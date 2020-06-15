Support BikePortland

The Monday Roundup: End traffic stops, racist urban planning, free bike share, and more

Posted by on June 15th, 2020 at 10:55 am

Here are the most notable items our community came across in the past seven days…

Police and traffic laws: Traffic stops are the most common way Americans interact with law enforcement, that’s why we must question the role armed police officers play in them.

End traffic stops: Jalopnik outlines a compelling argument for why we should just end traffic stops altogether.

Racism and urban planning: Streetsblog Chicago shared a recap of a roundtable of leading Black voices who shared personal and professional insights into how to make urban planning less racist.

Violence with vehicles: As protests continue to take over streets nationwide, Slate addresses the very important topic of people who are ramming their cars into protestors.

Arrested for walking: Two Black teenagers were arrested and forced to the ground because they they were walking in the street. The officers were White.

Bicycles and the protests: “Transportation issues are social-justice issues,” says this essay in The New Yorker that surveys how bicycles are being used in Black Lives Matter protests around the country (and links to a BikePortland story!).

Vehicular violence in the ‘Couv: A 28-year-old woman was standing in her driveway on Saturday when a driver failed to control their SUV and ran over her. The woman died and the incident is under investigation.

Trek Bikes speaks: Under fire for selling bikes to police agencies that use them as weapons against Black Lives Matter protesters, Trek called the practice “abhorrent” and vowed to create 1,000 jobs for people of color (among other things).

Transit truths: Two highly noted urban transportation advocates say fears of catching Covid-19 on transit aren’t backed up by research.

Free bike share: A Canadian news outlet ponders whether a free public bike share system similar to one in a major Chinese city would work in North America.

Video of the Week: Organizers say it might be the largest mass skate event in Portland history. Over 1,000 people took part in an even to support the Black Lives Matter movement

BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

The idea of ending traffic stops has to be literally the dumbest idea I have ever heard. Traffic stops have made us immeasurably safer. If drunk driving is a problem now, how much bigger of a problem would it be if drunk drivers knew that there is zero chance of getting caught? If speeding is a major issue, can you imagine the absolute insanity that would prevail on our roads if we didn’t have at least the limited enforcement that we have currently?

Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It’s the second dumbest idea. Putting rice in burritos is #1.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Thank you for not saying putting pineapple on a pizza. I like Hawaiian pizza no matter what the NYC purists say. I do properly eat the slice, folded, with my hand, however. There are still some rules.

Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

With a fork, right?

I honestly consider myself a bit of a pizza purist…and even though I am from Chicago, Deep Dish isn’t pizza.

I don’t want to like pineapple on a pizza, but it does taste good. You could even find it in Italy…so obviously they don’t care that much about it.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Spaghetti sandwiches.

Aaron
Guest
Aaron

As a cyclist, parent, and community member, I hope for better traffic safety. Are police with guns part of that? Maybe? Seems like there are just better, safer options.

Like the article pointed out, a nice first step here might be making traffic-stop data publicly available to help make better decisions.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

A nice first step here might be making traffic-stop data publicly available

Make a records request from the police.

How do you know?
Guest
How do you know?

A record request for ALL stops? Is that possible? Can one simply ask the police to show data to the % of folks who Black that are stopped by the police? Is this public information in Portland? And if not, why not? If Black folks are stopped more often than White folks (And they are- by a lot) what are the polices leaders doing to stop this racist practice?

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The Oregonian published that data a few years back (for the traffic division, 2012, if I recall correctly) and showed numbers that were very close to the racial breakdown of Portland at the time. I would be very surprised if other divisions showed such parity, but their missions often involve making pretext stops, which are much more susceptible to bias than general traffic enforcement.

You could google it to find the details, but perhaps the more important point is that such data is (or at least was) available.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The chances of anyone being stopped for either speeding or driving drunk in most of the USA is already nearly zero and has been for quite some time (long before Covid-19 anyway) – and most drivers are quite aware of that. On the other hand, the chances of being pulled over for driving while black are pretty high, apparently.

BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

For drunk driving, it is definitely not near zero. I personally know several people who have gotten into trouble for drunk driving. In any event, the number of tickets that the police hand out is public information, and it is significant. Let’s look at the data first, and then draw conclusions. That is the scientific process.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I agree with BikeRound. Over the years I have been personally responsible for getting a number of apparent drunk drivers pulled over.

one
Guest
one

I don’t want to see #s of tickets given. I too want to see # of STOPS (And % of BIPOC stopped vs % of White people stopped) https://www.netflix.com/title/80091741

Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

That begs a question – what percentages *should* it be? Exactly equal to the population?

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

It should be roughly equal to the rates at which various populations commit traffic infractions.

Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

Which means there will be variation. Some populations will commit more and some less.

Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

The generally accepted statistic is that the ratio of drunk drivers to arrests is 400:1. Another way to say that is that the average DUI bust involves someone with 400 successful times driving under the influece.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Did you read the article before commenting, because your concerns are addressed in the, ya know, article.

BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

Yes, I did, but my concerns were not addressed. Once we have a speed camera that calculates average speed on every street in the United States, we can get rid of police pulling over motorists.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Yeah, this “Traffic stops have made us immeasurably safer.”, is not true. Police don’t reduce speeding. Look at the Mad Max set-up we got when COVID reduced congestion.

If you want to get rid of road deaths, police are probably the least effective option, followed by ticket cameras. The only real solution is to engineer roads so motorist are unable to speed.

BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

Have you driven around in DC lately on a road with speed cameras? Speed cameras are definitely extremely effective in reducing speeding. I agree that the police are less effective because the chance of getting caught is less.

Last year, the police wrote 176,000 speeding tickets in the state of New Jersey. While that certainly does not mean that most speeders did not get away with their crime, that number is large enough where most people do keep it in the back of their minds that if they speed excessively they could be busted.

In New York City, the figure is 700,000 speeding tickets annually. That is significant and important.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We actually don’t know if police have an effect or not, because no community has completely eliminated traffic policing. Portland police have actually issued more tickets for excessive speeding and reckless driving during the pandemic. What would these drivers do once they know that there is literally no one who will stop them?

We can’t totally eliminate traffic policing until we have a functional network of speed and red-light cameras, with new laws on the books to eliminate loopholes.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I see your point, but don’t entirely agree. When police start enforcing traffic laws in a particular area, word gets around and the behavior drops. You could argue that it’s a game of Whac-a-Mole and the behavior just moves to somewhere else, and there might be some truth to that, but I can’t agree that police don’t reduce speeding.

It’s easy to argue that police don’t do much to reduce speeding in Oregon. That’s because Oregon has one of the lowest patrol densities in the country. Arguably, however, this proves the opposite: in states with more enforcement, speeding drivers know they will eventually get ticketed. Sure, I have driven across Oregon on numerous occasions without seeing a single police car, but outside a few western states that’s just not possible.

Yesterday I drove halfway across Wisconsin (which is notorious, especially towards out-of-state drivers). We saw dozens of cops. Even in low-density areas that are mostly state and national forests and towns are 20 miles apart, we regularly saw enforcement vehicles clocking drivers. It is simply mathematically impossible to drive across that state at, say, 15 mph over the limit without getting pulled over. So the vast majority of people don’t drive that fast. Full stop.

I do agree with you that we should make greater efforts at engineering roads so motorists are either unable to speed, or at least a lot less likely to speed.

one
Guest
one

BikeRound. But that will never happen.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Yeah, I understand the enormous epidemic of inappropriate traffic stops, but I have a hard time processing the idea of getting rid of traffic enforcement altogether. Arguably, since cars kill more people than criminals, that should be the one kind of police activity that might justify itself. Shouldn’t police be stopping someone who’s blasting down Hawthorne at 50? Or an obvious drunk driver weaving across multiple lanes on Chavez?

Claiming, as in this article, that traffic enforcement doesn’t work because people still drive irresponsibly a lot of the time, is a little like saying I should stop cleaning my house because I can’t keep it perfectly clean 100% of the time. Obviously, cleaning doesn’t work!

