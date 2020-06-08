Support BikePortland

Bike and walk advocates join calls for major police reform

Posted by on June 8th, 2020 at 2:44 pm

“Our business has historically been in trying to build the best bike network possible, but our work is meaningless if public space is not safe for everyone.”
— Bike Loud PDX co-chairs

A storm of daily protests inspired by the murder of George Floyd have ratcheted up pressure for major changes at the Portland Police Bureau. And some local transportation reform advocates refuse to sit on the sidelines.

From fare enforcement on TriMet to enforcing traffic laws (or not), police officers have a vast impact on how people get around — especially people of color. Put simply: Transportation reform cannot happen without police reform and the dismantling of racist law enforcement.

That’s why Bike Loud PDX and Oregon Walks support a call for major systemic changes to the police budget being led by the Portland African American Leadership Forum (PAALF) and Unite Oregon.

“As advocates for safer streets we would be remiss to ignore the violence caused not just by drivers, but at the hands of police,” wrote Bike Loud co-chairs Catie Gould and RJ Sheperd in a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners today. “For all Portland residents to enjoy the fruits of a better transportation system, Black Portlanders need to be able to freely exist in and enjoy public spaces without fear of being harassed, criminalized, or physically harmed by law enforcement.”

“Our business has historically been in trying to build the best bike network possible, but our work is meaningless if public space is not safe for everyone,” they continued.

Bike Loud wants City Council to vote to re-allocate General Fund dollars away from the PPB and toward other priorities. The PPB budget sucks up about 33% of Portland’s total General Fund allocation ($236 million out of $719 million) while a host of vital community needs are perennially underfunded.

Oregon Walks, whose leader Jess Thompson made strong statements last week about the need to tear down white supremacy, said her group is also in full support of calls to defund police. “Oregon Walks remains committed to leaning in to our racial equity learning and practice — including how to see and disrupt anti-blackness,” the organization said in an email yesterday.

Screen shot of PAALF’s website.

This Wednesday June 10th Portland City Council is slated to hear testimony on the 2020-2021 budget. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is expected to propose an amendment that would eliminate funding for three PPB special units that have a legacy of unfair policing against people of color: School Resource Officers, the Gun Violence Reduction Task Force, and Transit Police. Hardesty has Commissioner Chloe Eudaly firmly in her corner and with just four members of council they only need one more vote to wipe these units and their $14.4 million from the books.

Some change is already happening: Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero announced last week he’d pull nine school resource officers out of schools. This morning Mayor Wheeler announced that Jamie Resch would voluntarily step down so that Chuck Lovell, an African-American with deep roots in north and northeast Portland, could become the new chief.

PAALF’s long list of demands would go way beyond shuffling leadership and cutting a few small units. They want, “democratic community control over safety and justice systems rooted in restoration and healing.” Among their asks are a $50 million reduction in the PPB budget, a reduction in the size of the force, an end to “militarized” protest response, and more.

If you want to make your voice heard about these issues, please email or call the mayor and council members: Mayor Ted Wheeler, mayorwheeler@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-4120; Commissioner Amanda Fritz, Amanda@portlandoregon.gov, 503 823-3008; Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, chloe@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-4682; and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, joann@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-4151.

You can register for the June 10th council session via Zoom here.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

These are key statements: “police officers have a vast impact on how people get around” and “our work is meaningless if public space is not safe for everyone.”

During the early days of the nationwide protests and the negative police actions, I spoke to my children about how past Portland City Hall administrations (until Mayor Potter rode with us in Critical Mass) utilized the publicly funded institution of militant police power to deny cyclists from peaceful assembly in public ROWs to protest lack of safe streets and facilities for vulnerable roadways users and enforcement of speeding etc.

Since the Administration of Sam Adams when Portland became “Biketown” its hard to realize that a few years earlier PPB officers frequently used their motorcycles and other weapons to force moving cyclists riding in Critical Mass rides and other protests out of the few bike lanes there were and onto the sidewalks or other non-transportation spaces (lawns etc.).

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Brad
Guest
Brad

This current movement is about systemic racism in society and in law enforcement. Let’s keep the focus on helping black and brown folks who have a lot more to worry about in their daily existence then biking. If the biggest injustice in our life is our cycling experience then we have it pretty good.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Thanks, Oregon Walks / BikeLoudPDX!

