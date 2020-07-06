Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

ODOT is removing those dangerous guardrails on the Historic Highway

Posted by on July 6th, 2020 at 4:49 pm

“That was the wrong decision and we are in the process of removing two stretches of that guardrail now.”
— Rian Windsheimer, ODOT Region 1 director

New guardrails on Historic Columbia River Highway along Sandy River.
(Photos by BikePortland Forum user amadeusb4)

We’re happy to report that the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is removing guardrails they installed late last month on the Historic Columbia River Highway near Troutdale.

On June 24th, ODOT installed three sections of guardrails on the west side of the highway along the Sandy River. They were noticed by a BikePortland Forum user who expressed concerns that the placement of the guardrails on the paved shoulder reduced valuable cycling space and created a safety hazard on a relatively narrow, high-speed road. This highway is part of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail and it’s a crucial cycling route for thousands of people each year.

In an email today ODOT Region 1 Director Rian Windsheimer reiterated comments made by his spokesperson last week, that the rails were necessary to address illegal parking and camping in the unpaved turnouts adjacent to the road. But Windsheimer also admitted that a mistake was made by placing them too far into the paved shoulder.

Here’s more from Windsheimer via an email he sent to BikePortland this afternoon (emphasis mine):

“ODOT installed guardrail along the Historic Columbia River Highway and the Sandy River to address safety and health hazards, including addressing illegal camping activity that often blocked the shoulder and was damaging the environment along the river. We intended to install the guardrail and preserve the shoulder area for cyclists. Unfortunately, during the course of construction we located a buried gas line and the decision was made in the field to construct the guardrail closer to the roadway to avoid hitting the gas line. That was the wrong decision and we are in the process of removing two stretches of that guardrail now.

“The guardrail as previously installed made the roadway less safe for cyclists using this stretch of the Historic Highway, which was not our intent.”
— Rian Windsheimer, ODOT

One part of Windsheimer’s remarks do not line up with what Region 1 Public Information Officer Don Hamilton told us last week. “We certainly understand how this effort reduces space available for bikers and other users,” Hamilton said. He also claimed that because the guardrails prevent illegal camping they actually make the road safer for bike riders.

Today Director Windsheimer clarified ODOT’s stance on the issue by saying, “The guardrail as previously installed made the roadway less safe for cyclists using this stretch of the Historic Highway, which was not our intent.”

Adding to outcry over these railings was that fact ODOT did not consult anyone prior to putting them in. ODOT said that’s because it was considered just a maintenance project so the decision was made by crews in the field.

Jeanette Kloos, head of Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway told us via email today they were not notified about the project and would have preferred a different solution. And Chair of ODOT’s Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee Arthur Babitz also said he wasn’t aware of the railings. Babitz was concerned they jeopardized bike safety and might have even been out of compliance with state historic preservation rules. “I will be encouraging ODOT to use the HCRH Advisory Committee to vet issues like this in the future,” he shared via email.

Whatever solution for the illegal parking and camping they come up with, we’re glad to know it will be one that doesn’t sacrifice the safety of highway users.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
EP
Guest
EP

So given that the hole patch/repair job is going to be horrible, this really seems like the time for ODOT to do the right thing, start over, and add a nice, protected bike lane along this stretch.

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

1. Agency screws up
2. Agency gets called on it
3. PR guy spins things to deny it’s wrong, which usually works
4. People point out why the spin is BS
5. Agency has no choice but to tear it out because it was wrong the whole time

I really appreciate the reporting and resistance that prevented this from being a done deal after Step 3.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

wow! this is the first good news I’ve read in a while.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
GlennF
Guest
GlennF

This should come out of ODOT Region 1 Director Rian Windsheimer pay…might make the system a little more accountable…

Vote Up4-4Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

That’s good news. I hope the pavement patching is done carefully and that it holds up.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

PBOT cannot remove speed bumps with ANY grace, so don’t hold your breath.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’m glad to hear it’s PBOT’s fault – for a minute there I thought it was ODOT…

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
DC
Subscriber
DC

I know it was a team effort…but great work Jonathan!!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

OK this wasn’t a construction project, it was maintenance!? Funny how one part of ODOT can hold itself unaccountable. What a perfect alibi for doing wrong. “It wasn’t us, it was maintenance” as the agency simultaneously denies responsibility and blames itself.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Ben G
Guest
Ben G

Well glad they are fixing it.

I’ve got a great idea, how about ODOT hires a consultant. I only charge whatever this project cost Oregon to install and uninstall.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Peejay
Subscriber
Peejay

It seems ODOT can’t keep their lies straight anymore.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Yes, this is a great example of the great hidden latitude that operations crews ‘rightly’ have with maintenance projects to make the world great for vulnerable roadway users [or not]. This is where ‘multimodal’ / context sensitivity training is so necessary. Though in this case I would say that they did step outside the “maintenance” box as this project needed ‘some oversight’ vs ‘gettitdone’ even if it were not in the historic zone…so two strong reasons to have done it.

There is always the pressure of managers to keep crews working especially when schedules get so messed up or traffic volumes drop and work efficiencies outpace plans or process. (Though I do not look forward to riding along the future patched sections with a loaded touring bike…I hope the inspectors are on top of it.)

I do give ODoT leadership credit for saying “my bad”. This is a big step in the right direction.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
