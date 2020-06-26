Support BikePortland

Gresham city employee under investigation for ‘All Lives Splatter’ sticker

Posted by on June 26th, 2020 at 11:23 am

From The Gresham Outlook.

The latest chapter in our chronicle of vehicular violence and the threat of people intentionally driving their cars into vulnerable road users comes from just across Portland city limits in Gresham. And what’s even more cause for concern this time around is that it involves an employee of the City of Gresham Transportation Division.

According to a story published yesterday in The Gresham Outlook, Gresham TD Field Operations Supervisor Doug Holley is under investigation for having a large sticker in the window of his personal vehicle that read, “All Lives Splatter: Nobody Cares About Your Protest.” The sticker included an image of an SUV running over people.

Here’s more form the Outlook:

According to a city employee, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, Field Operations Supervisor Doug Holley had the window sticker on his personal truck while parked outside a city-owned building near Hogan Butte Nature Park on Friday, June 5.

Three complaints filed to the city stated the bumper sticker was “very violent and racist” and was poorly representing the city of Gresham as Holley was allegedly on the clock while driving the truck.

Allegedly, after complaints about “All Lives Splatter,” the truck Holley was driving had a new sticker in the same location. The second sticker showed an image of President Donald Trump holding up his middle finger with the words “Nobody cares about your protest.”

This reprehensible sentiment is becoming more common due to the month-long protests against systemic racism and policy brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In early May we shared the story of a man who shot a bicycle rider after chasing him in a large SUV. And in the last month alone we’ve documented seven separate incidents of people driving cars into protestors, including one case of a man driving over participants in the Black Liberation Ride on June 19th.

And this is not a new phenomenon. More than three years ago we began taking a closer look at vehicular violence. In 2018 we learned that two Portland business owners joked online that the way to deal with protestors is to, “drive right thru [sic] killing as many as who will stand in my way” and that, “running over bicyclists and pedestrians is the only way they’ll learn.” Eight days after that story we reported on a man who was arrested for driving his truck through people who were protesting downtown against the shooting of Patrick Kimmons by a Portland Police officer.

The fact that a Gresham city employee would place a sticker like this on his vehicle is even more shocking given that it was just five years ago that Russel Courtier, a man with ties to white supremacist groups, intentionally drove his Jeep into a Black man named Larnell Bruce and killed him. And just last year Courtier was found guilty of a hate crime and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

We hope the City of Gresham takes this very seriously. We asked the City Manager’s office for a response this morning and they confirmed they’re aware of the situation and that, “An investigation is underway and the City is reviewing the matter.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

CaptainKarma
Guest
CaptainKarma

I’ve seen trucks with nooses hanging in the olde town area of Gresham. Sad.

Mark Smith
Guest
Mark Smith

Reprehensible? Yes? Racist? That’s a stretch even for stumptown. Free speech? Also yes.

you know what’s free? Removing valve cores. It’s quite easy. Not vandalism. Leave the valve cores in the valves unscrewed.

Nowon U No
Guest
Nowon U No

Of course it’s vandalism. Besides, what’s the point? Would he even know why? Would such vandalism influence his behavior for the better?

Nowon U No
Guest
Nowon U No

PS – Not racist? Do you think that decal was marketed before the recent protest marches? Have you followed the dialectic between “Black Lives Matter” and “All Lives Matter?”

qqq
Guest
qqq

Given that the protests happening currently–that the sticker mentions–are almost 100% anti-racism protests, and the sticker mocks the slogan “Black Lives Matter”, and shows a vehicle being driven into protesters and describes it as “splattering” them, calling the sticker “racist” seems accurate.

The only thing I see as a reason for not calling it racist is that the victims being splattered aren’t clearly shown to be a particular race. But does that matter? Was it not racist, when segregationists killed white civil rights workers in the 60s, because they were white?

Jim Labbe
Subscriber
Jim Labbe

To suggest this isn’t anything but a racist, anti-black retort to the Black-led message and movement that is Black Lives Matter is deeply myopic. Refrains like this continue a long sordid history of white people dismissing, belittling, and mocking Black people’s tradition of protest and resistance while marginalizing their demands for dignity and justice. Also not a free speech issue. Doug Holley has every right to blabber this garbage just not while he is on duty representing the City of Gresham. Either way there is no escaping the fact that he will and should be held responsible for his hateful speech.

Biker#83736
Guest
Biker#83736

Fire the man and revoke his driver’s licenses permanently. He has no place in a public service job.

Guest
 

This employee needs to be fired, full stop. No room for this rhetoric in our society.

Tom
Guest
Tom

Unfortunate in this case, but he is on solid legal ground based on the first amendment. Freedom of speech cuts both ways.

Thomas Ngo
Guest
Thomas Ngo

“Nobody cares about your protest” sounds like protected speech. But “All Lives Splatter”? I think that’s very much debatable.

Guest
 

I see it as straight up threatening to assault someone, which is not protected.

Tim
Guest
Tim

The first amendment does not protect threats of violence or intimidation. I also does not protect you from consequences of speech. So, a bumper sticker like this on a baby stroller could be considered free speech, on a deadly vehicle, it is intimidation and a threat. He can and should be fired for threats of violence.

All rights come with responsibilities.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Hyperbole is protected speech, a “true threat” is not.

This sticker seems to me to be in a similar category to signs that say “We Do Not Call 911, This Property Is Protected By The Second Amendment” and the like. Not a message I like, not something that speaks well of the person displaying it, but hard to take seriously as a genuine threat.

Jesse Reade
Guest
Jesse Reade

Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences. Nobody prevented him from saying this, and he is not guaranteed employment.

Thomas Ngo
Guest
Thomas Ngo

Just an hour ago, my friend in SW Portland was walking with her Black husband and baby when someone yelled “MAGA” out his car window and flashed the white power sign at them. Traffic violence is an easy extension of the hate speech that’s bubbling up on social media.

HJ
Guest
HJ

This is a disgusting violent death threat. It in no way falls under protected speech. Given the sheer volume of attacks of this very nature that we’ve seen recently I think it’s quite reasonable to go so far as report it to the police for investigation. This should not be viewed as anything less than a statement of intended violent action.

JRB
Guest
JRB

The Supreme Court and 200 years of case law interpreting the First Amendment would disgree with you. Speech cannot be prohibited just because its offensive.

Tim
Guest
Tim

So, depicting an SUV running over people on an SUV is merely offensive and not a threat?

Tom
Guest
Tom

A threat generally has to be directed at a specific person or persons for it to have a legal case. The generic nature of this decal makes it more of an offense and not a threat. A car sticker that threatens all humans should not be taken seriously.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Are BLM protesters not “persons”?

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

They’re not “specific persons”, no.

JRB
Guest
JRB

The Supreme Court has narrowly construed exceptions to First Amendment protections. To warrant an exception, incitements to violence must be immediate, unequivocal and specific. Something along the lines of “let’s go run over those protestors over there right now! A picture of a SUV running over people, as offensive as that is, isn’t close to meeting this standard.

Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Nobody is prohibiting him from saying anything. He can continue to say whatever he wants after he gets fired.

JR
Guest
JR

I won’t delve into the free speech weeds, but surely the city has some conduct policies that would result in some type of consequences for this person. This person was using a personal vehicle while working for the city and likely receiving reimbursement for use of the vehicle. The city of Gresham has been dealing with a bunch of government shake-ups recently over claims of racism and bias at the highest levels, so it may be that this type of intimidation was tolerated previously. Ironically, a couple of years ago I picked up a bumper sticker at Gresham City Hall that said “Hate is not a Gresham value”. They should probably do a bit more than that at this point.

