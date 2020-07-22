Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

PBOT splits with Portland Police Bureau on crosswalk law enforcement program

Posted by on July 22nd, 2020 at 12:12 pm

Former Portland Mayor Charlie Hales and a PBOT staffer stand with former PPB Traffic Division Captain David Hendrie at a crosswalk enforcement mission in 2013.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has ended a 15-year partnership with the Portland Police Bureau that centered around the enforcement of Oregon’s crosswalk law.

Since 2005 PBOT has conducted “pedestrian crosswalk education and enforcement actions” with the PPB. But in recent years conversations around the enforcement of traffic laws and concerns about racial profiling by police officers have intensified.

At a meeting of the City of Portland Pedestrian Advisory Committee last night, PBOT Traffic Safety Section Manager Dana Dickman said City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly asked the bureau to stop working with police.

“There had been concerns about secondary violations,” Dickman told the committee. “People were being pulled over for failure-to-yield, but during the stop they are cited for lack of insurance or a suspended license. And then the citations rack up… There was a concern we are potentially bringing people into a much more serious situation, impacting them financially, and bringing them into a legal situation in a way we didn’t intend… Our commissioner and community members felt that was potentially punitive.”

Dickman said discussions with the PPB began in fall 2019 on how to change protocol during crosswalk enforcement missions to make them educational and without legal or other punitive consequences. Ideas included only citing for warnings or moving violations and ignoring those “secondary violations” like suspended licenses or other more serious infractions. But police didn’t feel comfortable with turning a blind eye to some offenses. “Police felt strongly that it was a huge liability for them… and that it would be abdicating their duty around public safety.”

Commissioner Eudaly’s office confirmed this morning that PBOT will no longer work with police on this program. References to crosswalk enforcement actions have been deleted from PBOT’s Traffic Safety Resources webpage.

“Commissioner Eudaly decided that it was best to end these collaborations until we can establish a mutual agreement about the purpose and scope of these events that lead with equity.”
— Margaux Weeke, Commissioner Eudaly’s office

Eudaly’s Communications Director Margaux Weeke shared with us that the partnership between the PPB and PBOT came to light during an examination of how to make enforcement aspects of the City’s Vision Zero more equitable. “Commissioner Eudaly decided that it was best to end these collaborations until we can establish a mutual agreement about the purpose and scope of these events that lead with equity,” Weeke said. “There were several attempts to find equitable solutions that everyone could agree on, but those discussions are no longer taking place.”

This decision marks a shift for Eudaly, who has in the past been an advocate for more police funding of traffic enforcement over the objections of fellow Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Hardesty was the lone “no” vote on a Vision Zero report brought to council by Eudaly last year. “I continue to have the concern that we are over-criminalizing one segment of our community and using them as the reason why people are dying rather than the poor conditions of our roads,” Hardesty said before casting her vote.

This renewed conversation between Portland’s transportation and police bureaus is ongoing and is sure to heat up in the months and years ahead. Calls for the end of racist policies and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, fueled by persistent protests, have sparked a widespread re-examination of traffic law enforcement. Portland has already acted to remove police officers from schools and transit and Commissioner Hardesty is pushing for more reforms.

Sign in front of Vernon school on Northeast Killingsworth at a crosswalk enforcement action in 2014.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

At the meeting last night, PBOT’s Dickman said, “I’d say the conversation isn’t over. I believe there is a way to have conversations with folks without citing them that could have an impact as well. There might be a way to do that without police, or maybe police need to be directed from their leadership to engage differently with the community.”

“It might be groundbreaking to assume there is no police force at this point,” Pedestrian Advisory Committee member Evelyn Amara added, while calling for stronger educational efforts instead of enforcement. “Thinking ahead it’s very important to assume that the police officers are not intended to do that job. And they may not be around in their current form much longer.”

The PPB is still conducting “pedestrian safety crossing missions” on their own. On May 13th a five-hour mission at NE Halsey and 106th resulted in 25 citations, 27 written warnings, and one arrest.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

These things need to be fully thought out…vs. muddling in the middle. (Even if it is done for all the right reasons.)

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

So now its a bad thing to find people who are driving around without insurance or a suspended license?

Vote Up420Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

Find them: yes. Correct the problem: yes. Condemn them to an ever-increasing stack of fines and punitive penalties from which they will have difficulty recovering: no.

We need some imagination and new ideas on how to accomplish the former without the latter. (edit: reflecting on my own comment below, maybe income-scaled fines have a role to play here.)

Vote Up5-5Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
bendite
Guest
bendite

I have a new idea: no fines, they just lose their license and get a free bus pass.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

So you can’t punish someone that was going to run over a pedestrian? The driver just gets a stern “talking to” and drives away. I think that drivers will learn pretty quickly that there is not consequence for breaking the law and endangering the lives of pedestrians.

Vote Up310Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

Driving a vehicle is a privilege not a right. Compliance with the law at crosswalks is already dangerously low and decreasing enforcement only makes it less safe for pedestrians. What is wrong with secondary violations? If someone is driving with a suspended license or does not carry insurance they absolutely should not be driving a vehicle. Vision Zero without enforcement is wishful thinking at best.

Vote Up390Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
CourtneyCyclez
Guest
CourtneyCyclez

Is enforcement via the police really the solution though?
I’d much rather streets be built in such a way there’s no need to have a person or perhaps even a camera “enforce” the law.

Vote Up2-10Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

I hear this “driving is a privilege” all the time, but it’s dispassionate and unrealistic for many people — perhaps even a majority. A person’s got to have a shelter and put food on the table somehow, and the options to do that today without ever touching a motor vehicle are limited, especially if you can’t afford $1500/mo to live in the right place.

We still need enforcement, but we need a different kind of enforcement than what we’ve used in the past. I’m closely watching Davis, because they’re breaking new ground in this area. Whether it goes well or poorly, we’ll learn something from them.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

PBOT should do crosswalk actions on their own, focused on educating drivers. With unarmed employees and no enforcement powers, there would be little concern about the inequity of citing drivers for more serious offences.

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

From PBOT’s front page:
“The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is a community partner in shaping a livable city. We plan, build, manage and maintain an effective and safe transportation system that provides people and businesses access and mobility. We keep Portland moving.”

But it should be:
The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is a bureaucratic partner in shaping a city for gasoline-powered vehicles. We plan, design, manage and maintain an effective and safe automobile-oriented transportation system that provides access and mobility exclusively for people who drive cars and for businesses parking. We keep Portland moving by car.

https://www.portland.gov/transportation

Vote Up14-3Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Eastsider
Guest
Eastsider

Why have any laws at all of we aren’t going to enforce them? Everyone can drive a giant SUV as fast as they want and mow down pedestrians at crosswalks without consequence. Distracted driving (which is a huge part of crosswalk yield violations) is a problem that is only getting much worse and will continue leaving bodies in the streets of Portland unless we are willing to enforce it. Let’s be reasonable – we can find ways to make enforcement fair without abandoning it all together.

Vote Up230Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I am alarmed that they are treating driving without insurance as a an offense that can be overlooked.Being hit by an uninsured driver can ruin a life!I appreciate the sentiment behind not hassling people unnecessarily, but I do not think PBOT’s approach is quite right

Vote Up240Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This is insane. I guess licenses and insurance are no longer required to operate a 6000lb vehicle in Portland.

Vote Up210Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Ernie A
Guest
Ernie A

I get it. The enforcement is not equitable, so we need to find a better way forward. I don’t see this as a permanent waiver for drivers, but a shift in approach on how to achieve the goal of safely shared streets. It’s the action of being in a hole and stopping digging. This is the first step, not the final posture. Most of these comments seem very posturing to me, and miss the point.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
SilkySlim
Guest
SilkySlim

Basically I’m the tenth person shaking my head at this… How about: “We will only do cross walk enforcement w/ a newly formed un-armed division of the police?” Win win right? Still enforce laws, reduce escalation that comes from weaponized cop/pigs.

Vote Up5-6Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

It’s not just about escalating use of force. It’s that someone living hand-to-mouth will have their life derailed by the unexpected cost(s) of a traffic fine(s). Meanwhile, to that distracted Escalade driver the fine is pocket change and ignorable.

The more we run into issues of economic inequality in everything we do, including traffic enforcement, the more it begins to sound like income-scaled fines might be a good idea.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If the penalty for going without insurance is less than the cost of getting coverage, people will simply take the risk and pay the penalty if they get caught (as a disturbing number of folks already do).

Given that, what would an appropriate deterrent be for someone living hand-to-mouth from driving without insurance? Or is the whole concept of requiring poor drivers to have insurance just fundamentally unfair?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

Two answers come to mind. First, if one can’t afford insurance then they can’t afford a car. So one answer is to remove the necessity of having a car (and remove the requirement for that insurance along with it). Some people can do without a car. What would it take to make that a feasible choice for everybody? How long would it take? (Ryan describes this in his comment below better than I have.)

Second is the harm reduction approach. If someone needs a car but can’t afford insurance, maybe we need to help them get insurance. That’s what we do today for health care, to varying level of success. There probably needs to be an automated insurance verification tied in to vehicle registration renewal, and insurance enforcement would be tied into that. I’ll admit that pushes the problem to enforcing vehicle registration and I have no brilliant ideas for that at the moment.

The other half of that second approach is reducing harm from uninsured motorists. If we admit that there will be holes and there will be uninsured drivers, how can we reduce the harm they cause? One approach is to shift the burden to the public. Basically, the State insures everyone to some minimal level and then public policy goals can control how the State manages cost recovery from those at fault for crashes. (Again, this starts to look a little like proposals for risk sharing in health care.) The problem with this approach is it puts the State in the position of subsidizing cars (more), and that may not be a desirable policy.

I don’t like the choice between the status quo of inequality and unfair bearing of costs*, fixing big systemic problems before we can progress, or making the public absorb the risk. Maybe someone sees another way.

* By this, I mean crash victims of an uninsured basically get screwed.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

Disarm the police that work in crosswalk enforcement operations. Call those officers something else, I dunno. But if you fail to yield to a ped, ticket. If you fail to yield to a ped and have no insurance, another ticket. If you fail to you yield to a ped and…

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

The only people being stopped are people who’ve already established that they don’t drive safely. Those are the people that it’s most important to make sure have insurance, for the protection of others, especially people walking across the street in front of them.

Vote Up170Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

It’s probably worth examining Eudaly’s central thesis: Citing people for offences such as driving without insurance or not having a valid license when they’ve been stopped for failure to yield to a pedestrian is inequitable.

Discuss.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

After careful analysis, I’ve decided that I’m not voting for her.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
No One
Guest
No One

How to make the consequences equitable…

Lose your vehicle for 2 weeks, whether an Escalade or an Escort. City-owned lot and NOT private towing, so no “storage fees”. You get to pick it up after 2 weeks, but only with proof of insurance, or anyone can pick it up with transfer of title to that person, with proof of insurance. If no pick-up after 2 months, it goes to auction. Proceeds could even go to the title-holder after cost-of-sale, so they can afford a bus pass or bike.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

I like the creative thinking, but I don’t like the specific proposal. If you need your Escort to get to work every day, and you lose it on 24 hours’ notice, are you still going to have a job the day after tomorrow?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

Coercion via enforcement and infrastructure have been our tools to control behavior because we’ve failed (did we try?) to create a healthy social conscience where our desires for rapid conveyance are tempered by an empathy and concern for one another’s well-being. Creating such a widespread social consciousness could fill holes in our safety system that even the most invasive and pervasive enforcement and design would never be able to fill.

