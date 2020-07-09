Timberline Bike Park opens tomorrow

After finally opening last summer following years of major lawsuits and then facing impacts of a viral pandemic, Timberline Bike Park has had a rough first year.

But with snow clearing from upper sections and thanks to many hours of trail maintenance, the mountain is ready to welcome customers starting tomorrow, July 10th. It’s perfect timing for everyone itching to ride their new bike and bust out of their neighborhood quarantine rut

An announcement yesterday said four trails will be rideable during this phased opening: Gravy Train (long green, beginner/flow trail), Re-Align (blue intermediate machine built flow trail), The Rock (blue hand built intermediate trail), and Camino de Michoacán from Norm’s down (black advanced trail). Timberline says more trails will open within the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Before you head up the mountain, here’s what you need to know:

– The Park is open seven days a week from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

– All-day lift tickets are $44 and $37 for kids 12 and under.

– You can rent everything you need when you get there (rental shop opens half-hour before the park).

– There are restaurants at Timberline Lodge if you don’t bring your own grub.

– Timberline is following Covid-19 best practices. All riders must fill out a questionnaire upon arrival and face coverings are required (full face bike helmets do not qualify).

And of course do not let the amazing geology of Mt. Hood/Wy’east pass you by. Local rider and geologist Lalo Guerrero shared more about it on Instagram yesterday:

“The location has evidence of volcanic activity over the last 1.5 million years, but the volcano has had a shape similar to today over the past 130,000 years… The trail is built on rocks that were erupted about 1,500 years ago, during what is known as the “Timberline” eruptive period, which occurred after about an 11,000-year break. Most of the rocks and the landforms that you see on your way down the trail traveled from the vent near the summit either as a pyroclastic flow or as a lahar. Pyroclastic flows have been known as “burning clouds” and can travel at speeds ranging from 60 to 450 mph. They are driven by the dissolved gases contained by the magma and the high temperatures. Lahars are also flows, however, they involve water (this typically comes from glaciers and snow that melts during an eruption). In both cases, the deposits are chaotic and mixed to include fragments of the existing volcano mixed in with freshly erupted rocks.”

Cool huh? Just make sure you keep your eyes forward and don’t get too distracted by all the cool rocks.

Many more details on the Timberline Bike Park website.

Have fun!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Off-road Cycling

timberline bike park