PBOT sees business in the streets as key to economic recovery

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020 at 1:52 pm

Detail of in-street dining concept. (Source: PBOT)

“We want to think big about what it means to create plazas to let businesses spill into the streets.”
— Nick Falbo, PBOT senior transportation planner

The City of Portland is on the verge of unleashing one of the most innovative and potentially transformative street-related policies we’ve ever seen. And in a flip-the-script moment only an unprecedented pandemic could create, their main argument for using more street space for people — and less for drivers and their cars — is to help businesses survive.

“PBOT is more than just an infrastructure agent. We are what helps make business work.”
— Art Pearce, PBOT Policy, Planning and Projects Group Manager

We shared news yesterday of the upcoming program from the Portland Bureau of Transportation that will allow local business owners to apply for permits so they can offer food and other services in the public right-of-way. This goes far beyond a simple sidewalk dining permit and is expected to fast-track a host of new possibilities like customer queuing zones in what used to be parking spaces and dining tables and barber chairs in streets and parking lots.

Yesterday one of the PBOT planners spearheading the effort, Nick Falbo, gave a preview of this program and an update on their Safe Streets initiative (they’ve dropped the “Slow Streets” part) to the PBOT Budget Advisory Committee.

Falbo made it clear PBOT is serious about changing streets — not just to adapt to the current moment, but to lay groundwork for whatever comes next. He called Safe Streets, “A framework for our path to a better future.” And Falbo’s boss, PBOT Policy, Planning and Projects Manager Art Pearce, said a host of measures designed to create space for business in the street is directly tied to economics.

“PBOT is more than just an infrastructure agent,” Pearce told the committee. “We are what helps make business work. Getting goods to those businesses and also helping them survive. It’s a critical moment for that intervention and for us to make right-of-way available for that use.”

Those are strong words from an agency often marked (true or not) with an anti-business label.

PBOT’s current mojo is due in part to the successful implementation of 100 sets of signs and barricades on neighborhood greenways. Despite a claim made recently in a Facebook comment from PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly that the barricades have “a lot of opposition,” Falbo took a different view. “We’ve gotten tremendous, positive response to this program,” he said.

While PBOT monitors the barricades and considers making permanent diverters later where necessary, the big news from yesterday’s meeting were the updates on the other two pillars of the Safe Streets initiative: Adding space for people and businesses on main streets.

Falbo revealed that PBOT is focusing the first phase of their implementation of wider sidewalks in east Portland. Locations are being selected based on the city’s data on equity gaps and walking demand. A map and examples (shown below) highlighted neighborhoods from Montavilla to Rosewood, Parkrose to Lents. PBOT will lean on their PedPDX Plan which has already identified “pedestrian districts” in these areas.

PBOT gave a hint to what these wider sidewalks will look like and said they’re inspired by what they’ve seen in New York City.

When it comes to expanding business space, Falbo said the agency is creating a “toolkit of interventions” they can offer businesses to help them adapt to a re-opening of retail services along with distancing guidelines. “We want to make sure they can use the curb zone to prioritize their needs.”

“We’re envisioning a broad array of potential business-serving uses in the right-of-way itself,” Falbo shared. “It might be in the parking lane (like the Street Seats program), but we also want to think big about what it means to take over half or full streets to create the plazas to let businesses spill into the streets and give people the space they need.”

Yes you read that right. More robust driving restrictions could be in the future as PBOT looks to squeeze every ounce of potential from our public street space. Below is a slide of their outdoor dining and other business-centric proposals. (Note: The presence of drivers and their cars in this image is troubling. PBOT might underestimate how incompatible these human-centric street uses are with the presence of loud, smelly, anti-social and scary motorized vehicles are. A similar illustration released yesterday by NACTO showed bikers and walkers, not car drivers.)

During a Q & A session, Falbo answered a question about the long-term potential of these proposals that I found very compelling. Here’s his full answer, which I think gives us valuable insight into where PBOT’s priorities are:

“If today, the focus is using that curb zone for a place to stand while you wait for your pizza to be made so you can pick it up and take it home, that’s using it for the condition we’re in now. But as we reopen restaurants and come back into the street and restart public life, maybe that space turns into street seats so you can eat that pizza while keeping a distance from the people at the table next to you. Then as we emerge from that and don’t need to keep that same distance anymore, I would hope these businesses can see the appeal of having more space for more customers and maybe those become permanent streetscape installations. And then as part of a future streetscape project we turn that into a curb extension that formalizes that public space.”

“How can you justify this expense when you’re asking other divisions to cut back?”— Douglas Armstrong, Budget Advisory Committee member

Falbo described PBOT’s approach as a “Pipeline to a better future.” “We can’t say that’s where we’re going to be,” he said. “But if we can do everything right and support our communities that might be where we end up.”

It wasn’t all roses and unicorns at the meeting. Advisory committee member Douglas Armstrong who represents the East Portland Land Use and Transportation Committee demanded to know how PBOT could pay for these proposals when so much of the city still lacks basic infrastructure. “I’m right there with you when it comes to public safety and having streets be as safe as possible,” Armstrong said. “But we have core issues that need to be addressed before we start adding bells and whistles on additional programs. How can you justify this expense when you’re asking other divisions to cut back?”

Pearce stepped in to defend the work: “We may be coming from a different place of seeing the urgency of this. I see this as part of the critical work our staff is doing… I don’t see this as an either/or transaction. One of the critical things is economic recovery.” And even PBOT Director Chris Warner chimed in to add even more weight to PBOT’s plans. “This is something we feel we need to do and we have council support to do it.” So far PBOT has spent $100,000 on the barricade installations and additional funding is coming from existing operating revenue. Federal Covid-19 stimulus grants are also likely to be part of the funding equation.

Adding to PBOT’s urgency is their sense that very few Portlanders will go back to taking transit, which means they must make streets work more efficiently — something that’s impossible when they’re clogged with single-occupancy car drivers. “We anticipate transit to be highly compromised over the next period of time because [of physical distancing requirements] we can’t fit a lot of people on buses or the MAX and we’re not sure what type of public sentiment there will be toward riding transit,” Falbo said. “So how do we make sure that a significant portion of Portlanders that use transit to get around don’t just shift to driving a personal car? That would be a bad move when it comes to VMT [vehicle miles traveled], carbon emissions, and safety.”

One way to ensure fewer people drive is to make other options more attractive. If PBOT is able to transfer street space away from the behavior that’s least supported by our adopted plans and goals and toward things like equitable and sustainable mobility and commerce that benefits local businesses, we just might emerge from this in a better place.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

This should get interesting and comical as time goes by. I know for myself, I will have little interest wanting to sit in the street for a nice dinner. Maybe the do gooder downtown somewhere think differently. Don’t we think it odd that somehow restaurants think the same old idea is going to work? Will the city now become landlords and demand payment for the new use of the sidewalk and street? And what makes the city think that restaurants can afford their current rent?

And yes, our friend from East Portland is correct. We still need basic infrastructure that the silly folks from downtown won’t give us. Meanwhile, we come downtown and see over infrastured elements and wonder why the excess when we know of a bazillion places that could actually use it. One prime example is the jobs that Gabe Graff has been overseeing. He must have a money tree in his office.

Vote Up4-7Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
resopmok
Guest
resopmok

Not at all a bad idea to retake public right-of-way dedicated to automobile usage, but let’s look at some realities of implementation instead of general platitudes that don’t make much sense. What other business uses do they propose than restaurants? How viable is it for restaurants anyway, given short annual period of reliably decent weather that people would want to spend eating outside without a roof over their heads? And, how pleasant or safe will it be to be sitting at a table with cars mere feet from you, trying to enjoy that steak frites avec échappement de voiture? More likely the best use is simply more space for pedestrians to walk past each other with sufficient physical distancing. That’s not as politically palatable as trying to say that it will somehow save businesses, but it’s also not half as honest. In the age of COVID, it seems economy-washing is the new greenwashing.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

I had the same thought about dining in the street. What strikes me as more appealing is dining on the sidewalk with pedestrians relocated to the street, similar to the current approach in Ankeny Alley.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

In Europe and much of the US, they have these huge umbrella-like awnings for both the hot midday sun and for rain, at the center of large heavy-duty metal outdoor tables, designed specifically for such a purpose. They even have outdoor fans for the hot summer and heaters in winter. In DC, Raleigh, Charlottesville VA, and many other cities with large pedestrian malls, they are very popular with both locals and tourists, very profitable. As for the car traffic, there are many things cities can do to aggressively slow drivers without impeding emergency access, including removing one-way streets, narrowing lanes, adding impediments such as potted trees, adding frequent pedestrian islands, funneling transit buses, etc.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

In addition to restaurants, brewpubs, and bars on the street, there’s usually a lot of kiosks that you typically find in a shopping mall. In fact, what’s being created here is basically a replication of what you would likely find at an indoor shopping mall, but now outside and in the public right-of-way: retail clothing on racks outside, discount books, test riding of bicycles, food trucks, and transit stops. Given that we are talking about Portland here, I’m sure there will be issues with chop shops, homeless encampments, and political protests as well.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

This is certainly the time to finally close off NW 13th to cars, PBOT”s effort to bring business to the streets is a perfect excuse to finally get this done. I don’t envy the restaurant employees on that strip as they climb up and down off the docks, but as a customer a car free 13th would be very inviting. Maybe they could even put up some trees and permanent infrastructure so some philistine does not try and bring back the autos after the virus is over.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I agree, NW 13th would be an ideal candidate, especially in the docks area from Davis to Lovejoy. Parts of NW 23rd might also work, as well as SE 2nd & 3rd from Yamhill to Burnside, and SE Stark from 78th to 82nd (make Washington 2-way).

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Sorry to be so cynical, but when a planner says “We’ve gotten tremendous, positive response to this program,” it means that his or her planning colleagues love it, especially the others in the office sitting nearby. When a politician says they are getting pushback, it means that one or two major campaign donors are complaining. It goes without saying that neither type of person appreciates nor seeks input from public opinion polls.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

The city loves what they did to NE Glisan in East county, meanwhile the people who have to live with overwhelming stated they didn’t want reduced lanes. The funny part is that the city shot themselves in the foot with the lane reductions because they would’ve been great candidates for Chloes Rose Lanes.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Honest question here: Do many folks in E Portland use Hawthorne as a primary route towards downtown? It doesn’t really connect to anything past the late 50s.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
