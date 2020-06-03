Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Portland Police officers drove SUVs into people on the street last night

Posted by on June 3rd, 2020 at 10:15 am

Screenshot of KGW-TV video shows Portland Police officer plowing through the intersection in an SUV.

After Monday’s peaceful protest, even more people took to the streets last night to march against racism and policy brutality.

While the protest was largely peaceful for many hours, there were several instances of more aggressive actions. Reporters documented the Portland Police firing tear gas and flash-bangs into peaceful crowds indiscriminately, causing shock and horror at the conduct of officers and anger at Mayor Ted Wheeler.

One incident in particular illustrated how the tension in these protests often stems from one central question: Who controls the streets?

We’ve covered the alarming rise in vehicular violence before, but I never thought I’d see it from our own police force.

A KGW-TV camera captured video of people moving road closure barricades at SW 6th and Yamhill adjacent to Pioneer Courthouse Square (see Tweet above). With several people still in the street, the video shows four Portland Police SUVs being driven through the intersection in a reckless manner. It’s unclear what the intention of the officers was, but their dangerous actions could have easily killed or hurt someone.

In a press conference this morning PPB Chief Jami Resch mentioned how someone driving a pick-up truck allegedly reversed into PPB officers. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” she said. But Chief Resch’s tone was much more sterile when it came to her own officers using their vehicles to intimidate protestors.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

At the end of her prepared remarks, Chief Resch said, “I will not let the actions of a few individuals intent on causing violence turn this focus on the Portland Police Bureau. A group of individuals broke away from a peaceful protest and marched blocks specifically to encounter PPB members at barricades. The PPB did not instigate the violence that began in our city last night.”

How can we trust that officers will hold aggressive car drivers accountable and adhere to our city’s Vision Zero goals when they use their own vehicles like this?

In a Q & A session Chief Resch said she doesn’t know exactly why officers drove through the intersection but that the incident is under investigation.

Resch also said, “Our officers are doing everything they can within their power to respect and protect peaceful demonstrators.” These statements do no match up with the videos, images, and live reporting from journalists we followed during the protest.

Chief Resch also said every use of force will be reviewed and investigated. We demand a clear explanation from the Chief and Mayor Wheeler about why these officers drove their SUVs in a menacing way toward people in the street.

These efforts to exert power and dominance over protestors on our public streets is absolutely unacceptable. How can we trust that officers will hold aggressive car drivers accountable and adhere to our city’s Vision Zero goals when they use their own vehicles like this? Chief Resch’s blanket denial of responsibility about who instigated the violence sounds like it’s coming from a kid brought into the principal’s office after a schoolyard fight. The PPB must stop pointing fingers. PPB officers are the ones in battle gear. They have all the power. They must resist escalation.

Mayor Wheeler said this morning that he’s ordered a review of police training to “make sure it aligns with our values”. It doesn’t. Aggressively driving an SUV = into an intersection where defenseless Portlanders were standing is completely out of line. We expect immediate changes and reforms to make demonstrations safe for everyone.

“Whose streets? Our streets!”

UPDATE, 1:18 pm: Official PPB statement (in tweet below) says officers believed protestors were about to start a big fire with the barricades.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page, Police
,

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

74
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
67 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
26 Comment authors
GlowBoyChris IMark smithJay DeddHello, Kitty Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Hopefully this underscores for road safety advocates that police are part of the problem, not part of the solution. We can’t rely on cops who speed themselves, on and off-duty, to keep our streets safe. We need to build our road environment to make it impossible to speed because the people who are in charge of enforcing the laws are more than willing to break them up when they feel like it.

It’s time to defund PPB and put that money towards constructive uses. Road work, unarmed community policing, and speed cameras are the future.

Police are not our friends, they are not our advocates. They are organized crime.

Vote Up38-19Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Taking away their toys is a huge first step!

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

We need to defund and disarm the police. They are the greatest perpetrators of violence in our communities by far. City Council is negotiating a new police contract RIGHT NOW. Contact every member of the city council and tell them we will not abide by the status quo any longer. Defund and disarm.

Vote Up20-20Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

No, we just need better police.

I encourage everyone who wants to make a change to apply for those jobs.

Vote Up13-16Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Why be a cop when you can get paid the same amount to be a firefighter?

Vote Up11-2Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Todd
Guest
Todd

One emerging issue is the long term health impact of exposure to burning plastics and other man made materials that fire fighters are exposed to even with artificial respirators…

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

How often does a firefighter actual fight a fire, on average?

https://www.vox.com/2014/10/30/7079547/fire-firefighter-decline-medical

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Enough to get significant cumulative effects. Firefighters have disturbingly high rates of certain cancers.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Shimran George
Guest
Shimran George

I actually did worked in Fire/EMS as a volunteer long time ago and agree with Chris I. Major Fires are down due to better code/alarms/materials etc., but they burn hotter and are more dangerous when they do go up (especially truss roof designs you’d see in warehouses and places like Costco which are susceptible to quick/sudden collapse).

With all the non-natural stuff in building materials, I wouldn’t be surprised at the higher cancer rates as Todd pointed out. But I think the NFPA attributed 40% of firefighting deaths as being cardiac arrests. These are generally attributed to the unhealthy lifestyle choices (don’t quote me on this–I believe this was the reasoning when I went through training).

https://www.nfpa.org/firefighterfatalities

(NFPA is a good resource on all things firefighting related)

Anyway yes…it’s fairly common knowledge in Emergency Services that if you have any bit of sanity, you’d pick being a firefighter over a cop. More cops shift to being firefighters…I think it rarely occurs the other way. FF job shifts are also more friendly to second jobs, and the IAFF is an incredibly powerful union that no politician wants to cross.

FFs are generally held in higher esteem compared to cops. That being said, you’d be surprised if you think police and fire cultures are all that different, generally speaking.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Good question. I did not know they were paid the same.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I used to think that. But I don’t anymore. The entire policing system is rotten and broken and we need a totally different approach.

I like the vibe coming from Minneapolis about disbanding the police and starting over.

I think anyone interested in this type of public service would be wise to wait a bit while we get this figured out and apply to work with the new Community Safety and Health Team (or whatever it ends up being called).

Vote Up30-15Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

Even if we need a totally different approach, we need a viable way to get there.

The “throw the bums” out method sounds attractive, but it’s totally unrealistic because the transition requires leveraging expertise they have while working out the kinks as the new way is built.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Sure, a transition would take some time; perhaps it could be rolled out precinct by precinct. First we have to figure out what a reenvisioned force (if that continues to be the right word) might look like.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I suspect the Police Unions would fight it tooth and nail.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

You’re right about that; they’ve fought every attempted reform tooth and nail, in city after city.

The difference is that right now they are in a weaker bargaining position than usual.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
NOthankyou
Guest
NOthankyou

TBH the kind of expertise they would bring to the table would only poison the well. We can always get training from other countries (we live in a big world, remember?)

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

Nice click bait without giving any real viable alternative.

Vote Up10-8Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Are you suggesting that certain Minneapolis city council members are actually in league with alphanewsmn.com in a conspiracy to entice readers to “click through” to a news story?

Vote Up6-4Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

On second thought, nah, that’s silly. Of course that’s not what you mean! But in that case, who exactly is baiting who exactly to click what exactly?

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If it works, that’s great! But I really don’t want to be live where the experiment is being tried, and I really can’t see how it could work, either from an unarmed-safety-patrol-being-outgunned standpoint or a preventing the re-growth of us-vs-themism that I think is so much of the problem.

But I’m all on board with Minneapolis giving it a go and showing us how a different model could work. Just not here, please!

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

And yet you see it and live it all the time: Mall cops, store cops at psycho Safeway, private security guards, bar bouncers, park rangers, and campus police. Even if the city police really were disbanded, most of Portland would still be under the jurisdiction of the Multnomah County sheriff (an elected official) and his or her appointed deputies, as well as Oregon state police (highway patrol). And of course there’s the federal marshals, ICE, DEA, FBI, etc.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

With PPB’s contract expiring this month, you might find yourself on an accelerated timeline for experimentation anyway. I doubt that whatever Minneapolis cooks up with will come to pass that quickly.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I have another comment pending, which you can disregard because although PPB’s union contract expires this month, MPD’s contract expired six months ago. That makes it a lot easier to do whatever it is we are going to do.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

The City Council has not actually made a decision to abolish MPD, as indicated by the article (they lack that authority) but yes they are having discussions about a what a reconstituted peace force might look like.

