Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Jobs of the Week: REI (Hillsboro), Velotech

Posted by on July 17th, 2020 at 9:20 am

Two new listings this week.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

Certified Bike Tech – REI Hillsboro

Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Sign up for our Job Listings email.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Bikeninja Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

If you are not familiar with the area, the REI store in Hillsboro is a quick low stress ride from the Quatama max station. Weather the max ride in the time of Covid is low stress is up to you.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests