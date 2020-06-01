Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Rider rescued south of Estacada after spending night in the woods

Posted by on June 1st, 2020 at 2:23 pm

Eggers hugging her family.
(Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A planned mountain bike ride turned into a nightmare for Milwaukie resident Rachel Eggers.

Eggers, 43, went for a ride on Saturday morning that began near the Clackamas River southeast of Estacada. After following the river for about 10 miles she crossed a bridge onto National Forest Development Road 45. Eggers then began to climb into the Memaloose area and a series of mountains to the south.

Eggers is a very experienced and strong rider. When she stopped communicating with her family around 3:00 pm, they called search and rescue. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office got the call around 8:00 pm on Saturday. They assembled a rescue team and searched through the night.

Route track via Strava shows where and how things went awry.

According to her GPS track on the Strava ride-sharing app, Eggers appears to have first run into trouble 31 miles into her ride. Just after Wash Creek Butte (elevation 4,500 feet) she made a wrong turn (see above). After doubling back she loses a lot of time looking for the road. At one point it took her about an hour and 40 minutes to travel 0.6 miles. The GPS track shows her repeatedly leaving the roadway for several miles until she stops at mile 36. Strava recorded for 13 hours and 17 minutes; but her actual moving time was just 7 hours, 43 minutes.

At 3:00 am, the Sheriff’s search team called for more help, including the trail running team (off-road ultra-marathoners), canine teams, and a search aircraft. “Search crews were dealing with the severe weekend weather, including thunderstorms, as well as the hazards it had caused, such as fallen trees,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office says.

Eggers was located about 6:30 a.m. She was not seriously injured and was able to walk out on her own and has been safely reunited with her family.

The Sheriff’s statement says she planned to do a loop, returning via Old Fish Creek Road but the road is decommissioned and was impassable. Once Eggers became stuck and lost, she abandoned her bike and tried to hike out.

Commenting on her ride via Strava, Eggers wrote about the perilous journey, “I nearly died… Just very happy to be alive and with only bruises and abrasions.”

Be careful out there folks.

Adam
Guest
Adam

I am glad this turned out well. Getting lost is super scary. It serves a reminder to download a map on the phone before exploring new areas. Those still work even when there is no reception.

Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

Note that she was out in a wooded area in storm conditions — GPS can be unreliable in such situations, is not a substitute for a compass and map, and can run out of power when you’re slowly working your way out. Also, downloadable map data is sometimes inaccurate in important ways.

A PLB or satellite communicator is a good choice for people who go into remote areas. Injuries like a broken leg or even a torqued ankle that are no big deal in populated areas can be outright life threatening.

It has been requested that people recreate conservatively as the pandemic complicates and increases the risk of rescues.

Jesse Reade
Guest
Jesse Reade

You can cache a section on google maps for offline use, if you don’t have a pdf. This can also use the phones gps to put you close to where you are. A map is great, but if your cross streets are unnamed road and unlabeled road, it can be a challenge.

Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

I recommend against Google Maps for remote use. It may be better than nothing, but it’s virtually useless for serious use. I personally use Backcountry Navigator and Avenza Maps (ironically, I just received a response from Avenza today regarding a query about the lack of Mt Hood National Forest MVUM maps in their system — turns out the current NFS maps are too old and they’re working on upgrading them)

Becoming too reliant on phone based technology is dangerous even if it is often helpful for the simple reason it can fail you for all kinds of bizarre reasons.

By chance, I got caught in the storms Saturday night a number miles out in a backcountry (I was on foot, not bike). Between the horrible visibility and conditions that caused GPS to fail, I managed to get lost in an area I’ve been in a number of times. In the end, my old school magnetic compass allowed me to plot my way to my destination — 4 extra hours of hard work in challenging conditions.

Large numbers of downed trees, landslides, etc. can make a dramatic difference in how passable paths are, and even if you start on a path, it’s surprisingly easy to get into a situation where you have no idea where the path is.

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

It looks like Strava shows a road here that doesn’t exist? Looking at Google Maps and the satellite view, I don’t see any roads along Wash Creek here. Perhaps an old logging road?

Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

The terrain overlay is the truth teller in mapping these old roads. I have spent a lot of time in those woods and old roads can be a lifesaver. But yes, a calling ahead to the forest service would be a good idea to see what hasn’t been decommissioned.

Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

It’s a shame they decommission roads like they do. Many are left in terrible and unwalkable condition.

Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

it’s better to let them return to nature if they’re not being used.

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Is it just me, or does 7 hours and 43 minutes sound like a lot of riding in the woods, lots of climbing? The word “just” doesn’t do justice to the number of calories she burned in her struggle to find her way back. I’m amazed she persevered and I certainly congratulate her. I very much doubt I’d be able to do the same.

John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

She abandoned her bike. Did any of the search crew help her get it back?

Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

Let’s hope it’s not already in a chop shop.

EP
Guest
EP

I used to carry a lighter in my camelbak for safety meetings… Now I think I need to put one back in there just in case I have to spend the night in the woods somewhere. The woods get steep & burly back there. Does anyone know what loop/ride she was attempting? Or was this more of an exploratory ride? Glad she’s ok!

Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Honestly, going out where she was, I would say the 10 essentials are a minimum. It’s wild country out there, and that area is a labyrinth of logging roads. Very easy to get lost.

Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

This. An unlucky mechanical or injury could easily keep you out there much longer than intended even if you don’t get lost.

Scott
Guest
Scott

I’m very glad Rachel is all right. It doesn’t take much for even an experienced backcountry traveller to get into trouble.
This type of nightmare scenario is why I now always carry a Garmin InReach Mini in the backcountry. It provides two way communication and an SOS function. It isn’t cheap and requires a monthly subscription, but it makes me (and my wife) more comfortable when I venture into the woods and out of cell range.

Tomas Quinones
Guest
Tomas Quinones

Glad she’s OK and has learned to be better prepared for her next wandering into the woods. That area all up and down the Clackamas far more perilous than most people realize.

Tip your hat to the volunteer Search and Rescue crews that put themselves at risk so others may live.

Frank
Guest
Frank

Glad it turned out OK. Could happen to anyone and I’ve often been under-prepared but so far always lucky. I now carry a bit more (tarp, light, extra layer) but still marginal.
Cool to hear ultra-marathoners will run out to search. I’d volunteer to be part of a MTB crew like that, although bikes require decent roads or trails.
I wonder why it took 5 hours from the first call for help until the Sheriff put a team together – maybe I’m missing something there.

Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

It looks like someone has already removed part of the road from OpenStreetMap (the open source database which is used by Strava and many other map providers). Can anyone with more local knowledge of this area check if the remaining segments of road still exist on the ground? Here’s the area in question: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=14/45.0270/-122.2325

