Former Portlander and bike fun creator, Zed Bailey, has died

Zed Bailey beamed into Portland in 2012 and wanted to take our already legendary bike fun scene to the next level. They were bursting with creativity and volunteered to lead rides and help galvanize the spirit of other bike-loving Portlanders.

Sonder, who was also known as Cory or Zed Bailey, died last month in Hilo, Hawaii at the age of 41. According to sources who confirmed the details with family and the Hilo Police Department, Zed died by suicide.

Zed moved to Portland from Salt Lake City Utah where they lived for eight years. While in Utah, Zed created the “SaltCycle” blog and built a community around cycling. The blog is now defunct but the SaltCycle Facebook Group is still active and has over 2,600 members.

While in Portland, Zed was a regular attendee of Zoobomb and in 2013 took a leading volunteer role with Shift, a local nonprofit that promotes free bike fun and hosts events like Breakfast on the Bridges, Midnight Mystery Rides, and Pedalpalooza.

BikePortland profiled Zed in July 2013 just as they were about to reignite some of the magic that made Portland such a special place for bike culture back in those days. They told interviewer Michael Andersen their goal was to make Portland the “pedal party capital of the world.”

Zed felt like too much community building happened online and they wanted to create more face-to-face connections: “That’s what we do in Portland. We do it better, we do it bolder, we do it local, we do it with more love,” Zed said. “And you can’t do that with Facebook. I use Facebook, and I use the social networks, but I’m trying to push outward from that.”

When asked what one thing people should do for the local bike fun scene, Zed replied:

“Pedal to whatever you’re passionate with. If you’re passionate about coding and that’s your schtick, then make that your pedal. If you’re passionate about meeting people, then make that your pedal. The thing is, we need to be pedaling this infrastructure forward. That’s why it’s called Shift – it’s not called ‘Coast.’ There’s going to be people who get heartaches, there’s going to be people who get sad, there’s going to be passions, just like any shift. But shift happens.”

One of the many personas Zed created for himself was Tall Bike Jesus. In May 2013 they created this film about participating in a bike move:

And while working with local filmmaker and musician Dan Kaufman, Zed created this video as a promotion for Pedalpalooza:

This past Monday June 29th, one of Zed’s old friends, Davey Davis, posted a remembrance on the SaltCycle group Facebook page. Here’s an excerpt:

“For those of you who didn’t know, Zed did more for Salt Lake’s cycling community than most. They founded SaltCycle, and under their design it was a thriving community resource a decade ago. Zed was a mercurial, passionate community builder and a truth seeker. They had a joy and drive about the things that inspired them that was truly remarkable to witness. Bicycling in Salt Lake owes a ton to them, and I’m sure the other communities their passions led them to were equally affected. The world is worse off for losing them.

Zed was a freak in the best sense of the word. They was too punk for punks, too strange for burners, and too queer for queers. I considered them a friend, co-ran this site with them, and we probably organized a dozen events together, but I still don’t feel like I knew them at all. First up, here’s a goofy supercut Zed came up with for an alleycat in about 2010: They had people sing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody line by line which I edited together into the following masterpiece. In many of the shots you can see Zed grinning like an idiot and eyeing the camera in giddy anticipation of how stupid, and silly, and wonderful the art piece they was working on was going to be, which is how I choose to remember them.”

Zed’s creative and fun personality had another side. One former friend who I spoke to for this article said he loved working with Zed and admired their creative drive and graphic skills, but also recalled troubling behavior and many damaged relationships that stemmed from an untreated mental illness. Since first publishing this story I have heard that Zed sexually harassed several women during his time in Portland.

On Saturday, July 18th Zed’s friends in Salt Lake City will get on their bikes and ride to remember him. “Come celebrate a giant in our bike community,” the flyer reads, “Ride a freak bike!”

