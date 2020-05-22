Jobs of the Week: Kerr Bikes, Stages Cycling, Oregon E-Bikes, Left Coast Bicycles

Dare I say the local bike boom has triggered a related jobs boom?

After just three job listings last month we’ve had six seven so far in May.

Get ’em while they’re hot and fresh by clicking the links below. Good luck!

– Operations Manager – Left Coast Bicycles

– Lead Workers – Kerr Bikes (Albertina Kerr)

– Customer Service Rep – Stages Cycling

– Bike Mechanic – Oregon E-Bikes



