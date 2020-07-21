Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

New Biketown e-bikes will be nice, but at what price?

Posted by on July 21st, 2020 at 3:01 pm

Biketown pricing has always been a sensitive subject.
(Photo by J. Maus/BikePortland from vandalism incident in April 2017).

“Every trip now comes with a marginal cost. That’s a significant disincentive to using the system.”
— Iain Mackenzie

Amid the excitement around the City of Portland’s big bike share upgrade announced last week, one key detail deserves more scrutiny: The price to use the new electric Biketown bikes will be much higher.

City officials say it’ll be worth it, they’ll monitor usage impacts, and adjust pricing if necessary. Some existing users are disappointed and advocates say they weren’t consulted prior to the price increase and fear it could dampen enthusiasm and restrict access to the system.

Old versus new

Affordability and accessibility is a hallmark of the current bike share system. The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) offers a variety of plans, relatively low fees, and has been flexible and innovative in their pricing strategies since the system launched four years ago.

The current system has four basic pricing tiers: pay-as-you-go, month-to-month, Biketown For All, and an annual membership. Biketown 2.0 will no longer offer a monthly plan, so let’s look at the three remaining tiers.

Currently, users can become “Pay As You Go” members with a one-time, $5 sign-up fee. After that, rides cost $0.08 per minute. Come September, pay-as-you-goers will be billed $1 for every ride and then $0.20 for every minute. This is similar to how e-scooter billing works.

Biketown for All, the program for people with low incomes, is currently $3 a month and comes with 90 minutes of free ride time per month. That plan will go up to $5 month with zero free minutes and a cost of $0.05 per minute. PBOT says Lyft has agreed to give people 400 free minutes per month.

The popular annual membership is where most of the pain will be felt. The yearly plan is currently $99, comes with 90 minutes free, and costs $0.08 per minute after that. An infographic shared by PBOT last week said the annual pass would be $99, “Plus 10-cents per minute.” It didn’t mention there’d be no more free rides.

Portland bike advocate RJ Sheperd created a tool to compare new Biketown prices to the current system as well as TriMet, New York City’s Citibike system (which offers both regular (analog) and e-bikes) scooters, and cars. His model assumes two rides per day. I ran the tool based on 30 minutes of riding a day and 225 trips per year. The result? The new Biketown system would cost $774 per year, eight times the current system. That being said, that’s still cheaper than an annual TriMet pass ($1,125), on par with Citybike’s e-bikes, and much less than an equivalent amount of use on e-scooters ($2,407) or a private automobile ($8,558).

(Chart: RJ Sheperd/BikeTown Fare Prices)

Daily Costs:
Analog BikeTown: $0.44
E-BikeTown: $3.44 (8 times the cost of Analog BikeTown)
TriMet: $5.00
Analog CitiBike: $0.80
Electric CitiBike: $3.75
Spin (E-Scooter): $10.70
Vehicle Ownership (w/o Parking Fees): $38.04
Yearly Costs:
Analog BikeTown: $99.00
E-BikeTown: $774.00 (8 times the cost of Analog BikeTown)
TriMet: $1,125.00
Analog CitiBike: $179.00
Electric CitiBike: $844.00
Spin E-Scooters: $2,407.50
Vehicle Ownership (w/o Parking Fees): $8,558.00

Price up, priced out

Portlander Joe Hand has been a Biketown member since 2018. Or I should say, had been a member.

“Details like rates had to be negotiated to get the best deal for Portlanders. We get a larger service area and e-bikes, at no cost to taxpayers.”
— Dylan Rivera, PBOT

Hand figures he paid a total of $190 for three years of an annual membership (after discounts were taken for parking credits) because most of his trips would be under 90 minutes. “I loved bike share because of the flexibility it offered,” he shared recently. “I’d often walk to get coffee or lunch with my co-worker (we both work at home) and then could grab a bike, stop at the grocery store, and bike home.” The price increase made him rethink his membership. “I haven’t been using it lately but generally like the idea of supporting bike share, so I kept it. However, with the pricing change, I asked for and received a refund.”

