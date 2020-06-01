Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

The Monday Roundup: Cars as weapons, shredding bikes, seeing Black riders, and more

Posted by on June 1st, 2020 at 11:12 am

Here are the most noteworthy items the BikePortland community came across in the past seven days.

Sponsored By

Reverend Nat’s Cider: Order cider, seltzer, and beer for same-day delivery!

Vehicular violence: We’ve seen several examples of people using vehicles as weapons at protests around the country: A tanker truck driver was arrested after barreling through a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis; NYPD officers used their SUVs as battering rams; and a driver rammed into a skateboarder in northeast Portland on Friday.

CDC’s bad advice: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said employers should encourage people to drive alone in cars to work, a move that will further erode transit use and have dramatic negative impact on public health. The recommendation caused a swift and stern reaction from the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO).

Vancouver BC open streets: A driving ban in Stanley Park went so well that Vancouverites are set to remove parked cars and drivers from major arterials in favor of dining tables and other business services.

Parklets in the ‘Couv: Even our local Vancouver is getting into it with a new program that will allow businesses to seat customers in spaces formerly used to store private vehicles.

London’s future: “We have no choice. This is not ideological opportunism. This is a necessity,” says London’s walking and cycling commissioner about their response to Covid-19 streets.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

The U.K. isn’t messing around: “Anything that does not meaningfully alter the status quo on the road will not be funded,” stated an official memo sent to local governments from the U.K.’s Department for Transportation.

Shredding bikes (not in a good way): Tens of thousands of perfectly good Jump e-bikes (used in bike share systems) were destroyed and scrapped last week, in a “shameful” display of waste that raises deep questions about micromobility vehicles and the companies who own them.

See Black riders: Many transportation and bike advocacy-related systems perpetuate systemic racism. One of them is how cities count bicycle users in ways that don’t fully see the full scope of who’s on bikes.

No cars in the Quarter: It’s inspiring to see people like New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell seriously consider banning driving in large areas like the famous French Quarter. “This is the city’s time to reimagine just how we live, how we move about, how we enjoy, and how we get to know and learn the fabric of our city,” she says.

Toll road bailout: Funny how toll roads are pitched as private solutions but then owners stick hands out for public tax dollars when going gets tough.

E-buses: The transit system that serves the Salem-Keizer region won a $3.5 million grant and will use the funds to purchase five electric buses.

Video of the Week: Microcars being used in The Netherlands are causing a bit of consternation in the world’s most famous bike lanes.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

29
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
19 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
19 Comment authors
Middle of the Road GuyGlowBoyChris IdamieneRudiV Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Todd
Guest
Todd

An all too depressing weekend…reminds me too much of my childhood in the NE in the 60s/70s…watching fiery space rockets and smoking city centers…sadly not the voices of joy heard in Portland’s neighborhoods when President Obama was first elected…;-(

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

“Footage of NYPD Vehicles Surging Into Crowd of Protesters Sparks Further Outrage”.

The better question is, what *wouldn’t* spark “further outrage” among rioter…err “protesters”?

Also there’s a story out of Richmond, VA from this weekend where rioters blocked firefighters from reaching a house they set on fire with a child inside. You don’t know what these NYPD vehicles were responding to. It might have been a similar life or death situation.

Vote Up8-15Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
CaptainKarma
Guest
CaptainKarma

Is there a link? I’ve heard many versions of this, where can I find out more?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
rick
Guest
rick

People should obtain permits for these “protests.”

Vote Up0-8Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Protests may be a thing of the past. There are moves afoot in government circles about suspending the Constitution and transitioning to a militarized police state.

Vote Up3-5Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

“Moves afoot” is pretty vague. One thing I’ve learned this week is how much misinformation gets spread and amplified online. Got a credible source?

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

To paraphrase Jimmy Dore: “If you’re protesting with a permit, it’s not a protest, it’s a parade.”

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Bicycling Al
Guest
Bicycling Al

The time for giving police the benefit of the doubt is over. It’s not possible that they are performing for a greater good when driving through crowds, knocking elderly to the ground, shooting and arresting the press, tasering kids in their car past curfew and just shooting live ammunition into crowds now. Every incident should be prosecuted. The fact that there have been dismissals for many of these acts tells me that there was no greater good to begin with when behaving this way. Dismissals aren’t enough though. Prosecutions and jail terms are needed for these individuals. Whole departments need restructuring. My entire adult life, I’ve been asked for more money for more police “equipment and training” as crime rates continue to plummet. THIS is what they do with their equipment and training? Do you think more equipment and training is going to solve this issue? They’ve had DECADES! Fun fact, the budget of the NYPD alone is FIVE times the budget for the CDC!

Vote Up18-6Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Apparently, the standard for use of deadly force for some people is quite low.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

How long do you think the rioters we’ve seen over the last few days would last *without* a police presence? The police are the only ones standing between a disgusted and well armed populace and you.

Vote Up4-20Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

There’s simply no evidence this is true.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
Bike Guy
Guest
Bike Guy

commenting since my downvote didn’t register. Don’t assume the populace is all on your side Rudiv.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

I don’t. Just the well armed ones.

Vote Up2-6Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Haha. You seriously think there aren’t well-armed people in poor neighborhoods of Minneapolis (or other cities)? I know who the “disgusted and well-armed populace” is that you refer to. If you or they think they could roll in here and impose their will, they would be in for a serious motherfucking surprise.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Internet tough guy is tough on the internet.

Vote Up6-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

“Don’t interrupt your opponent’s mistake” was an argument I made about the Trump administration’s plans to privatize highway development, i.e. building toll roads, a few years ago.

It would be nice to take a victory lap if I didn’t already know that the bailout will be “necessary” to save the pension funds. This is at the expense of young adults in America, who stay at the back of the line until they decide to get off their butts and vote.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
21 hours ago
Alex Reedin
Guest
Alex Reedin

Every generation for at least a century has voted at low rates when young. There are psychological reasons, but also structural ones – moving and having to re register more often, children, irregular work hours, longer work hours, cars being expensive (in non vote by mail states, or if one drops off one’s ballot), just having a long DIY to do list in order to save money (young adult incomes are lower and childcare is expensive) and registering and voting are two more things to do, etc.

I am a young adult and I appreciate the solidarity on policy, but the “get off (our) butts” phrase feels patronizing too. (Note, I have always voted, probably in large part due to my privilege mitigating the above structural factors. And, I canvass and register others too, despite how hard having little kids makes that.)

Vote Up7-7Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

https://gothamist.com/news/de-blasio-finally-condemns-police-driving-vehicles-into-new-yorkers-protesters

It took AOC, Corey Johnson, and many others for BDB to change his answer regarding the NYPD’s use of cars against people. Even if he could run for mayor, I doubt he would have a chance now.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Thanks for your continued attention to vehicular violence, Jonathan. Using vehicles as weapons against not only protesters, but also against police, has happened a number of times the past week around the country. We need some greater awareness and restraint about using cars in that way. Many people I know who are gun enthusiasts, for example, take safety extremely seriously and follow multiple protocols and safeguards (both physical and psychological) every time they handle a firearm, in order to avoid tragedy. We need to take a more serious attitude about how we wield the deadly weapons known as automobiles.

By the way, the horrifying incident with the tanker truck here in Minneapolis last night was on the exact same I-35W crossing that collapsed in 2007, killing 13 people. As bad as that was (and I’ve met survivors of that nightmare), several factors combined to create a minor miracle in that hundreds weren’t killed back then.

It’s perhaps an even bigger miracle that hundreds weren’t killed last night, given a semi tanker, fully loaded with thousands of gallons of gasoline, approaching a crowd of thousands at a speed (according to state patrol) of 70 miles per hour. Hopefully recent reports prove true that the entire incident was inadvertent, but what a frightfully close call.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
20 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The existence of privately-funded toll roads baffles me. Why would it ever make sense to go into business when the government provides a subsidized alternative of the same thing? They really seem to underestimate how much time people are willing to waste sitting in traffic to save a few bucks.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Its a little ironic that cars are being used against the protestors, because if such events in other places in the world are any indicator, then as these protests grow and progress the protestors will get their revenge as more and more cars are set fire. This is one of the problems with bringing expensive flammable objects to public demonstrations, or using the public right of way to store expensive flammable objects.

Vote Up0-6Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

“Protestors getting their revenge” usually involves destroying the property of someone other than the target of that revenge. Sure, the person lightning the match may feel righteous, but attacking the innocent is rarely defensible.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It is amazing how these protesters can justify destroying other folk’s property, which is usually unrelated to the cause at hand. They should start in their own neighborhoods.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

It’s good you can admit these crowds engage in property destruction.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

See black riders: Yet another dumb academic article that states the obvious but offers no solutions. Anyone who does bicycle advocacy anywhere in the USA knows that the only people who can show up to a mid-afternoon with meeting with city officials are either paid to be there or are unemployed and/or retired – white people for the most part, usually male, even among the public agency representatives. How do we get more non-white people from the public or nonprofits to attend and participate? The article doesn’t explain how, nor even why they should bother attending, as the public agencies often ignore our input (from the white male bicycling community) and clearly from their actions, from any other community as well.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Opus the Poet
Guest
Opus the Poet

You know using motor vehicles as weapons is a crime against humanity.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

Toll road bailout: $9,200,000,000 for 3 months of maintaining 5,000 miles of freeway is about $613,333 per mile per month.

Is it just me or does that seem expensive?

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

There is a lot of institutional public overhead to be paid.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests