Downtown bike shops on hunt for dozens of bikes stolen during protests

While Portland’s protests in the name of the murder of George Floyd and ongoing police brutality in America have gotten more peaceful in recent nights, several downtown bike shop owners are still recovering from thefts that happened last week.

We’re aware of over 30 bikes that have been stolen so far. Most of them were taken on Friday, May 29th when some people who were downtown during the protest smashed windows and took products from a number of stores. The hardest hit shops have been Bike Gallery on Southwest 10th and Salmon and Pedal Bike Tours on Southwest 2nd near Ankeny.

Bike Gallery lost 13 bikes including mid-to-high end models from Orbea and Trek. Pedal Bike Tours lost 20 bikes. Most of them were Breezer city bikes. Thanks to help from Bike Index, we’ve posted a complete list of the bikes stolen from both shops along with their serial numbers on this thread in our Forums.

Cycle Portland owner Evan Ross said his shop on Northwest Third and Couch was spared, but he’s not taking any chances. “My shop barely escaped,” he told us via email. “And I’ve spent time sleeping down there to defend it.”

On that note, PPB Officer Dave Sanders of the Bike Theft Task Force is urging everyone to be extra vigilant. “Theft is rampant right now and our thieves are motivated like never before,” Sanders warns. “If you have a bike stored anywhere during this time, please ensure that it is secured properly by the most expensive U-lock you can afford. Especially true for secure bike storage areas!”

For shop owners specifically, Ofcr. Sanders says all bikes on the showroom floor should be secured to each other with u-locks. He also recommends boarding up windows and hiring nighttime security if possible.

