Jobs of the Week: Velotech, Vancouver Cyclery, West End Bikes, The eBike Store

In case you haven’t heard there’s a bike boom going on around here. Lots of bike buyers and bike riders and the same amount of bike shops means places are slammed with business and need help.

If you want a new job in the bike biz, now is a good time to start poking around. Check out our most recent listings below.

– Accounts Payable Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

– Bike Mechanic – Vancouver Cyclery

– Sales Associate – West End Bikes

– Full Time Mechanic – The eBike Store, Inc

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

