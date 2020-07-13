Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

The Monday Roundup: E-bike grants, #BanWhiteUrbanism, racist traffic signals, and more

Posted by on July 13th, 2020 at 10:51 am

Here are the most notable stories we came across in the past seven days…

That NY Times article: A widely shared and visually stunning NY Times opinion piece about banning cars in cities showed how far the once-bold idea of carfree/low-car cities has come thanks in part to the pandemic and demands for more public space. But the article also touched off a debate from some urbanists who saw it as just another example of top-down visioning that erases the lived experience of Black people and criticized its failure to mention how racist policies and the lives of people with disabilities might be intertwined with and influenced by such a dramatic re-structuring of public space. (See #BanWhiteUrbanism and tweets from @bambinoir and @defergusson on Twitter.)

Rent a fiets: A Dutch company Forbes calls the “Netflix of Bikes” has expanded from its home country into London, Milan and Paris.

Traffic signals and racism: A writer from New York City shares how he feels a sting of racism from the “little white man” that “allows” people to cross at traffic signals.

From meme to murder: Interesting how the rise in memes and bumper stickers making light of running people over seems to be leading to more running people over. It’s almost as if we should take violent rhetoric and “jokes” seriously.

E-bike grants: Scotland gets it. E-bikes are the killer app when it comes to urban transport and governments should be doing much more to subsidize them.

Lower risk: A bike insurance company will reduce rates for e-bike-owners after finding that they are lower-risk than non-e-bikers.

White supremacy in bike advocacy: The leader of the 10,000-plus member San Francisco Bicycle Coalition acknowledged failure in addressing racism in a strong statement about how he plans to steer the organization into being truly antiracist in the future.

Crash reporting guide: Former editor of Bicycling Magazine Peter Flax published a comprehensive list of tips for reporters to cover crashes with more accuracy and sensitivity.

Helmets, not for what you think they are: “We do not design helmets specifically to reduce chances or severity of injury when impacts involve a car,” a product designer from Giro told Forbes in an article that has re-ignited our favorite debate.

Cameras can help: A Bloomberg reporters delves into the politics and data and comes out thinking that increased use of automated traffic enforcement cameras would decrease potential for racists policing.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

What color should a walk signal be?

Vote Up19-1Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Well, gray of course.

When will the attacks on headlights and light bulbs start? Light and darkness?

Vote Up9-5Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Personally, I am offended by stick-people. They make me feel overweight and I am sure it’s because of institutionalized shaming of plus-sized people.

Vote Up23-7Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
Opus the Poet
Guest
Opus the Poet

Same as the signal for motor vehicle traffic, green.

Vote Up8-11Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

‘I thought I had a green light, so I drove through the intersection. Now I realize it was just a walk signal’ – a culpable driver, somewhere.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Right. Which is why we constantly see drivers slamming on their brakes at intersections because the walk guy just switched to the red stop hand, right?

Vote Up3-6Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Green, to stay consistent with other traffic lights?

Vote Up5-7Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Could be mistaken for a green “go” light in relative line of sight with other traffic controls.

I like how they do it in Europe – the traffic signals for drivers are at a lower level on the corner, which makes the driver actually see pedestrians instead of looking forward and center, up high.

Vote Up16-1Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I believe MORG is correct. Green was not chosen because it could confuse motorists.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

A lot of countries use green color for the pedestrian signal. I’m not siding with the article just stating that a lot of places outside the US use green.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

And they do it in the USA – I’ve seen lots of older signals with a green walk person or it even spelled “walk” – it’s more common on the East Coast.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Or maybe there’s not really a problem that needs to be solved.

Vote Up31-1Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

Apparently not white. White is now bad in all its forms. Who knew a color could be imbued with original sin racism?

Just an FYI for the writer of that article and for the commentors here: colors of road signage and striping are chosen based on visibility. As many items have a dark background, like roads and the back of electronic signs, there is limited color palette that shows up well in all circumstances. Typically the most noticeable colors are white, yellow & red. Additionally, when the colors for such items were being chosen, certain pigments did last very long in the sun, like purple, light blue, etc. so that is why other highly visible colors were chosen.

Vote Up15-4Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Daniel D
Guest
Daniel D

Before you offer an FYI to the author, you might want to read his article. It’s pretty clear that he understands this..

Vote Up4-10Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

I did.

Thanks to help from the FHWA, I am now convinced that technology and necessity, rather than some anti-Black conspiracy, propelled the shift from verbal crosswalk cues to a lunar-white Walking Person. But my heart still sinks at the specter of teaching my sons to ask a White man for permission to do — well, anything… At a time when the totems of systemic anti-Blackness are being dismantled at a surprising pace, there comes a moment when you have to consider the endgame. And traffic lights are one of those moments.

He finds out all this history and the logic behind the symbol’s color. That right there should have been the moment the logic > emotions light when on, but it didn’t. Look above our comments. Its people thinking there is a need to recolor traffic signs because (apparently) an entire color and its shades have been “cancelled”. The problem is that the foundation of that discussion, that is, the “white man” is bad removes all the reasons (and history) and replaces with a belief. The problem isn’t some road sign, its that a) too many people still believe races exist (including supposedly woke people) and b) we all wasted time/effort thinking about a road sign vs. deep systemic racist things that need reform NOW.

