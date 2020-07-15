Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Gateway Green Bike Park ‘Phase 2’ construction well underway

Posted by on July 15th, 2020 at 10:51 am

View of the new Spine road that winds gently down the south hill of Gateway Green.
(Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

A project that will result in major changes to Gateway Green Bike Park is shaping up. The park is currently closed to public access as the Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau leads a $5.75 million buildout that will bring much-needed upgrades to the park and help it grow beyond its “beta” stage.

Gateway Green opened three summers ago and proved an instant hit with the thousands of Portlanders who love riding bikes on trails, on dirt, on jumps, and on pump tracks. The Phase 2 construction is well underway with contractors moving tons of dirt in an effort to bring the park up to city standards and add new riding features and visitor amenities.

Previously a 25-acre parcel of dirt that was not ADA accessible, had no running water, no paved gathering space, no bathrooms and no electricity, the current project will remedy those deficiencies and much more.

I rolled over on Tuesday to take a look at how things are shaping up.

The south end of the park has been entirely regraded. A new “Spine” road with wide turns and a gentle, 5% grade has been created (I’m not sure if this will be paved or just hard-packed dirt/gravel). The Spine road will be usable by all types of riders and will connect the south and north sections.

The old trail that used to wind down the big hill on the south side has been removed; but it will be added back and a new “gravity-oriented” trail will be added to the hill. According to project partner NW Trail Alliance, “Changes will be made to the existing Toe Line Trail, the existing advanced jump line will be re-built, the existing pumptrack will be re-located to make room for a future asphalt pumptrack, and existing skills area will be refreshed.”

Top of the south hill seen from NE Halsey overpass.

Standing on top of south hill looking north toward PDX Airport.

New Spine road.

Looking southeast at the hill and Spine road. (I-84 in the background and that road in middle is a construction access route.)


Note the old jump line ramps.

Another view of the old jump line.

Middle section where skills park trails used to be.

New water runoff/drainage area in the works.

Looking south from I-205 path at a new path being built along west edge of middle section.

New path leading to central “hub” gathering area.

Old pump track looking pretty sad!

New central plaza and entrance shaping up.

As you can see in the photos, a new main entrance in the middle of the park will be fully paved. You can expect a new Portland Loo (bathroom), drinking fountains, and $1 million in “habitat enhancements” thanks to funding from Metro.

Phase 3 is still to come and will include another entrance and new path/bridge on the south side as part of the TriMet Better Red light rail project we reported on last week.

Be advised that the park is currently closed and is scheduled to re-open later this fall.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

How are they getting such heavy equipment in and out of the job site?

1 hour ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

You’ll see in one of the photos I mention a construction access road. They’ve built a new road that runs along the heavy railroad right-of-way adjacent to I-84. Not sure if that will go away in the future but it’s there now and being used by construction trucks.

8 minutes ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

the Spine Road will not be paved in an accessible surface. It will be gravel. explicitly to discourage road bikes. This will be discouraging to people using mobility devices, bike trailers, or biking with kids in tow. Even though a section of this road will connect the new bridge between the 205 MUP and the gateway transit center, this section of the path (the “accessible” section), will not have lighting, either. I think it is extramely short-sighted, and possible in violation of ADA guidelines to not pave this connection, and from a transportation perspective, not lighting this connection greatly reduces its function as a path connection between the 205 MUP and transit. Missed opportunity, IMO

39 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for clarifying that. It makes sense to me that it won’t be paved since this park is specifically set aside as an off-road cycling area. A lot of people with adaptive bikes, mobility devices, kids in trailers, and so on, can still use a road that is hard-packed gravel/dirt. Sure it’s not as easy but there is still the I-205 path directly nearby. I don’t know about the lighting situation or how exactly all the roads will connect to/from the new Gateway TC path. That will definitely be something to keep an eye on. Thanks for your comment.

9 minutes ago
