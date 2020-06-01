Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Support a Black-owned business for Pedalpalooza’s Food by Bike day

Posted by on June 1st, 2020 at 9:47 am

Today is the first day of the pandemic-era Pedalpalooza, an experiment in “separate but together” bike fun. According to the official calendar, the theme of the day is Food by Bike.

The theme can be interpreted all types of ways: coffee outside, a picnic, grabbing take-out by bike, discovering a new food cart, dressing up like a hot dog, or whatever else you can dream up.

It also seems like a great way to play Pedalpalooza today would be to do so while also supporting Portland’s Black-owned eateries. From Deadstock Coffee in Old Town to 42nd Avenue Fish & Chips in Cully, our city has an enticing array to choose from.

Theotis Cason, owner of Cason’s Fine Meats.
(Photo: Cason’s Fine Meats)

Here’s an idea: If you’re itching to grill-by-bike, swing into Cason’s Fine Meats on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and grab something to add to your BBQ (whether it’s on your bike or your porch). Cason’s sells all your favorites from Carlton Farms, Cedar River Farms, and Zenner.

For more ideas check out the directory on ILoveBlackFood.com. And make sure to share your foodie finds online by tagging #PedalpaloozaPDX and #FoodByBike.

Have fun, stay safe, and support our community!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

Great idea and I’m excited to learn about a butcher in my neighborhood. FYI though- Cason’s website says they aren’t open on Mondays.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
23 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Dang it! I actually checked first and must have read something wrong. (Google says they’re open FWIW). There are lot of other places to try. Thanks for pointing this out. I’ll edit the story and tweets.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
23 hours ago
Guthrie
Guest
Guthrie

Casons IS OPEN today (Monday) until 4:30PM!

If you know what you’d like, you can call them at (503) 287-0855 to place an order by phone, and they’ll call you back for payment when they know final weights. Their space is limited to 3 persons at a time so I recommend this option for a quick grab-and-go.

I would also like to emphasize that it is important to support these excellent establishments ALL YEAR ROUND – Theo, BJ and Denise do a fantastic job every day, and they deserve our full support.

Vote Up150Vote Down Reply
22 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Thanks for this!

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
23 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Culture on Hawthorne is one of the few restaurants on Hawthorne hesitant about trading parking for bike lanes. If you stop there, let them know you arrived by bike!

Vote Up18-14Vote Down Reply
22 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Come on man… There’s a time and place for pushing street reforms. Now, on an article about supporting black-owned businesses, is neither the time nor the place.

Vote Up13-19Vote Down Reply
22 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Now *is* the time and place for street reform, and fortunately, it can be done while supporting black-owned businesses at the same time.

Vote Up23-9Vote Down Reply
22 hours ago
Kana O.
Guest
Kana O.

Nope.

In the same way many rioters/looters are trying to co-opt nationwide protests to serve their personal interests, you are attempting to co-opt a space Jonathan is making to elevate and support black businesses to advance yours—an agenda that at best is tangentially related to the needs of black businesses in some future where they don’t have to worry about their establishment going under.

No, we don’t have to wait until black communities and businesses are made whole for “street reform”. But this is about supporting black businesses now, today, and making sure they can make it to tomorrow and to the conversation you want to have about how they want their street reformed.

Let’s keep the focus where it belongs, patronizing black businesses (Black Star, Po’shines, and Elevated (bring a coat; they don’t mess around with that AC) are personal favorites), full stop.

Vote Up13-18Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

You don’t have to say anything or get all preachy about it, just walk in with your helmet or pannier in-hand and that will say enough.

Vote Up20-2Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Good point! Actions speak louder than words.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

We got take-out fish ‘n chips from 42nd Ave Fish and Chips in Northeast, just south of Killingsworth. Great fried fish and hush puppies.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
GG
Guest
GG

Trap Kitchen is further north on 82nd right by Glenhaven Skate park/Madison High School, just FYI.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
