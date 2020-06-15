The Monday Roundup: End traffic stops, racist urban planning, free bike share, and more

Here are the most notable items our community came across in the past seven days…

Police and traffic laws: Traffic stops are the most common way Americans interact with law enforcement, that’s why we must question the role armed police officers play in them.

End traffic stops: Jalopnik outlines a compelling argument for why we should just end traffic stops altogether.

Racism and urban planning: Streetsblog Chicago shared a recap of a roundtable of leading Black voices who shared personal and professional insights into how to make urban planning less racist.

Violence with vehicles: As protests continue to take over streets nationwide, Slate addresses the very important topic of people who are ramming their cars into protestors.

Arrested for walking: Two Black teenagers were arrested and forced to the ground because they they were walking in the street. The officers were White.

Bicycles and the protests: “Transportation issues are social-justice issues,” says this essay in The New Yorker that surveys how bicycles are being used in Black Lives Matter protests around the country (and links to a BikePortland story!).

Vehicular violence in the ‘Couv: A 28-year-old woman was standing in her driveway on Saturday when a driver failed to control their SUV and ran over her. The woman died and the incident is under investigation.

Trek Bikes speaks: Under fire for selling bikes to police agencies that use them as weapons against Black Lives Matter protesters, Trek called the practice “abhorrent” and vowed to create 1,000 jobs for people of color (among other things).

Transit truths: Two highly noted urban transportation advocates say fears of catching Covid-19 on transit aren’t backed up by research.

Free bike share: A Canadian news outlet ponders whether a free public bike share system similar to one in a major Chinese city would work in North America.

Video of the Week: Organizers say it might be the largest mass skate event in Portland history. Over 1,000 people took part in an even to support the Black Lives Matter movement

The Monday Roundup