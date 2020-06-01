Support a Black-owned business for Pedalpalooza’s Food by Bike day

Today is the first day of the pandemic-era Pedalpalooza, an experiment in “separate but together” bike fun. According to the official calendar, the theme of the day is Food by Bike.

The theme can be interpreted all types of ways: coffee outside, a picnic, grabbing take-out by bike, discovering a new food cart, dressing up like a hot dog, or whatever else you can dream up.

It also seems like a great way to play Pedalpalooza today would be to do so while also supporting Portland’s Black-owned eateries. From Deadstock Coffee in Old Town to 42nd Avenue Fish & Chips in Cully, our city has an enticing array to choose from.

Advertisement

Here’s an idea: If you’re itching to grill-by-bike, swing into Cason’s Fine Meats on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and grab something to add to your BBQ (whether it’s on your bike or your porch). Cason’s sells all your favorites from Carlton Farms, Cedar River Farms, and Zenner.

For more ideas check out the directory on ILoveBlackFood.com. And make sure to share your foodie finds online by tagging #PedalpaloozaPDX and #FoodByBike.

Have fun, stay safe, and support our community!

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Rides/Events

Pedalpalooza