Given his riding habits, Hand figures it might be smarter to just buy a new bike. “I’ve been thinking about getting an e-bike, so this may be the push I needed. Buying a new e-bike instead of bike share is a no brainer at that price.”

Biketown member Josh Hetrick has similar feelings. “This new cost structure really craters the usefulness of the entire system for short-ish trips,” he shared on the Bike Loud PDX email list. A self-described choice rider, Hetrick added that, “Previously it was filling a unique role where transit didn’t fit the trip well and the bike ride could easily be cheaper, but now the costs are much more comparable and its role is murkier… I’d like to be excited about the e-bikes and the service area expansion, but this is a big downside.”

Iain Mackenzie, an architect who pens the Next Portland blog and is also a member of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee, is excited about the introduction of e-bikes. “But I’m very disappointed that it comes at the expense of traditional bikes and includes a large fare increase,” he shared with me recently.

“With the new fare structure, an annual member who uses the 90 minutes they previously had included in their membership will pay $9 — almost twice the price of a TriMet day pass,” Mackenzie said. “While most people probably use Biketown less than that, every trip now comes with a marginal cost. That’s a significant disincentive to using the system, and those costs will quickly add up for regular users.”

Mackenzie is also miffed that the Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) wasn’t asked for feedback on the new prices. “It is hard to imagine TriMet or the Portland Streetcar proposing such a large fare increase without any public consultation happening, but that is what happened. At no point in this process was the Bicycle Advisory Committee consulted, or even informed. This is a big change to a part of Portland’s transportation system and it shouldn’t be done so lightly.”

PBOT confirmed that the last time Biketown was on the BAC agenda was in 2018.

Why the increase?

PBOT says costs of e-bike operations are higher, not to mention a larger service fleet to maintain.

When bike share was first pitched and passed, elected officials made an unfortunate promise: They would create this amazing new public transit system with zero public subsidy. Bike politics being what they were at the time, broad, mainstream support for shared rental bikes was so flimsy that adding funding form public coffers was thought to be an invitation for controversy.

So Portland launched a 1,000 bike system without any down payment of their own. Even the bikes themselves were purchased with a $2 million federal grant awarded by Metro in 2011. Then founding sponsor Nike stepped up with $10 million in sponsorship to get the system running. This time around the City of Portland won’t own the bikes.

This lack of skin in the game from PBOT gave contract partner Lyft (which owns Biketown operator Motivate) leverage in negotiations. When asked for her view on Biketown’s new pricing structure, Tarani Duncan, a consultant and former product engineer at Uber and Lyft, said, “The biggest issue with bike share schemas is the lack of public subsidy that would enable operators to bring prices down.”

When asked to respond to price increase concerns, PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera said, “The cost of operating an e-bike system is higher, but we think it will be worth it.” He said feedback from the bike committee in 2018 and City Council last April made it clear they not only needed an e-bike fleet, but that it had to reach more Portlanders (which makes it even more expensive to operate). “We heard loud and clear from Council that service to east Portland, creating a good experience for people new to biking, and providing a high-quality e-bike experience were all high priorities,” Rivera said as justification for the higher prices.
 
“Details like rates had to be negotiated to get the best deal for Portlanders. We get a larger service area and e-bikes,” Rivera said. “At no cost to taxpayers.”
 
Rivera thinks once people throw a leg over the new e-bike, they’ll forget about the higher price. “These bikes will help more people reach more places, faster and easier,” he said. “People who are new to biking will find themselves biking farther than they ever thought they would, and we think they’ll be inspired to explore biking further, by buying their own bike and growing their relationship with Biketown.”

A “relationship” with Biketown might sound a bit odd, but in some ways Rivera’s probably right. Quality e-bikes like the ones Biketown will launch in September are remarkable. As a regular e-biker myself, I can attest at how they dramatically alter what you think about biking and will forever change your perception of what it means to ride in the city. E-bikes boost the utility of cycling, instill a sense of confidence usually reserved for expert riders, and tilt the balance of power on our streets away from car drivers. Those are extremely valuable benefits that just might make the higher-priced pill easier to swallow.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Su Wonda
Guest
Su Wonda

I’ve had an annual membership since day one, but I am too considering cancelling my membership after the announcement of the new price structure. The analog system gave me 90 minutes a day to commute to and from the Max (about 40 min RT) plus all those extra minutes to run to the store, meet for drinks and provide all sorts of flexibility as I traverse the city. The new system has a monthly fee whether I use it or not and a meter constantly turning over in my head as I head to my destination with each use.

I’d be more likely to keep my annual membership if they added another tier with a daily or monthly allotment of minutes. Get rid of the out of hub return credits, don’t allow annual members to lock up out of hub for free. Heck, I’d pay double the current annual membership as a matter of fact. I love bikeshare, I’ll shout it from the highest point in Portland (within the service are of course), but this may be where we part ways. 🙁

I’d rather like to spend the remaining 90 minutes enjoying the ride through our fair city than manipulating a handlebar mounted abacus. I know I could probably do the math in my head and save money but I’d rather pay the price and only scream once.

Cars are stressful enough, don’t make me beat the clock too.

Vote Up3-6Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

Get rid of the out of hub return credits, don’t allow annual members to lock up out of hub for free.

I disagree on this point. That’s a big incentive to being an annual member too. The nearest hub to me is a half mile away and that doesn’t guarantee a bike will be available. Parking a bike near home means it might be available the following day.

In total agreement otherwise.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I am nervous as hell looking ahead to sharing infrastructure with inexperienced cyclists, which I am admittedly stereotyping since they are renting, on eBikes. Any idea if they are speed-controlled?

Vote Up1-13Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

20 mph top speed. But keep in mind the bikes will be very heavy, have an upright position, wide tires, bells, lights, and so on.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Great, like getting hit by a truck, but zero insurance. They are mopeds. bicycles do not have motors. This sucks! Another reason that two way “bike” paths are awful.

Vote Up1-11Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

I agree…20mph is very fast for novice riders of e-scooter and e-bikes in an complex urban environment. In researching our planned future equipment I will be strongly recommending a lower phase 1 speed of ~14 mph in town. I wish shared micro mobility hardware providers could add a speed governor based on a users’ “ability’ (like mental geofencing)…either based on training or hours on the system would get you a faster ride in steps.

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Faux Porteur
Guest
Faux Porteur

Wow. I can’t believe they made it that easy for me to cancel my yearly/founding member subscription. Usually changes to subscriptions for services I pay for usually fall into the “lobster in an increasingly warm pot” realm, but this was just plain dumb.

While Bike Share is a rad concept, being owned by massive, automobile centric companies, these kind of service rots are par-for-the-course. I’ve got to assume it’s part of their business plan “jeez, we really tried to make bike share work, but it didn’t so: carrrrrrSsssssssss!!!!!!”

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Faux Porteur
Guest
Faux Porteur

lol, immediately after cancelling my subscription my credit card was charged for $132.00. I’m assuming this is because I cancelled my yearly plan shortly after the 2020-2021 subscription kicked in. Of course, they never sent an email saying their pricing structure was changing so they are actually the party that breached the agreement first.

Garbage company.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
nony
Guest
nony

I am guessing Ian does not own or ride an ebike?

New pricing seems fair to me. ebikes are somewhere between bus and a car. More convenient than a bus, faster than a car (and a bike) in traffic. You can cruze at 20mph pretty much during rush hour, all day long, any time of the year.

So yes, pricing seems fair considering the tectonic advantages an ebike offers in town for personal transportation.

Having owned an ebike now for 7 years, I’m still blown away how quickly I can get around town.

I am also willing to guess these ebikes will encourage people to “purchase” their own ebike when they figure out its not that much more in ownership of an ebike compared to accrued annual bike share, or tri-met passes.

Vote Up10-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

Fair point, but e-bikes will become the only option. People powered bikes will be gone.

The biggest advantage to BikeTown is one way travel. Second biggest? No concern that the bike will be stolen.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

I don’t own one, but am not sure what the relevance of that is?

Vote Up3-9Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Andrew Squirrel
Guest
Andrew Squirrel

Any more info on the basket size decrease? The original has so much more volume from the profile view.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Erik
Guest
Erik

There’s no way that new basket will accommodate a grocery bag (or 24-pack of beer!).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
