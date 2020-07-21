Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

City of Tigard relents to beavers, plans new Fanno Creek Trail crossing at Scholls Ferry Road

Posted by on July 21st, 2020 at 10:17 am

Darn beavers. There’s a bike path in there somewhere.
(Photo: Jim “K’Tesh” Parsons)

The beavers have won.

Flooding aftermath.
(Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

Conservation efforts to restore wetlands around Fanno Creek in Beaverton have been so successful that Oregon’s state animal is thriving. There are five beaver dams in the one-mile stretch of the Fanno Creek Trail between SW Hall and Scholls Ferry Road. That’s great news, except for the resulting floods that wreak havoc on the popular path that runs alongside them. For years people who rely on the Fanno Creek Trail have run into seasonal flooding in several sections of the path — including where it runs under Scholls Ferry Road. Mud and water make the path impassable and people are forced to go far out-of-direction or make climb up to the street and cross seven lanes of traffic without help of a signal or crosswalk.

Now the City of Tigard is taking action. In the short-term they plan to re-route and raise sections of the path while they seek more community feedback about whether or not to build a new crossing treatment on Scholls Ferry Road.

“Some folks have told us they think it is neat to observe the beaver activity in the area, but we mostly heard that people are getting frustrated and concerned about how often the trail floods and can stay flooded over time,” the city says.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

Next summer, crews will raise the undercrossing portion of the path by 10 inches. The work will lead to an overhead clearance of just 7-feet, far below standard guidelines, so chicanes will be installed to slow path users down. And this summer crews will build a new section of path just south of Scholls Ferry Road that’s roughly in line with where many people would walk and bike around regular flooding.

There’s currently an online open house that seeks feedback on next steps and the proposed at-grade crossing. Weigh in and learn more at City of Tigard’s website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page, Infrastructure
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
ErikCyclekriegTim Steve Hash Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

The restoration progress on the entire Tualatin river watershed from Hagg lake to the Willamette river by Clean Water Services and its partner city’s in Washington county has been world class. The return of the native Beaver population that once thrived in this area (how Beaverton got its name) is very encouraging, but it comes at a price to human built infrastructure. There will be places where trails, roads, parks and poorly placed homes will have to be reimagined if the creeks and riparian areas are to be returned to full health and function. Much accommodation will have to be made by our built world, but this is work we should do with a smile as it is as important as choices we make in transportation and energy in creating a sustainable world.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
K'Tesh
Guest
K'Tesh

Raise the level 10 inches? WTF? I’ve been in that water when it was almost up to my crotch while riding though that. Give it up… Move the trail so it rises to street level, and put in a traffic signal that we can activate when we want to cross.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Damn beavers, c’mon it was right there.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I like the looks of this project and hope the signalized crossing is built. I do wish that they’d make the signal a HAWK beacon instead of a standard signal though…from my personal experience they seem to have higher compliance rates.

I’d be fine with having the signal only active when the underpass below is flooded. I assume there’s a way that they could automate this, and I would imagine it could make the surrounding communities more receptive to the project.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

I remember how much fun my son had riding through the water under Scholls Ferry when he was 7. He is now 35.
The park has always flooded, that is its function. Parks and paths can share space with floods, but beavers are not into multi-use. They like to cut and flood. It is all fun and games until they cut down your favorite tree and flood your neighborhood. The next few years will be interesting as they extend their water features.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

Is there a reason they just don’t put in a beaver drain? They allow the beavers to be beavers, keep the water at a set level and aren’t terribly expensive. See: https://files.dnr.state.mn.us/assistance/backyard/privatelandhabitat/clemson_beaver_pond_leveler.pdf

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

love the beavs, but now they’re damming traffic on scholls ferry as well

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests