Jobs of the Month: Go By Bike, Efficient Velo Tools, eBike Store, Cyclepath, Cynergy, Velotech, Fairhaven Bicycles

The summer hiring season is in full swing as local (and even non-local!) businesses need to bulk up staff to handle the ongoing bike boom. Have a look at these fresh listings…

– Bike Valet Lead Mechanic – Go By Bike

– Precision Assembler – Efficient Velo Tools LLC

– Full Time Mechanic – The eBike Store

– Retail Sales + More – Cyclepath PDX

– Mechanic – Cynergy E-Bikes

– Customer Experience Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

– Mechanic – Fairhaven Bicycles (Bellingham, WA)



