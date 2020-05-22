Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Reward offered in road-rage shooting that shattered arm of Portlander Mike Hilbrandt

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020 at 9:14 am

A post from Mike Hilbrandt’s Instagram when he left the hospital two weeks ago.

The bullet shattered two bones that had to be rebuilt with hardware.

The Portland Police Bureau is still on the hunt for the man who shot a bicycle rider after an interaction on East Burnside.

It happened on May 5th around 10:22 pm when southeast Portland resident Mike Hilbrandt rode up behind a small SUV that had stopped in the bike lane on Burnside between 12th and 13th. Hilbrandt says he tapped on the window to let the driver know he was on the left. The driver then yelled, “I’m going to shoot you!” and then chased after Hilbrandt. A few blocks away on SE Ankeny, he pulled out a gun and shot him. The bullet shattered bones in Hilbrandt’s left arm. After several surgeries (and more to come), he’s currently home from the hospital and on the mend.

But the sting of injustice remains as his potential killer is still on the loose.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon has teamed up with the PPB in hopes of finding someone with information about what happened. Hilbrandt recalls that a woman had just left the man’s SUV but she has yet to come forward.

The shooter is described as a heavyset black male 30-40 years old. The SUV was a newer, small 4-door that is grey or silver in color.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip via this online form or by calling 503-823-HELP (4357).

CaptainKarma
CaptainKarma

I’d like to throw in a few bucks reward money if that is possible.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Crimestoppers is a nonprofit and their rewards are funded through community donations. Check it out.

John Lascurettes
John Lascurettes

Glad he’s resting at home now. Sorry he’s got more surgeries coming and they the perpetrator is still at large. Here’s to hoping PPD or CrimeStoppers gets a good tip.

Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy

For the life of me, I just cannot understand the thought process that goes from “you tapped on my window” to “I am going to shoot you.”

Matt
Matt

Some people have a pathological attachment to their cars, to the extent that they won’t tolerate another person literally laying a finger on it. Just one of many ways that automobiles have warped human psychology.

Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy

It could be more than just the car.

Chris I
Chris I

Not much thinking involved. It’s an emotional response to a perceived slight.

Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy

Way too much of that going on.

J_R
J_R

How much effort has the PPB put into this? One would think there are security cameras in the area that could have led to the vehicle and the driver/shooter.

John Lascurettes
John Lascurettes

Police would probably post something if they do — when they reach the point where they can’t ID him or the vehicle themselves. They don’t want to give a suspect a heads up that they have that evidence unless they have to.