Vote Up16-2Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Nah, we should replace all of the traffic control devices in the country because a few people are offended by them.

Vote Up10-2Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
q'Tzal
Guest
q'Tzal

Nah, we should replace every driver’s vehicle with even the most inept current model of self driving car.

Technology will improve but history shows that human drivers are incapable of any improvements.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Nothing is foolproof because fools are so ingenious.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
TomHardy
Guest
TomHardy

Green of course with Red for Wait.

Vote Up1-9Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

What about the while lane lines applied on top of black pavement? Outrageous. Eliminate them.

All traffic signs should be replaced with gray-on-gray instead of the mix of black-on-white, white-on-green, white-on-red, black-on-yellow, etc.

We should stop using green, yellow, and red signal heads on traffic signals. Pick one neutral color for them all.

And for goodness sake, what’s with white headlights? Turn them all off!

Vote Up12-2Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

The signal is obviously a man, too. Can’t we have a gender-neutral image?

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ve seen it in Europe, I can’t remember where – it was similar to what you see on neutral-gender toilets – half a “man” stick figure, the other half with a kilt.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Puce and mauve.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Anne
Guest
Anne

You forgot to include the link in “Traffic signals and racism” news story.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Sorry. Added it. Here’s the article –> https://level.medium.com/the-unintentional-racism-found-in-traffic-signals-b2899c34fefb

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

From meme to murder: Interesting how the rise in memes and bumper stickers making light of running people over seems to be leading to more running people over.

The article did not include even a shred of evidence that jokes/memes about running people over has led to any incident in real life.

I think they are disgusting and provocative, but no more so than the jokes about guns we’ve lived with for decades that no one blames for shooting deaths. And the more upset they make people, the more attractive producing more will be for those who like that sort of thing.

Vote Up15-3Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Perhaps the most high-profile example of a car attack in the United States is from the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, when James Alex Fields Jr. killed Heather Heyer, a counterprotester.

Mr. Fields was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Evidence at the trial included the fact that he had shared images online of cars ramming into people before participating in the far-right rally.

I don’t think the evidence will ever rise to your standard, however.

Vote Up4-10Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

That sounds like evidence that people inclined to ram protesters with their cars sometimes share disgusting images online. But my main point was that the article did not say what it was purported to.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Cameras can help: Another top-down master planning idea that is killed by local advocacy. “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has become a big fan of speed cameras — but the NHTSA doesn’t make traffic laws; state and local governments do.” Welcome to our federal form of government. From what I recall, Portland is the only city the state of Oregon allows to have such cameras, and very few of them. Apparently they are banned outright here in NC.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Not having top down planning is how you end up with Portland. Portland is a terrible place to walk, scoot, use a wheelchair or mobility scooter, bike, and drive and it’s largely because PBOT absolutely refused to adopt city wide transit plans. Every bike route has major holes in it, every walking route crosses dangerous big streets, there’s tons of inconsistent infrastructure everywhere. It’s a mess and it all comes down PBOT letting the largely white and affluent NIMBYs who attend NA meetings tell them how to build road infrastructure.

IMO based on the tweets in that hashtag, it’s most a handful of (mostly white) planners trying to figure out how to inject themselves into the current discussions on race. The idea that you can’t create safe and healthy environments until racism is gone or that BIPOC folks don’t want safe and healthy environments is nonsense.

Vote Up10-11Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

It’s a mess and it all comes down PBOT letting the largely white and affluent NIMBYs who attend NA meetings tell them how to build road infrastructure.

If only. NAs have lost almost all power they every had (which was never very much), so your criticism is outdated if it were ever accurate at all.

PBOT has become skilled at “engagement theater”, and generally proceeds as they wish. I’ve been working with my NA for well over a decade trying to convince PBOT to add a crosswalk at a dangerous crossing and improve cycling conditions on some of our streets, and they certainly haven’t been letting us tell them much of anything.

I fully agree with your second paragraph.

Vote Up12-3Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

The planning profession is just very white in general. I haven’t met too many planners who are not white even in states that are more diverse than Oregon.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

That’s certainly true here in NC. Every time I go to a planning or advocate convention, it’s about 90% white here, with an equal proportion of blacks, Asians, and Latinx for the remainder (NC is 65% non-Latinx-white and 21.5% black.) Definitely more men than women too.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

E-bike riders per the article are more “risk averse”, yet are 5x more likely to file a claim for accidental damage (just bike and rider accident) than theft. So, they may be risk averse, but just aren’t good at it?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Well, the article says there’s a belief that e-bike riders are risk averse. The damage may well be caused by the torque of the motor taking the rider off guard from a stop. Not caused by reckless behavior. It happens a lot during e-bike test rides. I have seen older folks return from demo rides all bloodied up. So, the significance of the figure is not what it seems.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

Or maybe they are just a lot better at not getting their bikes stolen.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
q'Tzal
Guest
q'Tzal

Traffic cameras help in two ways:
() it is drastically less expensive to have more of them
() you can remove police from 99% from the situations where they justify killing a not-white person for some arcane traffic violation.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Honest question: Can you give an example of an arcane traffic violation? Obviously it’s no better or worse when an officer murders a person after pulling them over for a well-known traffic violation, but I’m wondering what you have in mind by “arcane”.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
