Sheriff’s Office says Portland man found dead after riding bike east of Bend

Posted by on June 16th, 2020 at 1:12 pm

(Photo: Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a Portland man was found dead Saturday on a dirt trail north of Highway 20 about 28 miles east of Bend. According to their statement, 36-year-old John Eric Sims was believed to have been riding a mountain bike prior to his death.

Here’s more from DCSO:

“On 6/14/20 at 12:32 p.m., deputies from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a deceased male, who had been located by ATV riders. This location was approximately one mile north of Hwy 20 near milepost 28. Deputies arrived on scene and began conducting a death investigation. Detectives and a Deputy Medical Examiner from the Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on scene to assist in the investigation. The male was later identified as John Eric Sims, age 36, of Portland, Oregon.

The investigation determined Sims had come to visit Central Oregon and his destination was the Pine Mountain Observatory. Sims drove to an area above the Pine Mountain U.S. Forest Service Campground and parked his 2008 Subaru Forester. It is believed Sims left his vehicle riding his mountain bike and at some point became separated from his bike. Sims appeared to have walked for several miles until he collapsed at the location where he was located by the ATV riders. Based upon the condition of Sims’ body, it appeared he died due to exposure to the elements. It was also determined his body had been at the location for several days. There was no evidence of foul play. Sims’ next of kin has been notified.”

Did any readers know Mr. Sims?

His mountain bike has not been found. If you know anything about this incident, please contact DCSO at 541-693-6911.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

What an odd case. Would there be any way of determining his past movements using the GPS on his cell phone, to find the bike?

18 hours ago
Ashley
Guest
Ashley

My brother left his cell phone in his car, so no, that isn’t helping us figure out what happened to him.

14 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Horrible. What a pernicious way to die. Has nobody watched or read 127 Hours (book: Between A Rock And A Hard Place)? You gotta tell people where you’ll be if you go off wandering on your own.

18 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

Strava has a feature called “Beacon” which allows several designated contacts to see your location when you’re biking. However, with such a remote wilderness as the Ochoco Forest, you are unlikely to have cell signal and if you do, you will likely need some secondary power source for your phone to work all day.

It’s best not to venture into places like this alone. You take a bad line through a rut or get thrown off your bike by an unexpected root and you could be stranded by a simple injury. Even a mechanical could turn serious.

16 hours ago
Ashley
Guest
Ashley

He was not an avid biker. He left everything in his vehicle. We have no idea why/how this turned into such a tragedy.

14 hours ago
jeff
Guest
jeff

We are all very sorry for your loss, Ashley, even though many who attend this forum have some very odd ways of showing it as you have read. As a regular rider of that area and most other areas around Bend, it was likely just a minor crash, scare, or mechanical failure of the bike and he opted to try to walk out, potentially getting lost if he didn’t have a road/trail map. He may or may not have been injured, but you’ll know those details soon enough. The weather is Bend has been colder and wetter lately..I’m sure the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office has briefed your family on the details of exposure. For your sake, I hope his bike will be found and lend a few more details in the coming days/weeks to give you family a piece or two of closure.

8 hours ago
Ashley
Guest
Ashley

Thank you, Jeff. Out of the hundreds of comments I have read on the various websites airing my brothers death, hoping someone would give us some insight that makes any sense, yours is one of the few comments that has done that. The detectives have ruled it accidental and will not perform an autopsy or investigation. As we are located in Virginia, unless a local person finds his bike for us, we will be left with no answers to our many questions. John was not an avid biker, but he was very much an outdoors-man who had survivalist training and has lived all over the US, including Oregon, Utah, and Idaho. He knew what the weather conditions could be like. I’ve seen him start a fire with a shoelace and twigs. The police said there was no bruising or anything to indicate foul play or even a bike accident. My family cannot comprehend how he wasn’t able to survive whatever happened.

22 minutes ago
Jolene C Cox
Guest
Jolene C Cox

I hope the family is doing ok. This had to be a difficult call to make. Perhaps his bike broke down? There is def more to this story. I just used my garmin inreach tracker for the first time and I am grateful for the rescue button feature.

16 hours ago
Ashley
Guest
Ashley

We are not doing ok…

14 hours ago
Tomas Quinones
Guest
Tomas Quinones

Sorry for your loss, Ashley. I wish we as a community could do more to comfort you and the family.

10 hours ago
Ashley
Guest
Ashley

Thank you, Tomas. If you can locate his bike, that would be a huge help and may give some insight to what could have happened. There are no answers at this point.

19 minutes ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

I’ve been thinking about getting one of those emergency beacons that doesn’t rely on a cell phone signal, and there have been so many stories like this lately that I think I’ll be getting one the next time I go anywhere remote. So scary how easy it can be to get lost and no way to get in contact with anyone.

13 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

As it makes little on-going financial sense to own a GPS satellite beacon for 340 days of the year (except for 1 trip a year) – I wish there was a local group…like the former CycleWild…that would own and share such devices…selling “shares” in a “GPS condo”.

13 hours ago
Lance
Guest
Lance

OR rei or similar to rent one as needed.

12 hours ago
Tomas Quinones
Guest
Tomas Quinones

Worth. Every. Penny.

Stay safe out there.

Check their respective sites, they often have sales and rebates where the device itself is about 30% off but you will still have to pay a yearly fee.

10 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Just to fill in some local knowledge. It would be many hours walking north to get to Highway 20, which is the only landmark out there. We’re talking, nothing else around. And then, to walk another mile north. That is desolate country. I just can’t imagine walking past the highway. This time of year, there is a lot of traffic, though, a car every minute during the day, and every five minutes at night. and, it is not really mountain-biking country. Steep, loose unrideable slopes up to the Observatory, with easy, well marked dirt roads going up there. I hope we learn what happened.

12 hours ago
Caitlin D
Guest
Caitlin D

This is so sad. My heart goes out to his family and friends.

11 hours ago
Cyclekrieg
Subscriber
Cyclekrieg

My heart goes out to the family.

On an adjacent note, this is why you should always plan when “out in the country”. The best thing a person to carry is small EDC (every day carry) kit. A space blanket, which is the size of a wallet folded up, can be difference between an uncomfortable night and being dead.

1 hour ago