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

How about clearing the bikeways and sidewalks of garbage, urine, and feces? Anyone safe on the I-205 path? Is a protester going to stop the “guy” rolling coal?

Vote Up10-2Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

I have repeatedly reported the horrid conditions on the I-205 MUP near the Parkrose transit station and nothing has been done.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

If the public perceives that the police are being defunded, will drivers drive even faster and crazier?

And what will be the County’s response?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Todd Boulanger
Guest
Todd Boulanger

Sadly, in many cities the PD with the help of Council leadership, has already “defunded” traffic enforcement out of the general fund.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

David, at least twice now you’ve implied the popular slogan “defund the police” to mean that all police services would be removed. That’s not what what I’m hearing from any sources discussing it seriously. What’s your angle on framing your comments that way?

(Camden NJ former police chief talks about that city’s 2013 reforms in this article: https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/08/872416644/former-chief-of-reformed-camden-n-j-force-police-need-consent-of-the-people)

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Aside from frequent protester chants, there is the 7th paragraph: “Oregon Walks, whose leader Jess Thompson made strong statements last week about the need to tear down white supremacy, said her group is also in full support of calls to defund police. “Oregon Walks remains committed to leaning in to our racial equity learning and practice — including how to see and disrupt anti-blackness,” the organization said in an email yesterday.”

You are correct, people who are “discussing it seriously” would probably try to reform or restructure the police. But that’s not what the protesters are saying – they want it gone altogether, and are willing to deal with the consequences later. Why they naively believe that racism and police brutality will go away once their local police department has been disbanded is well beyond me.

The difficulty is that if you want to control an agency, the local level gives you the greatest leverage of control. Once it becomes a county-wide policing agency (an extension of the Sheriff), you loose a great deal of control of the budget. If you cannot control the agency now through your own city budget, how is it going to get better when the county is controlling the budget (and policies, procedures, training, etc.)?

Compton CA and Camden NJ are very poor cities where crime was completely out of control, even worse than Detroit. Portland & Minneapolis situations aren’t even remotely that bad. So I find it astounding that the otherwise intelligent citizens of each city are willing to surrender their fiscal controls, and thus policies, of their policing to each respective county like Compton and Camden did.

If you really want to control your police (or any other agency you deem dysfunctional [PBOT?]), the best method IMO is to treat it like a corporate monopoly and break the department into separate smaller units under separate directors and commissioners – remove the internal unity of the organization – then eliminate programs within each unit piecemeal.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

Do you read that to mean that Jess Thompson or Oregon Walks is advocating that Portland remove all municipal police forces?

Update 10:18 -0700 – Whoa…you’ve added a whole bunch of new stuff to above post in the past 10 minutes! Pardon me while I digest it.

Update 10:27 – I see, you’re taking the protest slogan literally for polemics. I trust that readers who are interested in your point of view (I am) are reading other sources, too, where a variety of activists and city officials are proposing realistic solutions which involve moving some funds away from police budgets (i.e. defunding) into services which better fit the needs of their communities.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

I have no qualms about this, PPB already does little to nothing to enforce traffic laws as far as cyclist and pedestrian safety is concerned, and I was involved in Critical Mass and the protests against the 2003 Iraq war, and later observed Occupy from a safe distance, and the PPB were nothing but bastards to all the cyclists and protesters both, and their brutal tactics have only escalated, based on what I see on the news.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

We can have an Andy Griffin police force.
It is not crazy.
Neighborhood police that are like postman we would give xmas treats to.
They are Gestopo because we allowed them too.
Why they look like Storm troopers when all people want is petty crime reduced is what happens when no one cares except the people being abused and police departments gets tons of federal Homeland security leftovers and the local “liberal” mayors were just happy for the funds….
We can have a nice police force, hire normal people we would like.
We don’t need armed police showing up to about 90% of crimes which are usually domestic disputes or mental health issues.
This is not that hard.
Black Lives Matter.
Mental health crisis people matter.
Abused wives and children matter.
Flak jackets and auto weapons not required.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Jess
Guest
Jess

Here is the link to the Oregon Walks newsletter you reference in your blog post: https://mailchi.mp/oregonwalks/black-lives-matter

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
«

