PBOT: North Greeley bike path to be completed mid-summer

Posted by on June 11th, 2020 at 5:55 pm

Status of the forthcoming path as of this past April. This man is biking in what will soon be the southbound bike lane separated by a concrete barrier.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced that they’ll fully close North Greeley Avenue for five days next week in order to complete a project that will repave the street and add a new protected bike path.

Outdated sign. (Photo taken in April)

This $1.8 million project was first planned over three years ago but has been beset by delays. Greeley is a major north-south artery that provides access between downtown, Swan Island, and St. Johns. It has a history of crashes involving bicycle riders due to the high speed of drivers, lack of bikeway protection, and a horribly designed southbound bike lane that requires riders to merge across an Interstate 5 on-ramp.

In December 2019 a Multnomah County Judge found PBOT negligent for the design and awarded $350,000 to a crash victim to settle a lawsuit.

PBOT’s solution is to build a two-way path on the east side of Greeley between N Going and the start of the existing path just west of Interstate Avenue. A concrete barrier will be erected adjacent to the path to separate bicycle users from others. The two-way path will be 11 to 12-feet wide (with shy distance from the wall, the two bike lanes will only be about 5-feet wide). By comparison, PBOT has increased the width of the adjacent lane to 12-feet to accommodate a high volume of large trucks that access Swan Island.

PBOT detour map.

To access the path, southbound bicycle riders will have to cross Greeley with a diagonal signal at Going. The signal will give bicycle users a separate phase to increase safety.

In a statement today, PBOT said the project will be completed by mid-summer following a full closure from June 15th to 19th.

Hopefully this time it will actually happen.

We were first promised this project in spring 2017; but a city contracting glitch pushed it back a year. Then it was supposed to be built last summer, only to be delayed again. A PBOT sign posted near the project a month or so said construction would be done by February 2020.

Suffice it to say we’ll believe this project is done when we see it. And we remain skeptical that two-way bike traffic (one direction going fast downhill) sharing 5 to 6-foot wide lanes will provide an adequate level of service for bicycle users. Here’s to hoping!

If you use Greeley, alternate routes are Interstate or Mississippi Hill/N Michigan Ave Greenway. Learn more about this project in our archives or at PBOT’s website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Zach
Guest
Zach

I wonder if it’d be possible/legally expedient to sue PBOT for negligent design *before* a tragic crash happens. Then we can donate the money back to them on the condition that they design a proper facility. Any lawyers want to talk?

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

The lead image of the cross-over at Going looks like the result of bad planning.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/744139

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Indeed. Why not move the jersey barriers to include the bike lane? Can’t understand the reason behind PBOT’s design here.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

I could see myself using the downhill bike lane if there wasn’t much traffic.

But if I was riding with a friend I would want to take the lane so we could be side by side. On the path you’d have to weave when there’s oncoming cyclists.

The downhill bike lane looks OK if you are ambling slowly with friends and family, but it’s not a quality commuter corridor.

It should succeed in making motorists even more mad when a commuter cyclist takes the lane.

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

You would take the lane uphill on a multi lane street where traffic goes 50+ miles per hour? Just to ride side by side? I have a feeling you are not the “design rider” for this or any bike project.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

No, and no. I did not mention uphill at all. I mentioned downhill, twice, so not sure where your comment is coming from.

But since you’re asking, I would avoid biking up this.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

When I first saw the photo…I thought PBoT had done a COVID Open Streets conversion of the 4 MV lanes into a bike and ped facility! 😉

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Eric H
Guest
Eric H

Will this be completed before or after the Off Road Cycling Master Plan?

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
