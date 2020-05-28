Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

PBOT releases carfree plaza permit program, new plan to support ‘vision of the future’

Posted by on May 28th, 2020 at 11:15 am

Detail of PBOT’s “full main street closure” option.

“An opportunity to build the future we want: A future with less people relying on private cars is essential to meeting PBOT’s strategic plan goals.”
— From new Safe Streets strategic plan

As we hinted at last week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has just launched a new piece of their Safe Streets initiative that focuses on businesses. PBOT has also announced a related, $50,000 grant program for organizations to work with frontline communities.

PBOT has opened a permit application process and released a, “strategic framework for adapting streets as city restarts public life.” Both efforts aim to re-ignite safe business activity by utilizing public space traditionally used as parking lots and transportation corridors.

PBOT Commissioner said the effort will “reimagine public space.”

Business owners can apply online for a free Healthy Business permit which will give them the authority to use sidewalks and streets for a number of uses including: hygiene stations, product displays, queuing space for people or vehicles, tables and chairs for dining, waiting areas, temporary patios or plazas, or any other service or creative idea.

On some dense commercial corridors where demand is highest, PBOT says they will allow entire streets to become carfree public plazas.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

In their announcement today they describe three possible plaza types: neighborhood plaza, mini neighborhood plaza, and full main street closure.

Neighborhood Plaza: use of parking spaces with side street partially closed for part of the block.

Mini neighborhood plaza: use of parking spaces with side street partially closed for part of a block.

Full main street closure*: PBOT will not allow full street closures on emergency routes or transit routes.

(*I really don’t understand why PBOT continues to use the word “close”. These streets are not being closed! They are being opened up to more uses than ever.)

PBOT says they won’t supply equipment to demarcate the in-street commercial spaces and they won’t be responsible for maintaining them. This means private businesses will have considerable sway over public spaces. This will be something to watch closely. PBOT says staff that oversees the permit program will, “balance needs of businesses with traffic safety, pedestrian access, public transit, and emergency response needs.”

At this point, the permits will be considered temporary and valid through October 1st.

This new permitting program comes at the same time PBOT is proposing protected bike lanes on Hawthorne Boulevard and is supporting the work of Portlander Zach Katz to create a series of Portland Promenades. Katz is focusing his efforts on carfree plazas on 28th Avenue and Belmont.

(Illustrations by Paulina Salvador/Instagram for Portland Promenades)

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

$50,000 in grants for “frontline community members”

“This partnership will prioritize organizations working in direct service to or in collaboration with Black, Indigenous and People of Color.”

In tandem with today’s announcement PBOT has invited community organizations to apply for grants and become part of a new Frontline Communities Partnership. “PBOT wants to ensure that the Safe Streets Initiative and all PBOT COVID-19 response efforts account for and support the needs of frontline community members,” says the program website.

Calling it a “partnership opportunity” PBOT has set aside $50,000 that will go to 5-10 organizations that will help advise the agency and take part in structured engagement events between June and October. The grants of up to $10,000 per organization will pay the groups to lead activities that, “Identify community needs to shape and inform how the Safe Streets program and other COVID-19 response efforts can work to meet those needs.”

“This partnership will prioritize organizations working in direct service to or in collaboration with Black, Indigenous and People of Color; Immigrants and Refugees; older adults and people living with disabilities and other populations at highest risk to COVID-19 or the compounding effects of the public health pandemic,” PBOT says.

New plan lays out strategic framework

“As we rally to meet the needs of today we owe it to ourselves to make sure our actions also support our city’s vision of the future.”

PBOT is not letting this opportunity to re-imagine streets go to waste. They’ve released a 30-page plan (PDF) that lays out their Safe Streets approach. “PBOT is carefully considering how transportation behavior has changed and how it needs to change, not just as we recover from this crisis, but to support a sustainable future,” reads a quote from Commissioner Eudaly in the plan’s introduction.

The plan offers a detailed overview of all the actions PBOT has taken thus far and it includes hints at several notable new measures.

To fill gaps in the Slow Streets network, PBOT says they will work with advocates in southwest, southeast (Brentwood-Darlington specifically) and east Portland.

In a section about “supporting community building, social connections, and the rethinking of travel choices” PBOT says they’ll deploy “traffic playgrounds” through their Safe Routes to School program to help families learn the rules of the road.

This plan makes it clear that PBOT is looking into the future well beyond the Covid-19 crisis. “This challenge offers the chance to step back and reevaluate our transportation habits and investment priorities,” it says. Here’s more from the final page of the plan:

“Looking to cities around the world that are further along the curve in Portland we are seeing notable Trends and shifts in transportation Behavior as governments begin to open up society again. Every time we ask Portlanders, they tell us they want a low-carbon, equitable transportation system. They want quiet neighborhood streets reliable and rapid transit, safe bicycling conditions and more reliable vehicle travel.

As we rally to meet the needs of today we owe it to ourselves to make sure our actions also support our city’s vision of the future. A future with less people relying on private cars is essential to meeting PBOT strategic plan goals of managing our transportation assets, providing sustainable mobility choices, and eliminating serious injuries and deaths from our roadways. All of this means a more resilient better connected and equitable future for Portland.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

33
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
21 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
22 Comment authors
aboomPNWPhotoWalksPaulAaronHello, Kitty Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chris Yeargers
Guest
Chris Yeargers

Anything other than the Full Main Street Closure would be a non-starter for me. I can’t imagine sitting down to eat while cars and huge pickups drove next to me.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Especially any kind of poorly tuned oil burning or diesel dust spewing trucks.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Or buses. Time to go electric, TriMet!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

At roughly $750,000 per bus, that would only be about half a billion dollars. I-5 Rose Quarter project alternative?

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Jesse Reade
Guest
Jesse Reade

Based on the amount of times someone has “rolled coal” at me while I’m riding,I can only imagine the amount of people with train horns and belching exhaust on people just for funsies.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
rain panther
Guest
rain panther

I think the Neighborhood Plaza has potential actually. I wonder what size limitation there is for the amount of space that can be used?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

I asked a business owner on Foster if he thought about having extra seating instead of parking. He was supportive then said something like, “But those cars are going too fast for it.” This is yet another reason why the standard bike lanes on Foster are close to worthless. If there were protected bike lanes on Foster, Street seats or neighborhood plazas would be a no brainer.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Interesting when you take this reaction of people intuitively understanding how fearful (or at least unpleasant) it is to sit in that lane space with fast moving traffic. Now cross that thought with a common grumbly public reaction to a road diet to create (usually unprotected) bike lanes. There is a cognitive disconnect there, even if that Venn diagram doesn’t overlap 100%.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

The Illustrations of the promenades near the middle of the article remind me of the old illustrations from Portland’s own “Rain Magazine” in the 70’s. This great artwork by Lane deMoll often featured roads and highways repurposed for growing food, riding bikes and children’s playgrounds. These visions for the future got swept aside during the Reagan years and the ensuing decades of fossil fueled neoliberal mania. Maybe Covid-19 has given us a good slap aside the head so we can remember the visions of the future we had back then.

Vote Up7-3Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
aboom
Subscriber
aboom

When they say Main Street closures that aren’t used for transit, does that apply to bus transit at well? How many major commercials streets viable for a full closure also wouldn’t have any transit? I understand why, but just curious how that will work

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

I wonder about that too. Having NE 28th closed as pictured would be cool, but it leads straight to one of the only bridges in the area over i84. You’re going to have to route traffic around there somehow…

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

Cars can drive 8 blocks to 20th or 11 blocks to 39th. It’s not like it will take them very much time or effort to hold their foot on the pedal for an extra half mile. Pedestrians, cyclists, and everyone else can go down to the next block.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

Also 33rd.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David LaPorte
Subscriber
David LaPorte

I’m assuming the “emergency routes or transit routes” caveat will make the Main Street Closures all but impossible.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

The prohibition on closures of emergency routes or transit routes makes plenty sense, but yes, it would appear to prevent any inner neighborhood main streets from using this option. There are some streets in the Central City, where businesses aren’t all located on one strip, that could maybe use this option, i.e. in the Pearl, Central Eastside, Downtown, etc.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
RudiV
Guest
RudiV

Anybody know whatever happened to the N Greeley bike lane project?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

This should be enjoyable to watch. Shutting down main thoroughfares to buses as well? It’s already silly watching the bus trying to turn on SE Lincoln at 50th ave with the wannabe barriers as it uses the other lane to do so. Anyone excited to see a bus go down one of the narrow side streets off of Hawthorne? 28th? As for Foster, I can’t think that is what improved. Still sucks for everyone. PBOT made it seem like it was getting some new asphalt and it probably should have since it took as long as it did.

I’d also like to know why the future of the restaurant biz is considering less people will be in them and their rents not changing.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Jo
Guest
Jo

There is no bus turn at 50th and Lincoln… when have you observed this?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

Will be interesting to see how this plays out.

As far as being the way of the future, Eugene closed off a few roads for a number of years to do the same thing decades ago. After the businesses died out and everyone left, they reopened the streets to vehicles.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
PNWPhotoWalks
Subscriber
PNWPhotoWalks

This takes me back the early 80s, when I lived in Eugene. I do think there are some lessons that can inform PBOT from Eugene’s (Downtown Pedestrian) Mall.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
aboom
Subscriber
aboom

The city beautiful youtube channel has a good video and article looking at all the pedestrian malls in the US https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Tg9IMCKa5M&t=280s

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

These outdoor plaza’s for eating, drinking, walking and shopping could be even more important than we now realize. New research detailed in an article in science magazine (https://science.sciencemag.org/content/368/6493/808) suggests that the corona virus is primarily spread in clusters indoors by a few super spreaders. That is why the biggest outbreaks are in packing plants, and churches. Japanese research suggests the the virus is 19 times more likely to spread indoors than outdoors. This is good news for cycling and should help us push forward with these plazas.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Bingo. I don’t care what they reopen, you won’t see my family in a restaurant until this is all over. To-go food, sure. Eating outside, maybe.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
bikeshoe
Guest
bikeshoe

I had to laugh when I saw that illustration featuring the sign “Welcome to 28th.” Hope dies hard. Having spent such a long time advocating for changes to 28th only to see them completely undermined by a few business interests, I am not expecting businesses to save the day. This is like living in one of those bad inspirational posters – Your’re either riding the wave of business interests or you’ll find yourself crushed beneath them.

At what point can we think about the world we want to live in without giving such preference to the fickle tide of business interests or the making and losing of money?

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

If you want to have restaurants, bars, and other business to go to (or work at), they need to make money. Therefore, it seems that their vision of the world (one where they can make a living) is at least partially aligned with yours.

“Business profits” is not really such a bad thing when you unpack it a bit. The trick is demonstrating that “successful business” is compatible with “changes to 28th”.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
bikeshoe
Guest
bikeshoe

As the recent economic relief efforts show, money is made by simply conjuring. Trillions, in fact, with a few keystrokes (in the words of the former Fed Chair). This money thing is a social construct that we made for ourselves to use as we please. So far, we’ve used it primarily to keep each other down. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are so many other ways to do it.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Our fiat currency is a modern construction, but money is as old as history. I’d love to know what some of the “other ways to do it” are, especially if they’d offer some new perspectives on 28th.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
9 hours ago
 
Guest
 

NW 21st from Everett to Lovejoy, and SW Capitol Highway through Multnomah Village please! I worry that this is only going to happen on the inner east side, just like all of Portland’s transportation projects seem to, but these two streets seem like ideal candidates.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

I’m having a hard time thinking of any good candidate streets in SE or elsewhere that are not either emergency or transit routes. I’m not convinced this is going to happen much of anywhere.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

SE Clinton at 26th is crying out for this!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

26th is an emergency route, and Clinton from 26th west, as well as 26th itself are both transit streets. That leaves the leg of Clinton to the east (going uphill) as the only real possibility. Currently, none of the adjacent businesses (with the possible exception of the coffee shop) are the sort that would support a street-cafe, and the small office complex has its parking entrance off of there which complicates things.

I agree that the street-form make it a cool idea, but this policy would not allow it adjacent to the businesses that could make use of it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

One important element of this is *capitalism.* IMO this has a lot to do with restaurants losing business. But shared public space is, exactly that, public space. So I’ll paraphrase an excellent media comment:
“There are probably a lot of ways that [plazas] could be done in practice, but one idea would be to make sure that for every X number of seats or tables allotted for private businesses, an equal number is provided on the same block for people who aren’t buying anything. Given the density of restaurants…[we] could have situations where an entire block’s curbside might be given over to private businesses, which would be no more fair than giving it over entirely to private car owners.”
https://twitter.com/BrooklynSpoke/status/1266150606701498370

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
aboom
Subscriber
aboom

Second that! Also this is an opportunity to provide more green space

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests