The Monday Roundup: Seattle tragedy, defund traffic police, VanMoof’s ad, and more

Vehicular violence: A man sped past a closed section of freeway in Seattle and intentionally drove his vehicle into peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors. He hit two people. One person, Summer Taylor (on left in lead image), died from their injuries and the other person, Diaz Love, is still hospitalized. Seattle Police arrested Dawit Kelete and charged him with two counts of vehicular assault.

No more traffic police, Part 1: A budget proposal in Berkeley, California could make them the first city to redirect traffic law enforcement funds away from police and toward unarmed city staff.

No more traffic police, Part 2: City councilors in Los Angeles have also proposed taking traffic law enforcement out of the hands of armed police. Their proposal would increase the use of automated cameras and use department of transportation employees to issue citations instead of armed cops.

Self-enforcing: There are a lot of traffic laws that make no sense for armed police response. This article from Fast Company says automated cameras and better infrastructure design could help further minimize the need for police.

French faux-pas: The Government of France is so afraid of the e-bike revolution they forced VanMoof to stop airing a brilliant ad (below), saying it denigrates the auto industry and creates anxiety among the populace.

Advertisement

Racism in transportation goes national: NPR’s Weekend Edition show featured a segment on how America’s transportation system is rooted in discrimination against Black and brown people.

Relax, don’t pass: A study based in Portland found that there was no significant increase in congestion or emissions when people in cars opted to wait behind bicycle riders on roads without bike lanes, instead of passing them dangerously.

Riding for justice: “We’re like the moving billboard for Black Lives Matter. We can literally take it from borough to borough, all in one day, and make our message heard,” the leader of Brooklyn-based Street Riders NYC told The Guardian about the booming popularity of their protest rides.

Clark County bike boom: Our northern neighbors are experiencing a pandemic-related increase in bike sales and riding.

Video of the Week: Street Riders NYC via Streetfilms

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

The Monday Roundup