I don’t think we really know what that is yet. It might be something as radical as indicated in the article, or it might be something more like reconstituting an armed force without the existing corrupt Bob Kroll-headed union and its mechanisms for investigating and disciplining officer misconduct. Either way, like Jonathan I enjoy the discussion. When I saw “abolish the police” signs all over the place last week, I have to admit I scratched my head: “Huh? How would you do that? What would you have instead?” It’s amazing to me that people are actually trying to envision something different.

MPD and PPB (like most urban PDs) have very similar structural issues affecting police accountability, and I hope that what we come up with in Minneapolis (like our first-in-the-country zoning changes last year) can be used as a model in Portland and elsewhere.

The article is I suppose correct that our city council has a “leftward bent” since the 2017 election. It may have been a reaction to the 2016 election, but we threw a largely Establishment-based council out on their ears and voted in a more progressive slate. I should also point out that the two transgendered councillors are Black; one white, one female.

An important lesson for Portland is that we got such a diverse council because we have a ward system. Switching to wards has failed at the polls in Portland within recent years, but I think you should try again. Now that I’ve lived under this system for five years, I find it much more responsive than Portland’s at-large system. Because each councillor only represents 1/12 of the city, not only does that allow them to better represent the diversity of various neighborhoods, but it is vastly easier for constituents to communicate with them.

Vote Up6-4Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
was carless
Guest
was carless

MPD’s police union leader Bob Kroll is a real piece of work:

https://www.startribune.com/controversy-follows-minneapolis-police-union-chief/361517061/

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Just got back from an afternoon ride, and as has happened a number of times in the past week I encountered a big protest without even intending to. One of the popular chants today was, “Hey hey! Ho ho! Bob Kroll has got to go!” Saw a lot of people holding signs saying things along the lines of “Bob Kroll is a murderer.”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

Usually, reform is a better idea than revolution. I have studied the Reflections on the Revolution in France by Edmund Burke, and most things that the author of that work feared would come to pass in France did in fact occur at later stages of the revolution.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

I think a lot of NeoCons viewed Dolt45 as a mini-revolution, shaking up the entrenched system. And sadly, many of the predicted things have or are occuring.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

You are naive if you think the police can be changed from within. Police culture is rotten to the core, and officers who have tried to change it have been forced out, or worse. Look up Adrian Schoolcraft.

Vote Up13-6Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

So what is your alternative? Even Social Democratic countries have armed police.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

At the very least, maybe we can begin to peel away tasks that could be better accomplished by some other means. We train and equip them to engage in all manner of violence, then send them into situations where they’re expected to resolve conflicts, keep the peace, etc.

It’s a little like trying to wash dishes with a hammer.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I believe we’re already starting to do this in Portland; for example there’s the response team in the Central Eastside that provides some level of unarmed response. If that and other programs are successful, they should be expanded.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I agree. Everyone complains about how hard it is for cops because they have to be social workers first and law enforcement officers second.

So let’s see if it’s possible to separate those tasks out, at least some of the time. Maybe we could hire more social workers and fewer cops to do public safety work.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
was carless
Guest
was carless

Fire them all and let the lawyers sort it out, kind of like their guidelines in using deadly force.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Shimran George
Guest
Shimran George

I think the issue is far more systemic…the Amy Coopers show that police are one part of the equation, and police are often thrust into certain situation by individuals expecting a certain type of response.

My very segregated hometown back in NY, I can’t tell you how times there were 911 calls for a “suspicious person in the neighborhood” (what do you think that was code for?)

I’m not excusing any bad police behavior, but we need to look at all players in the situation as simply looking at the issue too myopically, i.e. let’s see the systemic racism through the whole chain of events: the police who respond, the criminal justice system (i.e. prosecutors/judges), the jail system/rehabilitation, the politicians, and even the common citizen who call police on minorities for specious reasons.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

I agree, and although there was disagreement with me in last week’s thread about racism, I stand by my statement that calls from common white citizens play a big role in police treatment of nonwhite citizens.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

I heard from someone who did apply that the fact that they’d acknowledged buying a legal pot edible from a legal pot shop was going to be an issue–perhaps disqualifying. I don’t know if that’s true, or maybe was but isn’t anymore. Maybe it’s true and people who did get accepted either lied or they don’t use pot products.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

The qualifications and filters for becoming an officer are nonsensical. I have a family member who tried out for a police force here in MN (one which is considerably more progressive than MPD, by the way) and was rejected because a personality test indicated “insufficient respect for figures of authority.”

Vote Up11-3Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Actually, that makes a lot of sense. Of course they wouldn’t want independent thinkers.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

You can apply, but decent people get rejected for PPB all the time. Comments like yours always assume that good people don’t want to be cops. Good people are either rejected outright or quit after working in a completely toxic, racist environment for a few years.

An organization that is rotten from the top down needs to be destroyed, not reformed.

Vote Up19-4Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

So what creates the culture? Life experience or the organization?

This is purely anecdotal, but one of my college buddies (a super nice guy and a POC) became a Chicago cop. He did it for about a dozen years before he realized the daily things he saw were changing him for the worse. It was dealing with the worst parts of society that were changing him as a person, so he got out and became a nurse.

I am sure there is an ingrained culture, but I also believe that dealing with criminals every day has an impact as well on the human being acting as a cop and that also creates the culture.

There are few garbage men who smell nice at the end of the day, even though they are providing a public service.

Vote Up12-2Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I’ve been told that when everyone you talk to lies to your face, and some proportion try to hurt or even kill you, it does indeed take a toll.

It’s not at all surprising to me that cops have a culture of protecting one another, and it’s hard for me to imagine that a new force with new people wouldn’t end up in the same place pretty soon. It’s a human dynamic that happens everywhere.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

It does not happen everywhere. Not every developed country in the world has the same incredibly rotten police culture that we have here.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Why do you think the cops don’t stand by one another elsewhere to the same degree they do here?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

We had a Portland cop at a neighborhood meeting a few years ago, who told us there are basically two types of people in his world: Victims and Perpetrators.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Oh sure, I’m sure the job is terrible. The current crop is rotten regardless of the reason. I’m sure it’s a little bit of A, little bit of B type situation.

Starting anew and doing it right is the only solution.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Matt S.
Guest
Matt S.

I did exactly just that. I applied, got hired, and went through absolute hell for 18 months until I pulled the plug. The community policing rhetoric you here from the top brass does not translate to the patrol officers. There are a lot of good cops, but so many that are jaded, feel trapped because of how their pension is funded, have absolute disdain for Portland city government, are overworked, and generally stressed out to the max. I thought I could have been part of a new wave of police officers to help create change, I was wrong. I wouldn’t wish the job upon anyone with the way the current culture is. I’m now part of the carpenter union and my life is a 1000, million times better!!!!

Vote Up310Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Thanks for sharing your experience! I too get the impression that the job is incredibly frustrating for the good cops; not only do they have a difficult job anyway, but doing it right all too often goes against their internal culture and policies.

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

The police are the greatest perpetrators of violence in our communities by far.

I would love to see a source for your data. If true, I would find it astonishing.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
JeffP
Guest
JeffP

Poorly worded title IMO.

Vote Up11-5Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I tried to make it as direct and factual as possible. What part is poorly worded? From the video it’s clear that officers drove into people on the street.

Vote Up8-9Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
JeffP
Guest
JeffP

Inciteful [as opposed to insightful]. To me, it infers there was a static crowd and the vehicle struck people. I personally see very little of that in the video; I would suggest that everyday riders see worse from the general public driving on our roads on a daily basis. This post overall, is one of those that meanders along the edge of whether the content meets the goal/intent of this bicycling advocacy site.

Vote Up10-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I see the police vehicles swerving with an intention to intimidate and/or hit the people in the street. I don’t care of there are 2/3 people or 20/30 people in the intersection… A human body is a human body.

And thanks for your input about what the goal/intent of this site is.

Vote Up8-8Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

everyday riders see worse from the general public driving on our roads on a daily basis

Are you actually serious? No, this is not normal driving behavior – not remotely.