I do get the point. We need to figure out how to make traffic stops more fair, and eliminate pretext stops completely. Not to mention stop the harassment of low-speed, low-mass cyclists committing minor infractions. Drop the war on drugs too, which fuels a lot of that activity. Only big violations should provoke a stop. I get that. But sometimes the solution to a problem is not to go to the opposite extreme.

Dan
Guest
Dan

We don’t need an armed police officer to write traffic tickets though. Even if we don’t move more to speed cameras, we could save substantial money by having someone other than a sworn, armed officer enforcing traffic regulations.

Paul
Guest
Paul

Yes. I would love to see traffic stops performed by unarmed officers who enforce traffic laws only and aren’t allowed to do any searching, checking for arrest warrants, or anything else unrelated. That would pretty much remove the risk of violence on both sides, and traffic rules could still be enforced.

Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

and their total salary package would be about half that of an armed officer.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I’ve said it before and I’ll probably say it thousands of times more, but it is truly crazy that you can completely lose control of your vehicle and walk away without a citation. People flip their cars on urban streets and still don’t get a citation.

How do you commit vehicular manslaughter and walk away completely fine.

Good god

Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I am so tired of this “lost control of the vehicle” canard as an excuse for vehicular mayhem. Unless the steering system broke, a vehicle careening in to someones driveway at speed is always caused by some action taken by the driver. They could have been driving too fast for conditions, distracted by a phone, driving recklessly etc. This is an “out” we give to operating a motor vehicle that we give to almost no other dangerous activity. Imagine, “Bob was practicing with his sword in the back yard and he lost control of it and it cut off the neighbors head.”

Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

There can be only one.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

In America, we generally don’t criminalize unintentional behavior.

idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

What are you talking about. There’s tons of laws on the books that criminalize unintentional behavior.

Reckless endangerment: https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/163.195
Assault in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th degree all have an unintentional reckless component in their definitions:
https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/163.175
https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/163.165
https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors/163.160

Assault in the 4th degree could easily apply in the situation described:
With criminal negligence causes serious physical injury to another who is a vulnerable user of a public way, as defined in ORS 801.608 (“Vulnerable user of a public way”), by means of a motor vehicle.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Most of the clauses in those laws require intentionality, “extreme indifference to the value of human life”, or criminal negligence, though I will concede that 163.195(1) (text below) does not explicitly require intentionality (but I’d defer to a lawyer on whether there is an implicit underlying requirement, or whether “recklessness” can be completely inadvertent).

Regardless, I doubt driving in and of itself constitutes “reckless” conduct, and am unsure if the risk posed by driving constitutes a “substantial risk”. If it did, everyone who drives would be guilty of this law, regardless of whether they injured someone or not.

163.195(1) A person commits the crime of recklessly endangering another person if the person recklessly engages in conduct which creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person.

idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

Regardless, I doubt driving in and of itself constitutes “reckless” conduct, and am unsure if the risk posed by driving constitutes a “substantial risk”. If it did, everyone who drives would be guilty of this law, regardless of whether they injured someone or not.

I didn’t say that. Nice straw man though. In this situation the reckless conduct is driving in a manner that caused them to lose control of their vehicle. Whether that be too fast for the conditions, distraction, or just an inability to maintain control of their vehicle. Unless they can provide some explanation why they lost control of their vehicle that was entirely out of their control their actions led to this crime.

None of that of course has anything to do with your original claim I responded to. There are lots of unintentional behaviors that have been criminalized these are just a handful. If you read these laws they are written in such a way that very clearly indicates you can unintentionally and unknowingly commit reckless acts. That’s literally what the word or means in:
(a) Intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes physical injury to another;

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If you read these laws they are written in such a way that very clearly indicates you can unintentionally and unknowingly commit reckless acts. That’s literally what the word or means in: (a) Intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes physical injury to another

I suppose that depends on how “reckless” is defined. I’m not sure about Oregon law, but here’s one reasonable definition:

In criminal law and in the law of tort, recklessness may be defined as the state of mind where a person deliberately and unjustifiably pursues a course of action while consciously disregarding any risks flowing from such action. Recklessness is less culpable than intentional wickedness, but is more blameworthy than careless behaviour.

[emphasis mine]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recklessness_(law)

idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

Seriously Wikipedia? How is this not trolling? You always just shift goal posts, build straw men and never acknowledge when you’re wrong. How about referencing the ORS definition of reckless or criminal negligence instead of just googling anything that backs up your opinion? Wikipedia’s definition is not law.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

The fatality wasn’t intentional, but the driving – the behavior, as you put it – was. I have served on a Vehicular Homicide jury in Washington state. I can tell you that what matters is not whether you intended to kill someone, but whether you intended to perform the act that ended up killing someone. Whether you meant that to be the outcome in not makes the difference between that crime and murder, but it’s still a felony either way.

In the case I served on, we the jury found that the driver did willfully get into a vehicle after drinking heavily, and did willfully drive at high speed down a curving, low-speed residential street, crashing into someone’s front yard and causing an unintentional death. And we did convict him.

The construction of Washington’s VH statute makes it easier to convict if the driver has been drinking: it’s been over 20 years since my jury duty on this, but IIRC the elements of the law require a reckless disregard for people’s safety – which is automatically implied by intoxication. If the driver was sober and cooperative, it may be a more difficult case, and conviction may require independent witnesses to come forward to testify about irresponsible driving prior to the crash. Of course, as with everything in the legal system, it all depends on “what a jury would think.” Unfortunately juries are biased towards the driver’s perspective.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I think one of the points of the Abolition movement is to drive home that for certain communities, policing as it is currently conducted already seems to be of little if any value. A lot of people in minority communities certainly feel that way, with justification. To all the worriers who ask, “but if we ‘abolish’ the police, who do you call if someone is breaking into your house?” Well, for a lot of people there already is no one to call. I once lived in a minority-majority neighborhood in Seattle where the police never responded to 911 calls when gunfire was reported. Of course they would still pull over Black drivers with taillights out. It did make me wonder what good were the police there?

To a lesser but still-real degree, cyclists also have to wonder how much value we get from policing, given the mayhem motorists are able to get away with against us, with impunity, over and over again.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Free Bike Share: We all know what happens when free bikes are offered to the community in Portland (Yellow Bike Program) – no one values it and the bikes get thrown into the Willamette River. There’s something in our American brains that we only value what we have to pay for, and the more we pay, the more we value it.

Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

When I went to Kansas they had free Green Apple Bike share in Manhattan. Green beach cruisers all over the main part of town, just sitting around waiting for people to use them. I’m sure it helped that it’s a small (53,000 people) college town in the midwest, so not a lot of people vandalizing public property.

https://greenapplebikes.com/

Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

David, it is unfair to compare the 1990s Portland bike share to almost any current bike share service in the US, especially Biketown. I used the Yellow Bike service and it was a ‘hippy’ mess of a “product” (though the volunteers and their hearts were in the right place…vs the lack of City support)… if you were not around then, the tires were stuffed with compressor hoses etc. and the bikes were a hodgepodge of equipment that were left over from the 1970s bike boom. My memory, most Yellow bikes did not stay ridable for more than a day or two once released into the wild, if you could find one…thus a low value service.

You are correct – that how locals “value” a service will reflect on how they they use or abuse a product…if left unenforced. I would hope most Portlanders would positively support a ‘free bike share system’ especially one they registered for…like a library card. Tourists or regional residents (like those ‘Evil Vancouverians’ – like me) would still have to pay for such a service.

jonno
Guest
jonno

On the idea of removing the traffic stop from enforcement – we have so many unexplored technology options to simply reduce the physical ability to operate vehicles lawlessly on the roads:

– When I have Waze up on my phone for navigation, it knows how fast I’m going and warns me when I go over the local limit. Why are new cars not being built with geofenced speed governors as standard equipment? If granular street-level accuracy is too much to ask, then why is any vehicle allowed to travel over, say, 55 mph within the city limits of Portland? 75mph anywhere in the state other than a racetrack?

– Auto theft, drunk driving, unlicensed operators – I have to log into my phone to use it, providing either a PIN, facial recognition, fingerprint…I can’t use it without proving that I have authorization to use it. If I leave a comment on a website, my IP is captured. Why can any fool with a key or knowledge of how to break an ignition, use any vehicle anonymously?? We need vehicle operator authentication. Suspended license? Not authorized to use the vehicle? Vehicle no start, vehicle calls home.

– Speed cameras, duh. And by authenticating the driver, nobody can argue that they weren’t driving the vehicle at the time the pic was taken.

– Registration, insurance, tags, that sort of thing. If I don’t pay my credit card bill the bank will shut it off. We can’t come up with something to make vehicles inoperable when owners don’t pay their fair share?

I practically have to show a freakin’ passport to get on an airplane, manage all host of passwords to access my online accounts, etc etc etc. Why can’t we apply the same authentication + security thinking to driving vehicles?

Freedom, liberty, gubmint overreach yadda yadda yadda.

Why is there such a different expectation of privacy and autonomy for our vehicles? None of the above would reduce anyone’s freedom to travel wherever they want, whenever they want. We’d just all be doing it more safely.

Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

We have a Bike Tax; why not tax all sales? /s

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

From a technological standpoint, those are mostly interesting ideas (and maybe some could be made to be reliable enough to be practical on a widespread basis).

Some Americans, however, might be reluctant to have their movements traced and potentially available to the government (even more than they are now). Not all of us trust the current or next three Trump administrations to do the right thing.

Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

PS Voting you down for the gratuitous rural slur.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Question Jonathan: Where is the write up and link to the article on your headline image “What’s Needed to address anti-black racism in urban planning?”

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Noel
Guest
Noel

Hey Jonathan – link in your article still seems to link back to the BP post, not Streetsblog.

Dave
Guest
Dave

The driveway murder north of Vancouver? Not surprising. In semi-rural areas it can safely and reasonably be assumed that anyone is driving at least 25% over posted speed limits. Clark County and the greater Vantucky area’s regional gov’t have no concern whatsoever for the life of anyone not inside of an automobile, absolutely none. I dare anyone from city or county government to prove otherwise.

GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I’m be eagerly following any developments in our understanding of how COVID is spread by mass transit. Early in the pandemic I accepted the common wisdom that of course packing people into transit vehicles would spread the virus, so it’s interesting to hear that it may not be as big a problem as I thought. Is this because we’re running vehicles below capacity and mandatorily wearing masks? Are the ventilation systems on buses and trains really good?

It will be good to know this because when people were dying in the hallways of overloaded New York hospitals, anti-urbanists really used mass transit as a blunt instrument to claim that everything we were doing to reduce fossil fuel use was dangerous and unhealthy. Nevermind that before the pandemic, suburbanites packed into restaurants, bars, stadiums, offices and schools at the same rate as urbanites. Nevermind that Brooklyn and Queens, less densely populated than Manhattan (but with more people per average housing unit, and overall poorer populations with worse healthcare access) had higher infection and death rates. Nevermind that San Francisco, with similar density to NYC, was not experiencing the same horrors. And nevermind that no one in places like Portland, Seattle or Minneapolis is proposing NYC levels of density.

The unrelenting message from the Right was that any attempt to incrementally increase density puts us all at risk; suburbs and cars will save us all, and living in apartments and riding mass transit is unhygienic. Even I bought into the latter part of that. So if transit isn’t that much of a risk, I’d like to understand why. If we can save most of our transit systems when six weeks ago they looked moribund, we should try.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

A few months before Covid-19 hit us, I heard an excellent lecture from a health official from the CDC concerning transit, walking, bicycling, and driving, at a bike/walk convention in NC. He pointed out to us that the CDC headquarters itself, built during the Clinton era, was located in a very suburban office area in the Atlanta metro that was effectively only safely accessible by driving. Yes, there are some nearby sidewalks and some transit service, but connections were poor, sidewalks were non-continuous and walkers required to pass through parking lots to get to office doors, and the bike lanes were the narrow painted sort on roadways were cars frequently went well over the 45 mph speed limit. In short, the CDC itself has a car-only bias on health issues, according to the embarrassed senior official who worked there. So when I see CDC advice on transit use, I take it with a grain of salt.

I blame Bill Clinton.

