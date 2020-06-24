Support BikePortland

It’s cafes instead of cars as Portland restaurants expand into streets

Posted by on June 24th, 2020 at 2:25 pm

Stormbreaker Brewing’s latest addition is on North Beech Street off of Mississippi.
(Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

For years local transportation reform activists have pushed City of Portland to go beyond car storage and driving and think more creatively about what we can do with our streets. And when calls for new uses of street space were made, it was often restaurant owners who lined up to say their business would perish without maximum access for car users.

Then a pandemic hit and relatively overnight we’ve seen the most robust transformation of public right-of-way in Portland’s history. I’m talking about the new Healthy Business permit program that launched last week.

Diners at Stormbreaker Brewing on North Lombard in St. Johns.

Ecliptic Brewing is using their parking lot to make money instead of parking cars.

With nearly 200 permits issued so far, restaurant owners have wasted no time turning parking lots, parking spaces, and even streets into dining areas. A map of who’s received permits shows the program has been very popular with businesses along popular commercial corridors such as Lombard in St. Johns and Stark Street in Montavilla.

(Note: Photos taken during 90-degree temps in middle of the day. These spots were packed later in the evening!)

Judging from photos in news reports and crowds I’ve seen, the new seating arrangements have been popular with customers too. But as good as these street seats and plazas are for the local economy and comfort of patrons, the program has also raised concerns.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

PBOT map. Click for original.

We’ve noticed worries about the geographic equity of the permits, the “privatization” of these spaces, and health concerns given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

If you take a closer look at the official PBOT map of permit locations (above), you see big gaps. This is expected given Portland’s “streetcar suburbs” and the healthy business districts they’ve helped create. It’s also troubling from an equity and housing affordability perspective. Home prices in these areas have skyrocketed in the past decade, forcing many Portlanders into parts of the city where no permits have been issued. That means people with less money have to travel further to take advantage of these restaurant plazas. If they rely on transit they’ll have to take a health risk and contend with major TriMet service cuts due to the pandemic.

These new plazas also create a jarring juxtaposition of people using streets to down IPAs and hamburgers, while many Portlanders march on these same streets in an ongoing battle to end racism and police brutality. I’m reminded of the now famous viral tweet from Ziwe Fumudoh where she wrote: “there are two americas: one fights for black lives and the other fights for brunch” and shared an image of protestors next to young white people dining.

Stormbreaker in St. Johns has taken over several parking spaces and a side-street.

And who has access to these spaces? When PBOT created the Ankeny Alley plaza downtown many people grumbled that they handed too much control over the space to adjacent businesses — at the expense of the (non-paying customer) public. This time around, the street space is to remain public (I’m waiting for a clear confirmation of this – SEE UPDATE BELOW) and PBOT requires a minimum 11-foot lane for through traffic at all times.

Then there’s the pandemic. Just as foot, bike and car traffic on our streets has increased in recent weeks, so too has the number of Covid-19 infections (and 43% of them are people of color).

Multnomah County Commissioner (and emergency room doctor) Sharon Meieran told the Willamette Week today that Portland is definitely not out of the woods with this virus. Not even close. “We have become tired of this disease, and we’re not even through the first wave. The disease is not tired of us,” she said.

Then there’s Jim Blackwood, a former senior policy director for the late City Commissioner Nick Fish. He wrote in an op-ed in the Tribune today that the plazas are “perilous” during the pandemic. While he’s conflating these PBOT-sanctioned plazas with the larger-scale plans being pushed by The Portland Promenade Project, Blackwood raises the point that public health will suffer because social distancing at them will be “erratic at best”.

One thing there’s no denying is that this program forces Portland to re-think how we use public streets. And for people who’ve dreamed of reducing access for car drivers, they’re an important step forward.

Have you seen or used any of these plazas? What was your experience? How can the city make this program last beyond the pandemic and create similar programs for uses beyond dining?

UPDATE, 3:52pm: PBOT has clarified a question we had about public access to these spaces. Here’s how PBOT Communications Director John Brady explains:

“The permit holder manages the spaces and makes the decisions about how it is used and who can use it. It’s not a public space in that sense.”

That feels like a problematic arrangement that could result in people being denied access to these spaces based on whether or not they are buying something and/or based on the whim and biases of a particular business owners. We’ll be monitoring the situation.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
EawristeTomI'll Show UpDavid HampstenMomo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

Then a pandemic hit and relatively overnight we’ve seen the most robust transformation of public right-of-way in Portland’s history.

Not so much a transformation but a practical reconfiguration to deal with a temporary situation.

There are a lot fewer people driving than before, and they’re not going as far or as to as many places. This means the roads are more open for any use. Meanwhile, some services (restaurants in particular) can only be provided safely if there is more space. So allowing them to do this makes sense for everyone.

I’m skeptical of transforming large numbers of streets to other purposes. Ignoring that paving over every living thing is pointless if you don’t need a surface that trucks can roll on, people really don’t expose themselves to the elements except when the weather is close to perfect. Even the tiny bit of warmth we’ve gotten this week in otherwise glorious conditions has had a massive impact on the number of people in parks and streets choked off for local use.

One thing there’s no denying is that this program forces Portland to re-think how we use public streets.

It does, and that’s a good thing. The takeaway I’m getting so far is that everyone wins if their configuration is driven by realistic as opposed to aspirational use.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Even people who fight for black lives need to eat sometime. Why not brunch?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Open 28th for people.

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

I don’t really understand the geographic concerns that people keep bringing up. The purpose of these plazas and street seats is to provide or expand outdoor seating in areas where businesses don’t have enough space for outdoor seating otherwise. In most areas of East Portland or other auto-oriented parts of town, most businesses have these huge surface parking lots that they can turn into outdoor seating areas. So it shouldn’t be any surprise that they aren’t applying for permits. Why would a stand-alone restaurant surrounded by their own private parking lot apply for a permit to take over a parking space that’s pretty far from the front door anyway? Anyway, I don’t think there’s anything nefarious going on here. It’s all about the built environment and the needs of businesses in different parts of town.

As far as the “privatizing” of public space, I do understand that concern but it’s a complicated issue. It’s kind of baked into a permit process that you are temporarily using the public space for a private use. Like any sidewalk seating permit a business gets allows them to exclude non-customers from those tables, even if it’s literally on the public sidewalk. So as long as these plazas are being managed through a traditional permit process, they’re going to be private, because most businesses want to have control over the tables and chairs that they own and maintain. I would love to see truly public plazas, but they would need to go through a different kind of process and ideally sponsored by a non-profit organization rather than a private business.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You are correct in that East Portland businesses are more likely to have off-street parking, as Multnomah County required before the city annexed the area. However, if an East Portland business along say 102nd wanted to remove their on-site parking and replace it with tables, and move their parking to on-street (where no parking currently is allowed), how would you react to having the bike lane there “temporarily” become a parking lane?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

Streets are privatized all the time. All of the curbside parking spaces are the privatization of public space. Hotel zones, loading zones, sidewalk cafes, newspaper stands that sell papers, and others. Why do we have concerns about that privatization being used to keep businesses open and giving space for social distancing outside, but aren’t talking about the fact that the public space is privatized in many ways all the time?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

Street parking and loading zones are allowed uses in the public right of way. They are not “privatized”.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

The reason why Lombard, Sandy or Foster, for example, have virtually no street seating, is: they are all unsafe designs. There is a huge demand for protected bike lanes and space for people on these streets, which PBOT has ignored for decades. When you have physical protection, you will also have a safe place to eat/walk.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests