin of today’s rest area system was a provision in the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1938 that stated “the States with the aid of Federal Funds may include . .. such sanitary and other facilities as may be deemed necessary to provide for the suitable accommodation of the public.” The intent of the Act was to increase [transportation facility user] safety and comfort by providing facilities for stopping and resting. Subsequent Federal-Aid Highway Acts, the Highway Trust Fund, and the Highway Beautification Act of 1965 gave authority, funding, and sub- stance to the rest area program.” – M.A. Perfather, Operation and Motorist Usage of Interstate Rest Areas and Welcome Centers in Virginia; TRB 1224

I am surprised at how fast ODoT reacted to this request (probably faster since it was NOT in Portland and in a small rural city) per politics. And also the good news that ODoT is working with the City of Hood River had to request a jurisdictional transfer. 😉

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Bob R.
Guest
Bob R.

I was going to half-jokingly say the same thing but you did even better by finding a reference and (below) the handbook. I would also propose the parklets could be called “Congestion Relief” for the sidewalk.

Or, as a last resort, since parked vehicles are OK, rent the lowest flatbed truck you can find, park it in front of the business, and construct an ADA-slope-compliant ramp up from the sidewalk to the flatbed. Leave a 1/2″ gap between the landing and the bed, and nobody can claim its a structure in the street. It has the added benefit that diners are up above noisy traffic rather than right next to it.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

dock ramps and plates from U-line are about the best $ deal…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Additionally, perhaps Micheal Ronkin has been away from ODoT so long now (12 years?) that ODoT forgot about its Main Street Handbook manual? This Hood River project is a perfect example.
https://nacto.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/mainstreethandbook.pdf

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
AGE
Guest
AGE

I know it is hard to accept, what law says, but as a person involved with this issue, I can offer that there is specific clause in the highway fund that restricts the use of RoW to Transportation use. State routes are built and maintained by highway fund and DoJ has clear guideline that from that fund nothing can be directed to other things. We offered the City that we would accommodate pedestrian use of the road space if they could move the parklets to sidewalk. Problem was that city permitted businesses to install these parklets before they come to ODOT to get permit for use of Right of Way. Then our only option was to let the City take over the road.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Maybe more Oregon towns should borrow a page from Bend…sanction parklets on Main Street ODoT highways and then seek transfer of ownership. (Assuming they have the tax base to maintain the asset.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Michael Mann
Guest
Michael Mann

put little wheels on the tables. Gotta love bureaucracy.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

And pedals…and reflectors too…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Tom2
Guest
Tom2

With all ODOT has on their plate, I don’t know why they would want to be trying to micromanage every inch of a downtown business district which represents such a tiny fraction of the road miles they need to maintain. Its just so far out of their expertise and interest and seems like would just be a headache for them. These types of historic business districts should have been turned over to the local government a long time ago, so that the character of the district can be controlled by the locals. Just divert the portion of money that ODOT spends on these business districts to a state fund that towns can apply to for matching grants to improve and maintain them.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests