Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Portland announces major bike share expansion with 1,500 new e-bikes

Posted by on July 16th, 2020 at 9:13 am

Expanded coverage in orange.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has announced a new 5-year contract extension for the Biketown bike share system. The contract maintains partnerships with Lyft and founding sponsor Nike and will go in front of City Council for approval on July 22nd.

The contract means we can expect a major expansion that includes an all-new fleet of 1,500 pedal-assisted electric bikes with a top speed of 20-mph. The new system will go live in September with a service area that will include east Portland, the Jade District, portions of Lents, Gateway, and more. In total the orange Biketown vehicles will be accessible in 32 square miles of our city. PBOT says the fleet will expand to 2,500 bikes in 2021 and plans are in place for more expansions by 2024 that will boost the number of bikes to 3,000 and push the system even further into east and north Portland (including Kenton and St. Johns) as well as southwest Portland.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

The design of the new bikes maintains the basic aesthetics of the current version. As you can see in the photo below, there’s a cool new front fender and all the essential urban bike features including a bell, front and rear lights, step-through frame, upright riding position, and a redesigned front cargo basket (with a 25-pound capacity).

Nike’s continued sponsorship is another sign that Biketown has been a success since it was launched in 2016.

“We believe Portlanders deserve access to affordable, active and sustainable transportation options,” said Nike’s Chief Social & Community Impact Officer Jorge Casimiro in a statement.

Today’s news is a welcome relief since we reported in May that contract negotiations had become tense.

The contract with Lyft (the company that owns Biketown’s operator Motivate, Inc.) keeps the system in the hands of the same operator as before which should make the transition to the new system much easier. On that note, PBOT says current Biketown members will be automatically rolled over in the new system.

Here are a few more details about the bikes and system released by PBOT today:
– Riding age will be lowered to 16 (down from 18).
– Bikes are pedal-assist, meaning you get a boost only when pedaling and there is no throttle.
– Membership fees are $99 per year or $1 per ride and 20-cents per minute.
– Low-income program is $5 per month plus 5-cents per minute.
– E-bikes are not allowed on transit vehicles

This is great news. Electric bikes are game-changers when it comes to urban transportation. They are the most efficient, convenient, fun and healthy way to transport people over trips up to 5-6 miles. Given that PBOT and Commissioner Chloe Eudaly are also poised for big progress on bike infrastructure-related policies and projects, this could be a major 1-2 punch for our transportation system at a time when we desperately need viable options to transit and driving cars.

Stay tuned for more coverage.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Bike-sharing system, Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
danDavid HampstenrobertZach Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Zach
Guest
Zach

This is going to be transformative. Tectonic even. Since getting a 20 MPH e-bike, I regularly make trips from Belmont to Alberta in less than 20 minutes without breaking a sweat. As far as ease of use goes, it’s honestly more like driving a car than riding a bike. Which is going to make people in hulking cars making the same trip look quite silly.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
robert
Guest
robert

I hope this means they will be taking better care of the system and there will be less malfunctioning bikes.

Lyft has let the system fall into disrepair. There has been a bike in front of my place for 2 weeks with the flashing orange “in repair” light on. The app often shows bikes that are in repair as available to ride. I’ve had several issues when a bike is clearly locked up, but I get messages the next day that the bike is still checked out and I get charges.Takes days to clear up.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
robert
Guest
robert

It’s a good thing they are expanding the map, but I am surprised Reed, Sellwood, and John’s Landing were not added. The most popular recreational ride is Esplanade to Sellwood bridge, but you can’t stop in Sellwood or John’s Landing to eat?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
robert
Guest
robert

I also see that they are adding a per minute fee for even annual members? This is a major disincentive. Why not just raise the membership fee so people will not be discouraged to ride to avoid the per minute fee?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Whoever did the map knows nothing about neighborhood boundaries. Jade is covered, but that’s the only part of Powellhurst-Gilbert – the label was put inside of Hazelwood. Foster-Powell doesn’t go east of 82nd. And why call out that coverage doesn’t include Centennial, nor neighborhoods south of Holgate & Foster?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
dan
Guest
dan

I would like to thank the VCs and other dumb money who are nobly funding the future of personal mobility while losing money hand over fist. I hope that Nike stays on board to pay the bills once Lyft loses its appetite to burn money on micromobility. Looking forward to doing silly things on Biketown ebikes!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests