Today: Live interview with author and mobility justice advocate Adonia Lugo



A Reed College graduate who has gone on to be a leading voice on the intersection of racism and transportation reform advocacy will join Portland-based Microcosm Publishing for a live event on YouTube later today (5/28).

Adonia Lugo earned a degree from Reed in 2005 then went on to earn a Masters Degree and PhD in anthropology from UC Irvine. She spent two years as manager of the equity initiative at the League of American Bicyclists. Her book, Bicycle/Race: Transportation, Culture, & Resistance was published by Microcosm in 2018.

Lugo is also one of the organizers behind Untokening, a group that has risen to prominence in transportation reform circles for work that, “Centers the lived experiences of marginalized communities to address mobility justice and equity.”

Advertisement

Lugo will be interviewed by Microcosm Publishing Marketing Director Elly Blue at 3:00 pm today. Blue is a noted transportation advocate who was a writer for BikePortland from 2008 to 2011 and went on to a successful career as a freelancer at Grist and other publications where she popularized the idea of “bikenomics” and went on to write a book about it.

Blue planned this interview with Lugo before a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose cries of “I can’t breathe” have re-ignited racial tensions across the country. They planned to discuss how the pandemic impacts the fight for transportation equity and environmental justice. Now the conversation will have added urgency as the events of this week have put an even brighter light on the systemic racism that permeates American life — especially lives of innocent black men in the public right-of-way.

Watch the interview live on YouTube at 3:00 pm today.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Rides/Events

adonia lugo, Books, race, racism