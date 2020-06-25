Weekend Event Guide: Black Lives Matter solidarity, superheroes, nakedness, and more

Can you believe it? It’s been 15 weeks since we last published a Weekend Event Guide. This nasty little Covid-19 monster shut down all the fun events we like to share.

This week however, we noticed a trickle of new events on the calendar and figured there were enough good things to warrant sharing them here. Please remember to stay safe out there, especially when you are near other people. The names of the game are masks, distance and only riding with family or other people in your quaran-team.

Friday, June 26th

Pedalpalooza Theme Day: Superheroes

When you ride a bike you’re a superhero whether you dress like one or not. Dress like one and you get extra powers — and you have even more fun! More info here.

Springwater Corridor Path Clean-up – 9:00 am to 11:00 am at location TBD (SE)

Portland Parks & Rec has partnered with SOLVE for this volunteer event that aims to clean up our beloved path and the creeks and natural areas around it. Location will be near Johnson Creek and you’ll need to RSVP to get precise details. Space is limited, so if you don’t get a spot, you can always grab a sack and clean up the path on your own. More info here.

Black Lives Matter Kids Solidarity Bike Ride – 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Khunamokswst Park (NE)

Join families and staff of Rigler Elementary School for a ride to show support for Black lives and the end of racism and police brutality. Decorate your bike and remember your masks! More info here.

Saturday, June 27th

Pedalpalooza Theme Day: Ride Naked Anywhere You Want

The official Portland version of the World Naked Bike Ride will have a much different vibe this year. Instead of meeting together, organizers want you to protest fossil fuel dependency and celebrate your beautiful body on your own. That right: Take off your clothes and get on your bike — whether that means laps in your basement or solo rides on the Esplanade. Use your best judgment. More info here.

Stand Up And Ride Against Racism – 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Boise Eliot Elementary

“Join your fellow classmates and community, as we bike, walk, and stroll together in a unified demonstration against the violence, death, and systematic, institutional racism against Black men, women, and children,” reads the description of this event. More info here.

Sunday, June 28th

Pedalpalooza Theme Day: Sunday Parkways

We all miss the summer tradition of Sunday Parkways. Use this day as an excuse to create your own, pandemic-proof version. Roll on your local neighborhood greenway to a nearby park, blast tunes from your bike-mounted speaker, grab take-out from your favorite cart, and just enjoy your neighborhood on two wheels. For more ideas check out the PBOT Sunday Parkways website.

– Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

