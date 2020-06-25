Support BikePortland

PBOT Deputy Director Millicent Williams speaks out on race and transportation

Posted by on June 25th, 2020 at 1:35 pm

Millicent Williams.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“At this juncture, either we will all be comfortable, or we’ll all be uncomfortable.”
— Millicent Williams, Deputy Director of PBOT

On June 17th, the Portland City Council made Juneteenth (June 19th) an annual “Day of Remembrance” and paid holiday. Portland Bureau of Transportation Deputy Director Millicent Williams was one of a slate of people invited to speak about what the holiday means.

Here’s what she said:

“Good afternoon. My name is Millicent Williams… I work in spaces where I know that my presence voice, access and expertise is unexpected, thought to be undeserved and often considered to be a threat. I’ve worked across the full spectrum of public service and now I work in transportation, a discipline that has for many represented a sense of freedom, but for Black people has been a source of pain.

A Black man, Garrett A Morgan, created the three-position traffic signal. Another Black man, Andrew Beard, invented the automatic railroad car coupler. And another Black man, Benjamin Banneker — a cartographer, mathematician and astronomer — was able to redesign Washington D.C. with its signature circles to solve the problems left by Pierre L’Enfant in his original botched design of the city. 

Even though these Black men were planners, engineers and innovators; whose inventions changed the world as we know it, they were yet not able to ride in a shared coach, hail a car, or get a seat on a train. 

My mother, who grew up in rural North Carolina recently told me of an incident that occurred when she was a young girl walking down a dirt road returning to her family’s home from the general store. As she walked she could hear the roar of a large tractor coming from behind. As the tractor approached she kept inching away from the edge of the road, but the driver kept edging closer — so close that the giant tire of the tractor clipped her shoulder, throwing her to the ground. She remembers the face and laughter of the driver as he drove away. She remembers telling my grandparents about the incident and the anger and fear that my grandfather felt because he knew if he said anything, the outcome for his family would have been disastrous. He remembered and was taught that sometimes, silence meant safety. 

I think about how a Black person was supposed to avert their eyes and step aside when they saw a white person on the sidewalk because silence meant safety. I think about redlining, road conditions, dissection and displacement in cities across America and a resultant forced silence which for some, if you weren’t subject to those things, meant safety.

Today I think about those examples and so many other things as we engage in solutions for communities across the city in managing the right-of-way and building infrastructure. As transportation professionals, it’s time for us to think differently about the industry, what it represents, and how we can influence the future. 

At this juncture, either we will all be comfortable, or we’ll all be uncomfortable.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation realizes that it can and should do more to address the longstanding transportation-related disparities found in the Black community. Under the leadership of our director Chris Warner and in cooperation with the bureau’s Equity Manager Irene Marion and our Transportation Justice Committee, we will be engaging with intention around four areas of emphasis:

  • workforce support and accountability, which includes the recruitment hiring and dev and promotion of Black talent;
  • transportation policy and planning intervention;
  • supporting and empowering Black Portland;
  • and re-imagining the right-of-way using a racial equity framework.

On behalf of the Black girls, boys, men and women of Portland who have suffered pain, loss, violence and dispossession on city streets and sidewalks. On behalf of the little girl who was attacked on the road and who yet persevered to become an educator, author, orator and historian, who taught about the fight for freedom that took place on Harriet Tubman’s Underground Railroad — which as an editorial note, should be considered one of the most comprehensive and sophisticated interstate transportation systems this world has ever known — and who always taught us to revere the legacy and celebrate the importance of June 19th. I, we, say thank you.

And now, the hard work of change begins.”

Williams’ words came about a week after PBOT Director Chris Warner vowed to make the agency more inclusive and anti-racist.

As we continue to hold racial justice and policing issues front-of-mind, we’ll be watching PBOT closely to make sure their actions match their words.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
David BinnigKana O.Roberta Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Roberta
Guest
Roberta

Let’s be clear; this is a Black woman with wrap sheet for civil corruption and direct ties to homeland security. This is what we get in a local industry known for railroading local activist into oblivion. This is why the Rose Quarter wont stop, we have some diverse contract$ to deliver on. Harriet Tubman would be ashamed at PBOT shenanigans in Albina.

Vote Up4-6Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

Could you please tell me what this magnificent leader’s Blackness has to do with anything you’ve just said?

If she is guilty of some white collar crime, I really could not care less until we start reliably bringing to justice white men who get away with stealing billions of dollars.

And Harriet Tubman wouldn’t give a tinker’s dam about the Rose Quarter project. She’d be elated by all we’ve overcome, saddened by the cost of progress, humbled by the work yet ahead, and unspeakably proud to have a sister speaking and acting so forcefully to make change at the helm of an institution that has historically dedicated itself to upholding white comfort at the expense of our people.

Please engage with something in the article above instead of using conspiracy theories to slander a leader who is trying to speak for people who haven’t been heard and is trying to take us all in an uncharted direction.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
David Binnig
Subscriber
David Binnig

I understand the frustration with PBOT’s acquiescence on the Rose Quarter project, but I will say that in what I’ve seen of Millicent Williams she’s impressed me as smart, insightful, and willing to clearly voice her views, and this speech seems like a good message, effectively conveyed.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests