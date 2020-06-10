Support BikePortland

Opinion: The wall around our City Hall is a symbol of weak leadership

Posted by on June 10th, 2020 at 11:19 am

Not accessible — and a big middle-finger to all Portlanders.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What is wrong with Portland’s current leaders?

Yesterday someone at the City of Portland decided to erect a massive plywood wall around City Hall. According to KATU it was installed to prevent people from spray painting the cherished limestone walls and, “to help preserve city resources, as a team has had to clean the buildings each day.”

With our city in mass upheaval over the killing of George Floyd and many other Black people at the hands of a racist and rotten policing system, graffiti has become rampant all over downtown. It will come off someday, but only when people feel like their voices matter.

Walling off our City Hall like it’s some type of fortress or castle? That’s absurd, deeply troubling, and a great way to guarantee more graffiti.

Democracy requires that the power structure (literally and figuratively) is always open and accessible. When I came to Portland in 2004 and started to get involved with politics and activism, I vividly remember my first visits to City Hall. I recall being pleasantly surprised at how open the building was and how easily I could get into a meeting room or an office of my elected leaders. It was inspiring. I felt connected to the system. I felt like my voice mattered. I felt like I could effect real change.

Then came those annoying metal detectors. Then came the security guards who search our bags every visit. And now this damn wall.

Seriously?

And what was really shocking is that the wall completely blocks the sidewalk in front of the building. There’s a complete lack of accessibility and a blatant violation of ADA standards. If you want to walk into City Hall you have to climb over a large concrete barrier and/or walk in the street. That is inexcusable.

Fortunately the city seems to have come to their senses and the wall will be removed. According to KATU, “In a statement, the city said that while the wall was intended to protect the building and minimize expenses, the city needed to ‘hear our community’s demands for racial justice, even when those demands take the form of spray paint.'”

But the damage has been done. The symbolism of walling-off our City Hall is worse than the closure itself. Much of the anger in our streets today is because people feel like their voices don’t matter. Hiding from this dissent makes it stronger and makes our leaders look weak.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

Ted Timmons
Guest
Ted Timmons

I have a records request in for the cost of it. Who knows if or when I’ll get it.

12 hours ago
JeffP
Guest
JeffP

Compared to the cost of the damage to buildings and the clean-up of the graffiti on those same building hopefully.

11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Lucky Portland. My community of Greensboro NC now looks like the early 80s with everything boarded up downtown and graffiti everywhere, though some of it is rather nice. The hot new urban trend – boarding up nice buildings.

12 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Most protestors I follow on social media are celebrating this decision because it provides a blank canvas for street art. And the city explicitly said that’s part of the idea. So I can’t say I agree with this take.

11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s funny because I thought the same thing (sarcastically) on social media yesterday – https://twitter.com/Jonathan_Maus/status/1270463083115208705. But really, there are much better ways to provide a legal canvas without such a crude structure that creates major accessibility issues.

11 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

Wheeler ran as the adult in the room who could get things done. If he can’t deliver so much as that, I don’t see how there’s any hope of cashing checks on the virtue signaling of his opponent. This will not be a good election.

We need a new City Hall with district representation, professional bureau managers with authority, and more accountability than the whims of one corner office downtown.

11 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

An open city hall where the citizens of the city can come and go as they please is the sign of a working democracy. A city hall that is blockaded behind walls ( or a moat) is symbolic of feudalism, where the lords of the land rule through the threat of violence. When this happens it is a sign that the current government in power has lost, or is losing, the consent of the people. This can be resolved by a peaceful change to a government that does represent the will of the people, or new ad-hoc leaders will spring up to give people the change that they want. This is happening in an unusual ( and not necessarily sustainable way) in Seattle as groups have taken over a portion of the capital hill neighborhood and declared it an autonomous zone with its own new ad-hoc leadership. When Rome fell the barbarians did not have to storm the gates and break in, the citizens opened the gates and welcomed them in because the existing government and elite had become so corrupt, and ineffectual that any change was welcome.

11 hours ago
Toby
Guest
Toby

“Build bridges, not walls.”

10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

CRC 2.0?

7 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Additionally, it is very telling as to what the City leadership/ operations values most and what is first to go: looking at the first photo the City could have placed the jersey barriers / blocks in the parking lane and still “protected” public property while keeping federally (& state) required ADA access open.

But this shows that parking – even when not in high demand – is protected at all costs.

10 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

I had the same thought about the jersey barriers and utility blocks. Coincidentally, Google street views of City Hall shows construction fencing in place along that side without block either the street or the sidewalk. https://goo.gl/maps/8M2BCj15tYehwWsGA

10 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

Hmm, it would be great if the plywood were offered as a canvass. People could write messages showing their frustration without damaging the building itself. The limestone was just laboriously refinished with a jackhammer last summer. I’m sure it wasn’t fun to be working inside the building when they did that.

8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That would be my hope too if the wall was staying up. But it’s already mostly down. What a waste.

8 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

agreed!

7 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Looting and vandalism are such great examples of leadership. Yep, just threw up.

5 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I’d guess the fence’s erection violated several regulations–building code, ADA, PBOT/Title 17 regulations for sidewalk blocking…

When ICE erected a fence around its building on Macadam in 2018, BDS cited it for violations (ultimately deciding not to pursue action against ICE, but not because the violations weren’t true). I didn’t see any permits on portlandmaps for the City Hall fence.

I guess it’s not a bad thing to keep in mind for anyone ever getting cited for building something without permits–“I was just following the City’s own example of figuring permits and rules don’t matter if they’re an inconvenience”.

https://www.opb.org/news/article/portland-ice-building-immigration-protests-city-permits/

1 hour ago