We should be reminded that this is possible and is even frequently achieved (with our existing infrastructure and existing level of enforcement) every time we have a large Pedalpalooza ride or Sunday Parkways or even street fairs or street seats; while the last three examples usually involve some kind of signage or barriers or even enforcement, they still require substantial cooperation from people operating vehicles to behave differently than they normally do to be as successful as they are. In these instances, the culture of the space is temporarily transformed as are the expectations for how it is acceptable to use that space (though there are sometimes violators).

I elevate these examples to suggest there might be much more we can do (though I’m not sure precisely what) to move toward a city where different social expectations about how street space is to be used can be more in line with the goals we have for safety and multimodality; to suggest that there is a multivariate equation for safety with entries for design, enforcement, and culture and that leaning more heavily on culture change can make up for deficiency in design and enforcement; to suggest that enforcement and infrastructure don’t have to carry loads they never have been able to bear. Because without a cultural change, how do you stop pervasive distracted driving? DUI? Plowing into and killing legally crossing pedestrians?

We’ve changed street culture to both allow for and expect mass carnage in the course of traveling—and to be relatively indifferent about it—from Jaywalking to today’s design practices that are measured in their propensity to gain compliance from drivers for others to use the street who already have full legal and moral standing to do so, and so rely on increasingly expensive treatments, because full compliance is something that isn’t expected. Can’t we change that culture back?

I see the multiple contradictions in my reasoning above. But how can cultural change help us fill the gap that enforcement and design cannot (or are not because of official actions as mentioned in the article) right now?

Vote Up7-7Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Thumbs up for offering a uniquely thoughtful response to this story. Given the degree of care you’ve clearly put into articulating your perspective with honesty and humility, it’s a drag to see people reflexively downvoting.

Vote Up5-5Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

Thank you, rain panther.

I don’t even disagree with the frustration we are seeing throughout this article’s comment section; people who can’t or won’t operate a vehicle safely should not be operating a vehicle. I just don’t think we can or should take on a crisis that exists because of a toxic culture (one aided and abetted by the expensive but required “drive til you qualify” lifestyle Ryan dissects below) by combatting it with an even more toxic punitive law and order approach.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Ah, so this is what PBOT will be working on instead of not building safe bike infrastructure.

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

I am with the crowd on this one – let’s take away the cop’s ability to exercise power abusively except for when it comes to traffic offenses: I want them to drop the hammer there. Of course, the one realm in which it might be welcomed is also the area in which they have the least interest in enforcing the law. Let’s just have signalized crosswalks with cameras everywhere then and mail offenders a ticket.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

To me, this just highlights how far away we are from multi-modal equality. If there were good, consistent, reliable alternatives for the majority of people living/working in the area, this could be avoided.

Taks a person who’s already struggling financially. They go into debt to get a car that societal pressures deem “essential” for getting/keeping a job or having any type of life. They struggle to make regular payments and/or keep up with maintenance. So they miss insurance payments and it gets revoked. They get pulled over for expired tags (because they can’t afford to fix the issues that will get the car to pass DEQ), and get extra fines for no insurance. They can’t afford to pay the fines, but they see no other option than to keep driving, and so it continues to spiral.

I’m torn because I want bad drivers to get punished for not taking their responsibility seriously, but I can also see how it can disproportionately hurt those with less means/privilege. But if we had infrastructure designed to actually support multi-modal options and not create the pressure to drive everywhere, the person described above may have never felt the need to take on the debt of getting a car to begin with, freeing up the funds to cover things that actually are “essential” (food, housing, etc). At the very least, even if they got a car initially, having viable options would make the potential cost of continuing to drive with no insurance/license not seem worth it. The city is trying to deal with the symptoms while still largely ignoring the disease.

Vote Up14-2Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

Here here, well said.

I think we’re judging PBOT a little prematurely though. As Ernie A described above, this is the “stop digging the hole deeper” step, not the “mission accomplished”.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
