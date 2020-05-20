Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

It’s official: PBOT considering bike lanes on Hawthorne Blvd

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 at 2:37 pm

PBOT drawing shows one of two bikeway options under consideration.

During an online meeting hosted by the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association this morning, the Portland Bureau of Transportation revealed some very good news: Bike lanes are among the alternatives being considered for their Hawthorne Pave and Paint project.

As we first hinted at back in January, the project — which will repave the street between 24th and 50th — is an opportunity to do something special on this marquee commercial corridor.

Given the historic relationship between bike lanes and main streets in Portland, it was no surprise that PBOT was initially reluctant to utter the words “bike lane” anywhere near this project. Over the years the City has battled business interests who think free car parking is better for their bottom line that thousands of people on bikes. But now it appears that they’ve warmed to the idea.

Could the robust advocacy effort behind Healthier Hawthorne help explain PBOT’s newfound confidence? That seems very likely. Let’s also recall that PBOT’s in-house design guidelines call for protected bike lanes as a default treatment. In 2018, PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller said when they approach a project, “We’re going to start with a protected bike lane and you better have a really good reason why can’t do it.”

At the meeting this morning, PBOT Project Manager Karla Kingsley kept that promise when she her presentation (PDF) revealed the three design alternatives they’re considering. She also explained how the various alternatives will be analyzed.

The three alternatives are:

1) Put everything back the same way it is today…

2) Extend the three lane cross-section that currently exists east of Cesar Chavez (39th) all the way to 24th (one lane each direction with a center turn lane)…

3a) Buffered, door-zone bike lanes (where the bike lane would narrow at intersections)…

3b) Parking protected bike lanes. These would be 5-feet wide with a 2.5-foot buffer. During the presentation, Kingsley said this option is a “fairly constrained design to fit on Hawthorne” and it requires more car parking removal than other options. Also notice how the bike lane would have to curve around existing curb extensions because PBOT says this project doesn’t have the budget to remove them. (Note: This is the design favored by Healthier Hawthorne and supported by The Street Trust, nearly 60 businesses, and so on)…

When it comes to how these alternatives will be evaluated, PBOT says there are four main criteria: It must fit within the scope of the project (meaning this is just a near-term paving project with limited budget, not a full-on rebuild/redesign); It must improve safety (speeding is a major concern); It must “support the main street function” (meaning all types of users must be able to access businesses); and it must improve connections in the network overall. PBOT also says no matter which alternative is chosen, bus priority treatments and better crossings will be a given.

Asked for his reaction to the bike lane idea, Hawthorne Blvd Business Association Treasurer Roger Jones said, “Within the lens of safety, bikes are always welcome on Hawthorne. Time will tell where the community lands.”

Healthier Hawthorne founder Zach Katz is looking forward to working with PBOT in the coming weeks and months. Reached for comment about today’s meeting he said, “I’m thrilled protected bike lanes are on the table now. I hope this project is showing PBOT just how much demand there is for better bike infrastructure and that they can use this momentum to be even more bold going forward.”

This is early in the process and as one PBOT staffer in this morning’s meeting pointed out, “Just because you see a picture of something, doesn’t mean it’s going to work.”

If all goes according to plan, PBOT would choose an option by this fall and construct the project in spring of 2021.

The Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association will host another public discussion about this project with PBOT on Wednesday May 27th at 5:30 pm. You can pre-register via Zoom here. Learn more at PBOT’s official project page and stay tuned for more coverage.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

I hope and expect that whatever happens, Alternative 1 is quickly retired, shelved, scrapped.

Vote Up13-7Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

This overhead looks about what I would have imagined. Keep the pedestrian/bus stop bump-outs and just trace the bike lanes around them. Keeping the parking is fine as it will probably ameliorate the predictable gripe about loss of parking. Hopefully the Hawthorne business district could get behind metered parking. My ideal vision would be to eliminate most of the parking and expand the sidewalk widths, but that would definitely be very expensive. Reducing to two car lanes would definitely make the street experience a lot friendlier to pedestrians and cyclists. If only there were enough street space to accommodate bike lanes and rose lanes for buses the whole length of the boulevard. Alas.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Shimran George
Guest
Shimran George

I thought they were always “considering” bike lanes? It just seemed like an unlikely scenario.

If there’s been greater weight given to putting bike lanes in…then kudos (I’d like to see alternative 3b worked out)! But I think they were. learning towards mimicing Hawthorne from 39th to 50th (alternative 2).

Just wanted to clarify whether there’s been a meaningful shift to include bike lanes or if this is just lip service.

I can see alternative 2 being the compromise option, but as 9watts. said, let alternative 1 be a configuration of the past!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Good point. This is the first time any alternatives have even been introduced, so it’s not true that bike lanes weren’t being considered. There was just a general expectation out there that the three-lane cross-section was the most likely. Which let’s be honest, is amazing in itself. Only a few years ago the idea of reducing the number of car lanes on Hawthorne was not even up for discussion. Now it’s the “centrist” option. We’re making progress as a city!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
GlowBoy
Guest
GlowBoy

Bike lanes would be fantastic here. The Hawthorne corridor is one of the highest-demand in the city, and the parallel alternatives (Salmon, Harrison/Lincoln) are multiple blocks away (in contrast to Clinton, for example, which is just two short blocks from Division).

