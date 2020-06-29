Support BikePortland

New ODOT guardrail on Historic Highway makes cycling more dangerous

Posted by on June 29th, 2020 at 3:11 pm

New guardrails on Historic Columbia River Highway along Sandy River.
(Photos by BikePortland Forum user amadeusb4)

“We certainly understand how this effort reduces space available for bikers and other users…”
— Don Hamilton, ODOT

The Oregon Department of Transportation has narrowed the shoulder on several sections of the Historic Columbia River Highway. The installation of guardrails reduces space for cycling and increases danger for vulnerable road users on a very popular route along the Sandy River.

Earlier this month I noticed “No Parking” signs and barricades in several unpaved turnouts on the west side of the highway between Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area and the Stark Street Bridge. I assumed they were temporary measures to reduce crowds in line with the state’s Covid-19 response, or perhaps a way to discourage people from parking for several days without moving. Then last week BikePortland Forum user amadeusb4 noticed ODOT crews installing permanent guardrails.

“This is terrible for bicyclists!” amadeusb4 wrote. “I bicycle this often and always speed through the [existing] barrier sections because of the narrowness of the bike lane there. Now, most of the southbound side is going to have a barrier! While they will eliminate the occasional car backing out of a spot in front of a cyclist, they severely limit the amount of road available to bicycles to the right of the white line.”


Bicycle riders move into the adjacent lane in the area with reduced shoulder space.

As you can see in the images, ODOT’s new guardrail was placed in the middle of the paved shoulder. This leaves bicycle users with about half the space they had before.

The new guardrails have been installed at three different locations each about 1,000 feet long. There was zero public notice prior to their installation.

The Historic Highway already has a few sections of guardrail in this same general area and (like amadeusb4 shared above) the reduced shoulder space definitely increases stress levels. The speed limit here is 35 mph and curves and context of the road make it a place where some drivers go much faster. This section of the highway is extremely popular because it’s relatively close to Portland (about 20 miles away) and a gateway to great roads in Corbett, the Columbia River Gorge, Larch Mountain, Sandy, and so on.

Asked about the project, ODOT Region 1 Public Information Officer Don Hamilton said his agency knows the guardrails will lead to less space for cycling, but he maintains they are necessary to deter illegal parking and camping along the shoulder. “We certainly understand how this effort reduces space available for bikers and other users,” Hamilton shared with us in an email. “But illegal campers were already causing problems by blocking the shoulders and sometimes the road and creating significant health and safety hazards, among them litter and other debris and refuse.” Because of this, Hamilton claims the guardrails make the road safer for bike riders.

Hamilton added that they tried to position the barrier closer to the edge of the shoulder but they weren’t able to because of a buried gas line.

This is a very unfortunate move by ODOT. They’ve taken a temporary problem (illegal parking behaviors) and introduced a solution that has a permanently negative consequence to our most vulnerable road users on one our state’s marquee cycling routes. This section of the highway is also part of Adventure Cycling Association’s Lewis & Clark Trail route.

This is not the first time the agency has made cycling demonstrably worse on rural roadways (or refused to improve them when given the opportunity). In just one example, in 2013 ODOT faced an outcry from advocacy groups after miles of shoulder on the famed Oregon Coast Bike Route were repaved in a way that left a dangerous ridge in the pavement. The work went against ODOT’s own statewide guidelines and they ultimately forced the contractor (whom they blamed for the error) to re-do the work.

BikePortland Forum user Alan_1.0 says what happened on the Historic Highway can’t be blamed on a contractor. “This strikes me as quite egregious,” they wrote. “Intentionally making the road more dangerous to vulnerable users, even though it is known as a popular ride.” Alan_1.0 thinks ODOT should have a process in place to review roadway modifications to make sure they don’t have a negative impact on vulnerable road users.

I’ve asked Hamilton if they’d consider caution signs warning drivers of reduced shoulder width and/or to expect the presence of bicycle users in the roadway. He said they’ll look into it.

If you have feedback on these guardrails, you can share it via Ask ODOT.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
J_R
Guest
J_R

Don Hamilton and the Region Manager should be required to ride that section of highway on bikes by themselves without a gaggle of press and law enforcement. Then they should publicly certify that it is safe.

14 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

I wonder how difficult, technically not bureaucratically, it would be to pave a path on the other side of the barrier? From the photos it looks easy enough.

16 hours ago
Ted
Guest
Ted

My thought exactly! They’re already halfway to a protected bike lane!