There was in fact a pretty static group of people, until a truck came plowing through. The only reason the vehicle didn’t actually strike people (since that seems to be your litmus test) is that the people in question scattered and got the hell out of the way!

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

“defenseless Portlanders”. Oh please.

Vote Up14-18Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Ever tried “defending” yourself against an accelerating SUV without a steel cage of your own to protect you?

Vote Up13-4Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Toby is known to open-carry RPGs. It’s pretty crazy out there in east Portland.

Vote Up13-6Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Mark smith
Guest
Mark smith

The cops doing their job and the “media” second guessing every action. So let’s see, individuals in hoods on a summer night….that’s not a question… individuals moving barricades around…that’s not a question…but police keeping the riff Raff from creating a possible lot barricade…that’s the real problem.

Ok bike Portland.

Vote Up12-14Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

Ok Mark.

What “job” required these police to use the element of surprise in combination with an unprovoked threat of death? I mean, what were they trying to accomplish that could justify such extreme tactics? And how is that not a question for you?

I think your use of “riff raff” says a lot. You’re peering out at the world through some tired ass old glasses; time to check your prescription?

Vote Up12-7Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So you believe the above situation was an appropriate use of deadly force? What was the imminent threat to public safety?

Vote Up9-7Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
LK
Guest
LK

It’s not a crime to wear a hoodie. It is not legally or morally justifiable for a cop to try and run someone over for wearing a hoodie. Nor is it legally or morally justifiable for a cop to try and run someone over for moving a barricade around.

Vote Up12-6Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I did not see anyone “try and run someone over” in that video. I saw a police vehicle crashing through a barrier. I might have also seen the police try to intimidate the barricade builders using their vehicle, but it’s hard to be sure. Without additional context, I can’t say whether I think those actions were justified or not.

So I guess I agree with your statement as it is written.

Vote Up11-5Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Driving a car at high speed towards a crowd of people, let alone one person, is very much a non-standard way of engaging in law enforcement. Context? Do you think there’s a chance that hitting those people could’ve not only resulted in them not being hurt, but also ended world starvation and caused free bikes to descend from the sky for all people on earth? What context do you need?!

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

They may not have been overtly “trying to run someone over”, but they sure as hell weren’t trying very hard not to.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Mark smith
Guest
Mark smith

This is why we have cops who make the actual hard decisons in grey areas. They did the right thing to he’s off whatever the hoodie kids were doing. Which whatever they were doing. Wasn’t good.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

You forgot to add that many protesters (“riff Raff”) were wearing masks.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

And if they aren’t wearing masks, then Covid is a liberal conspiracy.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

No, that’s a complete non sequitur. You can do better if you try. This is closer: If they aren’t wearing masks, they are careless — but their cause is no less valid.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

But I heard it on Infowars.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

Complete non sequitur. You can do better if you try. Mask status neither subtracts from nor adds to the topic of the protest. (Otherwise, please connect the dots.) This is closer: If they aren’t wearing masks, then they are careless about Covid.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

One of the things we always hear is that police work is dangerous. Fact is, there are lots of occupations that have MUCH higher mortality rates than patrol officers. We all know about loggers, fishers, roofers, and steel workers. But some of the others with higher mortality rates include refuse/recycling collectors, grounds maintenance workers, miscellaneous agricultural workers and truck drivers. Lots of those workers are paid far less than patrol officers. Do a search on fatality rates by occupation or something similar.

I know some retired cops and it’s not a job I’d want, but the danger aspect, which often seems to be used as an justification for bad behavior, is overstated. They should be well compensated and well trained, but they should be held to a higher standard than they have been historically.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Erin
Guest
Erin

They absolutely should be held to a higher standard. But just as we know that with biking perceived safety is as important as real safety, cops also have a lot more fear of being hurt or killed on the job, a much greater sense of perceived danger than other professions. Now, part of that is that they/their idiotic macho culture is constantly escalating situations rather than de-escalating them, but I think it would be a mistake to downplay the risks cops take and feel they take every day.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
mran1984
Guest
mran1984

Hey, did YOU figure out who shot Mike yet?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests