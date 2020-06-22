Jobs of the Month: Go By Bike, Efficient Velo Tools, eBike Store, Cyclepath, Cynergy, Velotech, Fairhaven Bicycles
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on June 22nd, 2020 at 12:08 pm
The summer hiring season is in full swing as local (and even non-local!) businesses need to bulk up staff to handle the ongoing bike boom. Have a look at these fresh listings…
– Bike Valet Lead Mechanic – Go By Bike
– Precision Assembler – Efficient Velo Tools LLC
– Full Time Mechanic – The eBike Store
– Retail Sales + More – Cyclepath PDX
– Customer Experience Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Mechanic – Fairhaven Bicycles (Bellingham, WA)