13 hours ago
Toadslick
Guest
Toadslick

A bike lane would also have deterred parking and might have been cheaper.

15 hours ago
Paul G.
Guest
Paul G.

“Look into it”?

This has to have bikes in roadway warnings. That’s a uphill section — cars are going to be on our a$$ the whole way and we have no way to be safe other than jamming ourselves up against a barrier and hope to hell that no one side swipes us.

This is really, really bad.

15 hours ago
Lee Duncan
Guest
Lee Duncan

They’ve done much the same thing in their improvements around Hagg Lake, though not sure it’s ODOT.

They actually blocked of trailheads with “upgraded” guard rails. 🙁

15 hours ago
 
Guest
 

The roads around Hagg Lake are owned by Washington County, I believe

10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Ridiculous waste of taxpayer dollars. ODOT’s approach to mitigating homeless usage of state highway ROW is really stupid and expensive.

15 hours ago
Alex Aldrich
Guest
Alex Aldrich

What a nightmare. I ride this route often, and the existing sections with barriers are already very taxing, sometimes forcing me to take the whole lane as I sprint to get beyond the hazard. Very tight spaces, most of them in turns. This road segment also reliably features aggressive drivers (looking at you, lifted truck dudes) who menace cyclists for amusement, putting my life at risk.

The lack of concern and/or basic understanding for the needs of cyclists from ODOT, and the comms you had with Hamilton there, border on belligerent. The reasons they claim for doing this are not remotely sufficient for the hazards they willfully create.

15 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

defund ODOT.

Let me guess; NIMBYs on the other side of the Sandy River didn’t want plebes like us to access the river from the highway? How nice it must be to own river-front property, and have a multi-billion dollar agency perform frivolous, exclusionary tasks such as this during a global pandemic, that make a classic cycling route even more dangerous, to boot.

15 hours ago
Anon
Guest
Anon

if buried gas lines prevented placing the guardrails further toward the road shoulder, why not place jersey barriers on the shoulder – those can be placed on top of buried lines.

feels like ODOT didn’t try very hard to avoid this because they don’t care very much

14 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

It looks like they are encouraging not discouraging camping. Before the guardrail, campers would need to worry about a car running off the road into their tent. Now with the guardrail the camping will be much lower stress.

A more effective approach would be to place boulders in the off-road dirt area, and leave the shoulder alone.

Does ODOT need to follow any public stakeholder process when doing something like this?

13 hours ago
Mark
Guest
Mark

I live in the community (Corbett) and it’s definitely not a temporary problem. The illegal RV/car/vehicle situation had become quite a mess over the past couple of years. Apparently there may have been issues with dumping sewage from RVs right down toward the Sandy River. The illegal day parking (regular tourists) was crazy on sunny days north of I-84 and now guardrails are up there too, although almost no one cycles that spot. This wasn’t a NIMBY issue as far as I’m aware. I agree that boulders in those spots instead of a guardrail would have been much better for those of us pedaling the highway.

11 hours ago
Pete S.
Guest
Pete S.

What you just described is literal NIMBYism.

47 minutes ago
Michael Mann
Guest
Michael Mann

Here’s an idea. Stage a weekly protest ride (Saturday or Sunday), Lewis and Clark to Dabney, where cyclist have signs stating the problem and what they want done, and TAKE THE LANE the whole way, maybe with a couple cars as escorts front and rear to minimize vehicular retaliation.

10 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I’ve been reviewing ODOT’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Design Guide (Appendix L to the Highway Design Manual). The guard rail project is a total affront to the Design Guide. A couple quotes.

“Besides giving an area for cyclists to ride, paved shoulders are provided on rural highways for a variety of safety, operational and maintenance reasons such as:
– Motorists can stop out of traffic in case of emergency, or escape potential crashes; and
– Storm water can be discharged farther from the motor vehicle travel lanes, helping to
preserve the pavement.”

“In general, the shoulder widths recommended for rural highways in the ODOT Highway
Design Manual serve bicyclists well; HDM Table 7-2 should be used when determining
shoulder widths:
Average Daily Traffic 2000
Rural Arterials 4’ 6’ 6’ 8’
Rural Collectors 2’ 5’ 6’ 8’
Rural Local Roads 2’ 5’ 6’ 8’
Table 1-2: Rural road shoulder widths”

“On steep uphill grades, it is desirable to maintain a 6-feet (min. 5-feet) shoulder, as cyclists need more space for maneuvering.”

ODOT should tear out the guard rail since they implemented something in direct conflict with their own standards. Heads should roll.

10 hours ago
