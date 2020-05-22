Reward offered in road-rage shooting that shattered arm of Portlander Mike Hilbrandt

The Portland Police Bureau is still on the hunt for the man who shot a bicycle rider after an interaction on East Burnside.

It happened on May 5th around 10:22 pm when southeast Portland resident Mike Hilbrandt rode up behind a small SUV that had stopped in the bike lane on Burnside between 12th and 13th. Hilbrandt says he tapped on the window to let the driver know he was on the left. The driver then yelled, “I’m going to shoot you!” and then chased after Hilbrandt. A few blocks away on SE Ankeny, he pulled out a gun and shot him. The bullet shattered bones in Hilbrandt’s left arm. After several surgeries (and more to come), he’s currently home from the hospital and on the mend.

But the sting of injustice remains as his potential killer is still on the loose.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon has teamed up with the PPB in hopes of finding someone with information about what happened. Hilbrandt recalls that a woman had just left the man’s SUV but she has yet to come forward.

The shooter is described as a heavyset black male 30-40 years old. The SUV was a newer, small 4-door that is grey or silver in color.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip via this online form or by calling 503-823-HELP (4357).

