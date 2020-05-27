Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Final plans set for new traffic signal on Hawthorne Bridge

Posted by on May 27th, 2020 at 12:54 pm

New signal should help prevent this situation.
(Photo: Josh Chernoff/YouTube)

An awkward and dangerous intersection on the Hawthorne Bridge is set to get a major makeover. Portland City Council is expected to authorize an agreement between the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Multnomah County to build the Hawthorne Bridge Traffic Signal Improvement Project. (Project plans available in council ordinance PDF here.)

The signal will be located at the top of the on-ramp from northbound Naito Parkway that feeds onto the eastbound Hawthorne Bridge. If your one of the 3,000 or so daily bike riders who pedal through here from downtown to the central eastside, you know this intersection: It’s where drivers often illegally block the bike lane as they peek at oncoming traffic, forcing bicycle users to swerve around or wait until they move out of the way. Currently the intersection has a stop sign for drivers coming up from Naito and no stop sign for people using SW Madison.

PBOT plan drawing.

PBOT plan drawing.

“A signal here would reduce vehicle delay at this location and create more regular, predictable and less stressful vehicle traffic flow for automobile traffic accessing the Hawthorne Bridge,” wrote PBOT in a project description from 2016.

Council is set to approve a $242,090 payment to Multnomah County (who owns and maintains the bridge) for construction of the project, which is just one element of the $8.9 million SW Naito Parkway Project and will be paid for through a combination of funds from System Development Charges (SDCs) and the Fixing Our Streets program.

In January 2018 PBOT released a short video that illustrated how the signal would impact auto traffic:

Based on the final plans from PBOT (see images), there will be a near-side signal and stop bar for drivers on the Naito ramp well before the painted crosswalk and bike lane. The new signal should make this intersection much less stressful and more predictable for everyone.

The signal project is expected to be completed by next summer.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Phil Richman
Phil Richman

Is it safe to assume then there will also be a signal that stops people on bikes so a stream of cars can proceed? It seems to me like this signal installation is prioritizing movement of cars over movement of people.

Nathan Hinkle
Nathan Hinkle

There will necessarily be traffic signals to stop eastbound drivers approaching the intersection. In the drawings it looks like there is a separate bike signal for eastbound bike traffic as well. Given the volume of eastbound traffic coming off Madison onto the bridge, I expect bike traffic on that approach will get plenty of crossing time.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’ve asked PBOT for a clarification about the placement of all the new signals. I will update the post when I hear back.

Momo
Momo

It depends on whether your priority is safety or speed. The best practice in the most bike-friendly places in the world is to provide separate signal phases for bikes and cars. That’s what this does. Yes, it means sometimes bikes will have to stop. But that’s better than the high-conflict, unsafe, and uncomfortable situation there today.

Hello, Kitty
Hello, Kitty

Timing will be everything; it would be super annoying to have to wait at that signal when riding from downtown onto the bridge. But if it’s timed right, it should provide some benefit.

Momo
Momo

It shouldn’t be too bad. The only rational signal phasing would be to have the Naito ramp traffic get a green while Madison has a red at 1st Ave. So most bicyclists wouldn’t have to stop.

Meghan H
Meghan H

Great to see this improvement; I hope drivers follow the new signal after so many years of stop-and-gun-it. Now if they could fix the OTHER (east) side of the bridge, where cars speed across the exit ramp onto 99E/Grand, I’d feel doubly safer.

idlebytes
idlebytes

If they sync the timing of it with the other downtown lights (which makes sense they would) I’m going to guess slower riders will struggle to make it up that slight incline in time and be stuck waiting at both lights.

David LaPorte
David LaPorte

Hopefully they will also add a bike lane to the eastbound bridge on-ramp! Trying to get from light at Columbia/Naito to the bridge at rush hour is currently a choice between finding a gap in the line of waiting cars, riding sandwiched between the curb and line or cars, or dodging all the runners and walkers on the sidewalks in the park.

