Thief rams northeast Portland bike shop with truck, makes off with prototype bicycle

What is with people using cars and trucks for nefarious and violent actions lately?

This morning around 2:00 am someone driving a blue pick-up truck bashed into the front of the headquarters Nomad Cycles PDX on Northeast Sandy Blvd (just east of 57th). Shop owner Brad Davis says the driver intentionally broke through the front door. Once inside, the thief stole a prototype bicycle off the showroom floor and then sped away.

According to Davis, people who live upstairs from his business were awaken by noise and shaking. They looked out and saw the driver slamming into the building.

Nomad has been in this location for about three years and has never been victimized by theft. Davis thinks the thief knew what they were coming for because nothing else was taken.

Here are more detailed shots of the bike:



Advertisement

Nomad specializes in electric bike conversion kits and sells them under the Ecospeed brand name. This bike was created in partnership with Phil Wood & Company and has been displayed in their exhibit booth at several trade shows. It is one-of-a-kind that has many custom bits including: A Santa Cruz V10 carbon downhill frame that fits 4-plus inch knobby tires, a swing-arm made by Sycip, a custom-machined triple crown front fork, front-and-rear GoPro cameras, 72-spoke wheels, and many other unique features. You can learn more about the bike in this YouTube video. It should be very easy to spot so please keep your eyes open.

If you have any information about the theft or the bike itself, please call Davis at (503) 806-1745.

Davis is understandably frustrated and sad that it’s been taken; but he doesn’t have time to sulk because he’s got to get his door and wall repaired and secured as soon as possible.

Nomad is just the latest northeast Portland bike to be burglarized and/or damaged. Back in September a driver careened into the front wall of Cat Six Cycles on NE 42nd. And last weekend someone bashed in the windows of Gladys Bikes on Alberta and stole a bike that was hanging on the ceiling.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Bike Shops, Bike Theft, Business, Front Page

Bike Theft