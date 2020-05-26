Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

The Monday Roundup: Transit troubles, radder RadWagon, commute crystal ball, and more

Posted by on May 26th, 2020 at 9:13 am

Here are the most noteworthy items our community came across in the past seven days…

Love and a bicycle: A 15-year-old girl rode over 700 miles on a $20 bicycle to pick up her penniless and injured father and ride him back home to their village, prompting a call from the Cycling Federation of India.

Transit in trouble: Politico has an overview of how transit systems across the country are responding to the coronavirus. It doesn’t look good.

Scared to ride: A survey from Denver’s transit agency found that only 18% of respondents would feel safe riding buses and trains during a viral pandemic.

Welcome to cycling: So far it looks like cycling is refuge for much more than former transit riders, given the nationwide bike shortage we’re facing at the moment.

Local bike boom: It’s tough to get service for your bicycle and/or find one to buy because local shops are so slammed with business.

Cars as refuge: I get a deeply unsettling feeling when I see how cars are becoming an even more central part of some people’s lives due to virus concerns.

Tread lightly: As urban planners consider sweeping changes to city streets they must do so by first addressing the pre-existing inequities that have made the pandemic deadlier for low-income and nonwhite residents says Los Angeles-based writer Alissa Walker.

London’s carfree zones: Portland has often looked to London for inspiration so it’s great to see that city will not only create 100% carfree streets they’ll also consider banning drivers on several popular bridges.

A revolution: “Mayors who once might have equivocated about balancing transportation needs are firmly declaring that streets that prioritize pedestrians and cyclists are not cute amenities, but necessities for a happy populace and a thriving economy,” writes our friend Doug Gordon (Brooklyn Spoke, War on Cars podcast) in his debut in The New Republic.

A radder RadWagon: The SUV of bikes, the RadWagon electric cargo bike, has gotten several major upgrades.

Commute crystal ball: Another poll that shows people who bike to work are much happier about doing so than those who drive. Perhaps the post-pandemic era is a chance to give more people this option?

Eat in the streets (and parking lots): Portland is not the only city that’s considering formal rules for outdoor dining in parking lots and streets.

Bike un-friendly: Is Miami-Dade County the worst place in America to be a bicycle rider? Their virus-related responses like closing bike racks sure make it seem like that.

New voices: At the Intersections is a group of four women who describe their work as, “a new publication centering the narratives, experiences, and expertise of Black, Brown, and Indigenous people in transportation and mobility.”

Dispatch from Oakland: Oakland’s “Slow Streets” are very similar to Portland’s, so this piece in Curbed is worth reading to understand how the “local access only” experiment is going.

Oakland expands to “Essential Places”: Read this blog post from Oakland’s DOT about how they’ve expanded their Slow Streets program to arterials in places without calm neighborhood streets and you can’t miss the similarities to east Portland. The question is: When will PBOT expand our “Safe Streets” program?

Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Another question in addition to “how will americans commute when lockdown ends” will be,” where will Americans commute too when lockdown ends”. One of the big sources of job locations in Portland over the last 10 years have been start-up-style companies located in ” creative office space.” Well. you could not have designed an epidemiologically worse work location than a normal creative office. A close second is old fashioned downtown office buildings with workers packed on elevators. Will these get replaced by work at home, no commuting needed? Or will the next hot trend be to convert old crummy motels in to office space with people entering from the outside in to their own personal office space with a glassed in “rat run” down the center so bosses can prowl up and down and keep an eye on the workers. The of course could change housing and commute patterns with everyone moving to the hip “motel office” districts in Troutdale, Gresham and Tigard. One thing history teaches us is that significant events can change the direction history and we must not be afraid to ask the big questions.

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I think it likely that American white-collar professional workers will be working from home more, but increasingly agree to give up certain basic civil liberties and allow their bosses to electronically monitor their movements, including work-hours video of personal spaces at home. Those who still have low-wage jobs in retail, hospitality and food services (a shrinking number) will have virtually unchanged working conditions, alas. And I can easily see that government will not only be one of the few highly-unionized workforces, but also still located in highly-centralized government buildings, as they must be constantly vigilant in saving the shrinking taxpayer dollars during the coming depression. I’ve no idea how the 25% unemployed are going to keep busy.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

For sure more employers will be allowing for more work from home options, and many will try to pull the keyboard, screenshot, and camera recording angle. And as that practice goes up, so will the resistance to it. I predict that California (historically one of the better workers’ rights states) will be the first to dial that back with legislation. A decently managed company will simply come to an agreement with employees as to what is expected of them and assess that performance without spyware.

When a company I was working for three years ago got hostilely bought out and the new employer said they’d be requiring the spyware on everyone’s computers (and they expected their workforce to be work-from-home contractors instead of employees in a year’s time), the pushback was strong and fierce. They backed off — but it was partially because everyone was leaving the ship as fast as can be and they wouldn’t have any former employees to worry about for long.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Bike shortage panic-buying: Even the distributors are having shortages of basic items like tubes, pumps, cheaper suspension forks, lower-end parts. But the higher-end parts and accessories (and bikes) are still in plentiful supply. As usual, most Americans think of bicycles as toys rather than as transportation – they get exactly what they pay for.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

don’t low-end parts power utilitarian cycling? I don’t get this take.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

They don’t. The lower end parts are so low quality that they often fail with very little use. Also, they’re difficult to work with — which is why many bike shops refuse to work on them.

If you’re on a budget, your best bet by far is a good used bike. But people don’t realize it and buy brand new department store bikes. It’s simply not possible to put thousands of miles on those things — which you will do every year if you actually use them for transportation.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

The RadWagon says on its website that “the new RadWagon will have even better hill-climbing performance and acceleration with its 80 Nm of torque.” This is the same type of thought process that convinces car buyers that having 400 horsepowers is somehow better than having 300 horsepowers. Given the dire need for exercise that most people have in our society, why would a more powerful engine be an improvement?

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Well, it looks like they keep making it heavier, with more proprietary parts. The new version appears to be 4lbs heavier (probably due to terrible frame design and cost-cutting in fabrication). So they are boosting power on a heavier bike. I appreciate that they are getting cargo bikes to people on a budget, but I definitely wouldn’t want to be locked into a completely proprietary bike with (checks notes) 22″ wheels/tires…

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

The heavier the rider (or load), the more torque you need. And let’s face it, Americans are by-and-large pretty heavy. Plus there’s lots of hills.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

On that note, the total cargo capacity is only 350 pounds. For a tiny person, that’s okay. For a 200 pound dude like me, that doesn’t leave much cargo capacity for a bike that’s supposed to be a cargo hauler. I mean, more power to them (no pun meant), and it’s good to see more options on the market, but this would not be the e-assist cargo bike for me. I’m still dreaming of getting one (plus for my personal needs, I want an ample box so I can put my dogs in it).

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Ha! Right outside I have a bike that has 350+ pound rider/cargo capacity, off-the-rack parts and tires, and it’s not going to need a new battery any time soon. No doubt I’ve got e-bike envy, but if it ain’t broke…
The radwagon may be the Model T of e-bikes, who knows? Personally I’d rather have a 250 watt assist that lasts all week than a thing meant to compete with cars.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Probably because it increases the accessibility of the bike by allowing greater assistance to the rider while still allowing the rider to exercise while climbing the hill? There are five levels of pedal assist available on the bike so you don’t even have to select the highest torque. Getting pedal assist doesn’t mean no exercise. If people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get on a bike without pedal assistance were able to ride this bike, they would be getting exercise they otherwise wouldn’t be getting.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

In theory, all of that could happen, but it is very unlikely to. The type of person who feels that they are not able to get on a regular bike is not likely to make it part of their regular routine to put any effort into pedaling an ebike if they can get away with not pedaling at all (or pedaling minimally). It would also be possible to become fit and lose weight through the regular use of any one of the myriad of different fitness products that have been heavily marketed in the past few decades. I am sure if somebody did use the Urban Rebounder, the Ab Wheels, the P90X, the Iron Gym, the Valslide, the ThighMaster, or the Bow Flex for one hour every day, the positive results would be significant. In reality, the type of person who tends to buy these products uses it a few times, and then the equipment is forgotten and starts to gather dust in the basement. While marketing men dreamt up ever more creative ways to sell us useless exercise equipment, obesity has increased unrelentingly. At the same time, the Amish, who have never even heard of these fantastic products that were going to save us from our impending doom, and who only ride bicycles that do not even have pedals, stayed just as slim and fit as they always have been. The solution is not to waste yet more monies on more powerful ebikes, but to change our ways of thinking so that we do not view a bigger electric motor as some kind of positive development.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Unlikely on what basis? Do you have the actual statistics in front of you? You also seem to be mixing up product categories. The exercise products you mentioned are specifically for exercise, whereas the RadWagon is a means for transportation that also allows one to get exercise. It has a daily practical use. I’m sure there will be individual people who buy ebikes like the RadWagon and not use them, but I would like to see your assertion that most people who buy them won’t use them be backed up by actual facts. Oh, and included among “the type of person who feels that they are not able to get on a regular bike”? People who have disabilities that preclude them from riding normal bikes but could nonetheless benefit from ebikes. Or are they also in your too-lazy-to-exercise category? And no, I’m not proposing this as a solution to all disabilities. Just some of them. See, despite your apparent misconception, things can be solutions to some problems while not being the one and only solution that solves all of our problems. It’s not all or nothing.

And did you really just compare a pre-industrial society to ours? Of course the Amish are going to get more exercise in their day-to-day lives. Their lives involve a lot of manual labor. Ours don’t. We can and should critique this aspect of our society, and perhaps since this BikePortland, we can focus on transportation. Still, the problem involves a lot more nuance than you seem ready to contemplate. The problem is a car-centric society and its associated infrastructure that force a lot of us to forgo bike use, walking, and public transit use (which also involves more walking than with car use). Whatever qualms you might have with the RadWagon are laughably marginal to the real issue, which is bigger than any product. So what if the RadWagon has a more powerful motor now? This is a distraction. I agree with you that this one product is not the solution. Where I disagree with you is that I don’t think it’s the problem either.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 seconds ago
Jason H
Guest
Jason H

Torque and total power are different forces. Torque is where in the speed range top power is provided, not top speed/power. Not technical terms, but it’s “grunt” vs. top speed. From the specs it seems RadPower is saying the new model continues with a max 750W motor and increases the torque. This would mean top speed and top assist are the same, but more of the power would be delivered at slower speeds. Real world example; starting from a stop would be smoother and more stable as you would get up to the first 10-15mph faster so the bike would have less of that awkward, unwieldy low speed feel heavy/loaded bikes typically have.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

More is always the solution 🙂

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

If we really want a large percentage of the population riding bikes for most trips, we need to stop talking about it as a way to virtue-signal how much exercise you’re getting. Virtually nobody looks at a car and is like “but I wish I had to pedal.” E-bikes are great because they do give you exercise, but almost without you noticing it. It’s a low-impact workout that doesn’t make you sweaty or uncomfortable, and gets you where you need to go efficiently. That said, I would be fine if most people rode electric scooters as well. Recreational riding is just a very different thing that transportation riding for many people, and I think it’s totally understandable if people want to get exercise on the weekend with their normal bike, and zoom around to their jobs and schools on e-bikes or e-scooters.

Vote Up7-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Comments on the Rad Wagon bike review are taking the company to task for using too many proprietary parts and poor modularity and simultaneous compatibility between those parts.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

IMO, the higher torque and smaller wheels is a design to attract a wider selection of potential customers, especially women, as well as heavier more obese riders. The higher torque and 750w motor will also allow much higher speeds once the governor is disabled, which is apparently pretty easy to do, but with the same small disc rotors as regular pedal bikes. So my main concern, aside from the odd parts mix, would be these vehicles failing to stop in time at busy intersections, and the rear hub spokes breaking more often, as that’s where the drive is. And because it has a hub drive rather than a bottom-bracket mid drive, these will be used as throttle bikes rather than as pedal-assist bikes – basically as substandard motorcycles.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Good points. Personally speaking, I’d rather have an e-assist bike than a throttle bike. I still want the activity, but I also want to extend my range and hauling capacity.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Throttle-bikes? Substandard motorcycle? Don’t be such a cynic!

The first 30 seconds or so of this promotional video show how it’s really intended to be ridden:

https://www.youtube.com/v=xaBR79YPOEY

The rider looks like he’s wearing a substandard motorcycle helmet.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Link isn’t working. Here: https://youtu.be/xaBR79YPOEY

LOL. In that whole video they show a whole half second of him pedaling — to feature that you can “help pedal when you feel like it.” Also, the dude needs to adjust the seat height (no wonder he wasn’t comfortable pedaling).

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

“Only 73lbs… surprisingly light for its size”

WTF?

It’s interesting how the video pretends to be a review, and the guy doing the “review” clearly doesn’t know how to ride bikes.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Absolutely. This rig needs big-rotor full hydraulic brakes, not a bigger motor.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

In practice, throttle mode is pretty useless since it drains the battery so fast. These bikes have a very short range already on the higher end of pedal-assist, so the throttle would be lucky to last a single short commute. I have a similar e-bike (not RadPower, but nearly the same price and battery capacity), and the range they use for marketing is only possible on level 1 out of 5 of pedal-assist (which barely feels like any assist). On level 5, it maybe lasts 5 miles. So I don’t think throttle-only is likely to be a common thing except for short little sprints until battery technology improves significantly.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Jyoti Kumari: I expect to hear more about this person. This story is making me cry.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

I’d love to see the Steel Bridge bus, bike and pedestrian only.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Especially the bottom deck!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You’ll have to Union Pacific about that – last I heard, they own that particular bridge.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