Hawthorne should never have gotten the death-road striping that it has now. It has the narrowest traffic lanes of any street in the city (9.5 feet for some stretches IIRC from my Portland Traffic & Transportation class), and even below the speed limit many people seem to have difficulty staying within their lanes. I myself have personally witnessed at least two incidents in which opposite direction vehicles’ mirrors hit each other, scattering debris across the street.

I know there’s some benefit in narrower lanes in keeping traffic speeds down, but I don’t think this happens on Hawthorne. If that principle still worked below 10′ wide lanes, you’d see everyone going under 20mph, and you don’t. People still go 25 mph (or more), often straddling the line between lanes rather than fully staying in the right lane. The current configuration just doesn’t work, and we’ve known that for a long time.

Multiple lanes also inherently make pedestrian crossings more difficult, because two lanes of drivers in one direction are about 10-20% as likely to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk as one lane of drivers in each direction. Even Alternative 1 (basically making it the same as Hawthorne beyond Chavez) would be huge improvement over the current situation, but bike lanes would bring a lot more value than a center two-way turn lane.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

No more soft center lanes!

Center lanes need to be hard curb, not paint. Put in a small turn lane at the appropriate end, but that’s it. Anything less encourages abuse of the lane as happens daily on the upper part of Hawthorne with a center lane.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

PBOT: One of your problems is that you think that doing the exact same thing again is an alternative.

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Momo
Guest
Momo

Every planner is taught to have the “no-build” version of a project as one of the alternatives. Otherwise you have nothing to compare the “build” alternatives to. It doesn’t mean PBOT is seriously thinking about putting it back the way it was…they’ve already said that is highly unlikely. But it’s always good to remind people that it is technically an option, and this way when you do an evaluation process you are showing how each option measures up to the “do nothing” option.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

PBOT is required to do this, to present a series of alternatives, including one that is “leave as is but make slight improvements to meet current standards.”

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Yes, as a trained transportation planner, option 1 could theoretically be labelled as “No Build” but I would challenge that in this case since retaining ANY 4 lane configuration is such a deficient layout for this corridor for ALL user groups in terms of traffic safety and capacity, etc…its got to go…like leaving a sink hole in the middle of a community that just gets worse. It really should not have been labelled as “Option 1” even with minor rearranging of the deck chairs.

[I am very happy PBoT is discussing other options, as I thought this might be another regional arterial project that I might not live long enough to see fixed and use…kinda like upper Columbia Street in Vancouver WA, I fear.]

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Just got the full PDF of the PBOT presentation shared at this meeting. View it here.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Jonathan, thank you for sending out the report. Given the unhealthy car crash history and locations on page 9 and the speeding on page 11, wouldn’t it be prudent to encourage fewer car crashes by helping cars to demonstrate social distancing, by not allowing continuous through-traffic on Hawthorne?

Might I suggest that the city consider making several distinct districts along Hawthorne with different lane configurations and even a few car diverters? Instead of continuous car lanes all down Hawthorne, why not have a continuous shared bike and Rose lane, keep the current parking but vary it from side to side (some on the north side, some south), and create pedestrian open zones near busier shopping areas?

Why should bicyclists be forced to use parallel back streets to go shopping while cars use the main street? Why not reverse this current state of affairs and force through-traffic to use side streets and navigate around diverters, and encourage pedestrians, transit, and cyclists to use the main street instead? (Car) parking could still be permitted, but through-traffic would be guests on the street, not the dominant species.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Could PBOT make parts of Hawthorne one-way for cars and car parking but two-way for buses and bicyclists, to reduce speeding, to increase safety, to maintain access for car drivers, and to save space for other modes?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
 
Guest
 

One possibility could be extending the Hawthorne-Madison couplet all the way out to 30th avenue? Without a couplet street, I frankly don’t your idea would have a snowball’s chance in hell. But I do like one-way couplets (only have to look one direction when crossing, more room for bike/transit infrastructure, although I’m not familiar enough with Madison in this area to know if it’s feasible.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago
John. D.
Guest
John. D.

The bike lanes in alternative 3a are going to be treated as pick-up/drop-off spots by cars. It’s going to be double parked cars the entire length of the project, especially on evening and weekends. Bad choice.

The center turn lane for alternative 2 needs physical protections to prevent people from cutting around stopped traffic and hitting someone (as has tragically happened on Hawthorne). PBOT is saying that’s out of the scope of this project, therefore it’s a bad choice.

Alternative 1 maintains the existing four-lane design. Four lane roads like that have no place in a dense urban setting, even more so in a commercial/residential district. Worst choice.

That leaves alternative 3b. While I worry about people parking in the bike lane, I feel like it won’t be nearly as frequent as in 3a. It really should be the only choice, especially if it’s only done with paint. Bill it as a five year trial run. If for some reason it turns out to be terrible, PBOT can go through and change it to something else.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Jonathan: I tried the link to the PBoT presentation PDF and it did not take me anywhere.

PS. It would be helpful if articles on this type of project had a foundation table: ADT for each direction, etc. Just so we can visualize the details compared to the design options. (I went to the PBoT presentation to see it.)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
