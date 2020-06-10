Support BikePortland

Heads up: Paving project impacts bike traffic on Terwilliger

Posted by on June 10th, 2020 at 10:24 am

Terwilliger at Capitol Highway as of this morning.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A key cycling route in south/southwest Portland is getting repaved and the work zone detour is causing headaches for some riders.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is grinding the pavement and laying down a smoother surface on Terwilliger between Capital Highway and SW Bancroft. PBOT says the project will last through June 24th.

Reader Andrew N. emailed us a few days ago after he came upon the work zone. “I’m a cardiologist on the hill and commute up this most days. They are forcing bicyclists to detour to Barbur all the way around with the cars. It’s dangerous and requires crossing several lanes of traffic and battling all the cars and now all the diverted cars up from the north side.”

One section of the PBOT work order showing the striping plans. Note how the language in the lower right prioritizes driving space over bike lane space. Sigh.

I checked out the situation this morning and found a flagger and signage saying bicycle riders need to detour around the work zone. The alternate route is SW Barbur, which is very stressful. PBOT’s announcement said people should “find alternate routes if possible” and it didn’t mention anything about whether or not bicycle users should ride on the Terwilliger Parkway sidewalk/path.

Asked for a clarification this morning, PBOT’s Hannah Schafer said, “Bicycle users can take the lane through the work zone (though, as you know, ground down streets can be a little bumpy) or use the adjacent Terwilliger Parkway path which is not impacted by construction.” Schafer added that people are encouraged to ask flaggers for help if necessary. (*No longer the case, see update below.)

Unfortunately when there are not clearly marked instructions and/or detour maps available, many people won’t ask a stranger for help and they’ll assume the road is completely closed.

If you choose to ride on the Parkway path please use caution and expect lots of other users. The path is very popular with walkers and runners.

As for the project itself, no significant upgrade of the bikeway is in the works. Work order drawings (above) show some green markings at intersections and a bike lane that will be six feet wide — or whatever space is “remaining” once the other lanes are striped.

UPDATE, 12:45 pm: Hannah Schafer with PBOT has reached out to clarify that no one is allowed through the work zone (except bus operators). Here’s her statement:

“We’ve had a number of joggers and bicyclists disrespect directions and a few situations where we’ve had joggers and cyclists too close to equipment, putting themselves and our staff in danger. As a result we’ve made a detour to close that street to everyone but buses.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

David LaPorte
Subscriber
David LaPorte

I was informed yesterday by the flagger that bicycle users can only use the parkway path if they walk their bikes, which is different than what he told me last week when he said I could slowly ride the path. The last two weeks have been full closure in the mornings from Hamilton Terrace to Westwood Drive.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Yeah that sounds fishy to me. Does this trail count as a sidewalk? If so, it’s not in the No Bikes On Sidewalk zone downtown. Does the flagger have the authority to tell people not to ride on that trail?

I rode Terwilliger northbound on Sunday. It was rough but fairly rideable at that time.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Bobcycle
Guest
Bobcycle

Yup. Was told today must walk bike on sidewalk or take dangerous detour. May just ignore him next time through, however I’ll ride slow and respect walkers on the path.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

What else to expect in southwest Portland? Another slap in the face by PBOT and ODOT.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

The funny thing is that Terwilliger has some of the best pavement in the area. If you take any of the roads up towards Council Crest from Terwilliger you run into terrible pavement.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
