Sneak peek at new physically protected bike path on North Greeley

Posted by on July 17th, 2020 at 8:22 am

A thick concrete wall now separates a two-way bike path from other traffic lanes on North Greeley Avenue between Interstate and Going. Note the old bike lane on the west side of the street (right) is now gone.
(Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

The long-awaited and much-delayed bike path on North Greeley Avenue is finally coming together.

  • Official project page
  • Total budget $1.8 million. Funded by a City Council-approved Major Maintenance Set-Aside as well as the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax through the voter-approved Fixing Our Streets.
  • A 2018 lawsuit found City of Portland negligent for dangerous conditions on Greeley.

After years of starts-and-stops, the Portland Bureau of Transportation broke ground in October and expects to be finished “mid-summer”.

Greeley matters because it’s a key connection from downtown and the Broadway Bridge/Rose Quarter area to north Portland. With North Williams Avenue being too far east for people traveling to University Park and St. Johns neighborhoods and the bike lanes on North Interstate being unsafe, narrow, and unprotected, Greeley has always had immense potential. With this new protected bike lane, we might finally have a viable, low-stress north-south route to the peninsula.

[Please note: This path is not yet finished and PBOT has not given the “all clear” sign for full public use.]

I rolled over yesterday to check on the progress. I discovered that the northern end at N Going Avenue was open and the new path is fully paved. The new protective wall between the path and other traffic lanes is also installed. Unfortunately, there’s no indication on the north end that the south end is still technically “closed”. PBOT and their contractors must do a better job signing these work zones! There are “Road Closed” barricades up at the south end that require an awkward portage up a dirt hill next to the Hazelnut Grove camps.

As for the path itself. It felt great!

What a difference real protection makes. The concrete wall is a thing of beauty. It’s quite thick and just tall enough to make me feel safe, without feeling boxed-in. The wall reduces noice of passing cars and trucks (a major stressor for vulnerable road users) and I have a hunch its mere presence will reduce driving speeds. It’s hard to tell if the path will be wide enough. The final striping isn’t complete and the real test will be whether or not the 11.5-12-foot width is sufficient for two-way traffic.

The two photos below should give you a sense for how tall the wall is…

At Going Street, the crossover treatment from the southbound bike lane on the west side of Greeley to the new path is striped, but the bike-only signal isn’t turned on yet. There is however, a new marked crosswalk with a button-activated “Walk” signal.

One thing to keep in mind is that if you ride south on Greeley, please do not take the lane on the west side of the road. The old bike lane is gone (the road was repaved and restriped with this project) and there’s zero shoulder space (photos below). I saw two fast riders taking the lane and it looked very risky as drivers slowed down and swerved to avoid them.

Can’t wait for this to be finished. I think it’s going to be a very welcome addition to our network. And with the addition of the wall, the green space on the hillside adjacent to the path could be turned into a park. Or perhaps we could build some off-road trails in there? It’s truly amazing what’s possible when we create spaces that are physically protected from cars and their drivers.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Front Page, Infrastructure

draw2build architecture
Member
draw2build architecture

Yes, it is great to see this finally coming to fruition. (even though I would have rather seen the North Portland Greenway Trail along the river built first, there are a lot of hurdles to overcome there) A couple of things,
1) I don’t think it will reduce the speed of auto and truck traffic. I know that when I’ve been driving it, I have not felt the need to change from normal traffic speeds.
2) I know it is not advisable to take the lane on this fast-moving arterial right now when heading southbound, but its really the only option if you find yourself there. It would be best to take another route until a safe southbound option is again available.

9 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The freight industry paid PBOT to remove bikes from Greeley for the sole purpose of speeding up the road.

This is just another case of “Please don’t speed even though we’ve made it easy to speed” from PBOT.

#ZeroVision

8 hours ago
james
Guest
james

nice, but i still think that they should remove the privilege of driving if they can’t maneuver around a bicycle properly. eff cars– why give them what they want?

9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It definitely seems like this interim stage is very dangerous for cyclists. PBOT should have the outside lanes coned off, giving cyclists a safe space to ride, until the crossing signal is turned on.

8 hours ago
Thomas
Guest
Thomas

Just curious, does anyone know how they addressed drainage for the protected bike path and adjacent roadway? This is oftentimes the biggest obstacle to creating barrier separation and sometime the easiest way is to use barriers with perforations to allow the water to flow through. It looks like there is a cross slope but I wonder if there will be locations where there is excessive cross slope drainage?

9 hours ago
stormcycler
Guest
stormcycler

The concrete barriers do not have scuppers or other openings to allow flow through. The bike path has a cross slope and PBOT have graded in a shallow gravel covered roadside ditch, which I suspect this is the final treatment. I think there is a grate inlet at a sag at the bottom of the hill to collect the ditch discharge. I say this as a drainage engineer who has no knowledge of the project design but who has already run and biked this path many times.

7 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I’m not sure why this is considered a “bike path”. PBOT officially considers this a MUP, correct? And it’s too narrow to be an actual bike path. And it ends on a (usually blocked) sidewalk with no connection to any other bike infrastructure.

So it’s a sidewalk with a concrete barrier.

8 hours ago
NoPoBiker
Guest
NoPoBiker

Yep, it’s a multi-use path with pedestrians welcome. The homeless shanty town at the end often has cars parked on the sidewalk and dogs loose, keeping this a dangerous area to bike through.

8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Last time a rode there was about 2 weeks ago and I counted 11 private vehicles. Yesterday as I passed by I could see at least 2 vehicles parked on the concrete sidewalk itself.

6 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

WHAT?! We have to share the road with pedestrians?!

2 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

yes, you have to share a 5′ wide striped bike lane with pedestrians

1 hour ago
Eric Leifsdad
Guest
Eric Leifsdad

I predict long waits at the green light to crossover while cars pass unimpeded, and many will choose to take a big lane (hey, there’s still a spare one.)

8 hours ago
Stephan Vertal
Guest
Stephan Vertal

i would strongly encourage the installation of signs giving notice of the repositioning of the bike lane as far north as Willamette Blvd an Killingsworth. Perhaps also outside the Adidas buildings

7 hours ago
Al
Guest
Al

I don’t understand how this is supposed to make riders feel safer. Having a bike lane was vastly superior to being forced to stop halfway down the hill, change sides, and then you have no option but to ride through the camps to get yourself out. I’d rather deal with cars than ***word deleted by moderator*** any day. I think a good number of cyclists will ignore the new infrastructure and just take the lane. Not a good pair with drivers merging onto Greeley who think they get to drive as fast as they want now, if they weren’t already.

7 hours ago
Glenn
Guest
Glenn

Not a fan of the trail going through the camp, but I’m less of a fan of the broad ***word deleted by moderator*** generalization. That camp has been pretty well maintained compared to more informal encampments.

6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I don’t mind riding by active camps, but I can’t ride at all if a car is parked on the trail.

Maus,

What did you observe when you took these pictures? Was the connector to Interstate blocked by cars?

5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

There were two cars parked in the dirt. And yes, I’ve seen cars parked in the path there. I just go around. It sucks, but that’s where things are right now. I understand the complexity of the problem. Once this path is done I think the time will be right to engage the City with some concerns and possible ideas on how to make sure the path near the camps stays safe and open.

4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Meh, this is nothing more of the same. Forcing cyclist to “advocate” for themselves/against the house less

For shame

4 hours ago
Z
Guest
Z

I consider myself a strong rider and accidentally headed down Greeley without the lane the other day; it was terrifying and much worse than bombing down west Burnside coming down from the west hills. I will never ride Greeley on the left or right again if I can help it.

4 hours ago
stormcycler
Guest
stormcycler

The project page repeatedly refers to this as an MUP but I see no accommodation for pedestrians. Is there proposed striping or a sidewalk or something? I doubt this path will get heavy foot traffic, even a few could be dangerous for all. I could see the narrow path really struggling to accommodate two-way bike traffic and pedestrians, especially given the speed of downhill cyclists.

7 hours ago
Skid
Guest
Skid

Bicycles regularly go as fast as cars down that hill and now they will be heading towards climbing cyclists. Nope, no chance of a cyclist head-on collision at all. And descending cyclists end up on the wrong side of the road. How is this safer when new dangers are being introduced?

7 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

If there was ever any doubt if cyclists were any more than an afterthought to this project, please note how they dealt with lane closures for motor vehicles versus bikes. The closures for people riding are very poorly signed, and they have been dragging on for weeks with no real end in sight. I think the cars were inconvenienced for 3 days!

6 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Are there any updates on the protected bike lane Adidas is meant to build between Going and Willamette?

5 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

There is exactly nothing beautiful about Jersey barriers, they may be functional but they are also ugly as all get-out.

4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Agreed. Motor vehicle infrastructure is a blight on society.

4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

That’s an interesting comment about something that makes every aspect of life as you know it possible.

4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I disagree FDUP! All we need is to create art on them. I’m sure Portland Street Art Alliance and RACC would be happy to create some cool murals on these just like the ones I saw riding around NYC https://bikeportland.org/2012/11/19/the-public-art-of-riding-in-new-york-city-80373

3 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Bring on the barriers baby.

1 hour ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Sounds like a blank canvas opportunity art project!

2 hours ago
Chris Yeargers
Guest
Chris Yeargers

They should open up the jersey barrier sightly at the start of the route (South end) to allow a bike to sneak in. If you got inadvertently caught there, you either have to jump the barrier or take a long, dangerous uphill journey. Not everyone will be comfortable hopping the barrier.

4 hours ago
Jon Mohr
Guest
Jon Mohr

Fantastic! After several close calls, I am so excited about the added barrier.

3 hours ago
pdx2wheeler
Subscriber
pdx2wheeler

This looks great, finally! Those 2 cyclists taking the lane… dumb IMO.

2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The traffic light permitting safe crossing of the road when traveling southbound is not yet active, and the southern end of the path is often blocked by personal motor vehicles.

1 hour ago
