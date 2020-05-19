Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Scofflaw car drivers are keeping police very busy

Posted by on May 19th, 2020 at 1:47 pm

The driver of this car seen sliding around on the Fremont Bridge was ultimately arrested and charged with 2 counts of reckless driving, 2 counts of reckless endangering and 2 counts of disorderly conduct.
(Photo: YouTube)

Whether it’s the Coronavirus Effect, a general sense of lawlessness, lack of concern about consequences, or all of the above — the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division has been very busy with dangerous drivers recently.

You’ve likely seen the headlines about a spike in speeding. This is happening for the aforementioned reasons and because the pandemic has opened up more space on the roads. Any armchair traffic engineer will tell you that when people have more space to operate a vehicle they will use it to go faster (like 107 mph in a 45 mph zone) and take more chances.

Now we have hard data from the PPB about how this phenomenon is playing out locally.

Advertisement

2005 ~ 2020. Serving the community for 15 years. Please support BikePortland with a monthly subscription or one-time financial contribution.

2019 (left) versus 2020 totals. (Source: PPB)

According to statistics shared the PPB last week, the Traffic Division has issued 328% more speeding citations in the last two months compared to the same time period last year. Between March 24th, 2019 and May 12th, 2020 they issued 661 speed limit citations and 5 speed racing citations. Between those same dates this year they issued 2,832 citations for speeding and 22 for speed racing.

In the past month alone (since April 29th), the Traffic Division has issued 85 citations, 70 warnings and made two arrests during three “Pedestrian Safety Crosswalk Missions.”

Eight officers lye in wait for speeders on a Highway 26 on-ramp.

Then there’s illegal street racing. Since April 20th, the PPB have shown up to four of these gatherings where people do burnouts (a.k.a. donuts) and race each other on public streets and in private parking lots. On April 12th a large group of people blocked the upper deck of I-405 Fremont Bridge so they could hold an impromptu party with their cars and get videos of people driving in circles very fast.

In less than a month the PPB has made 83 stops, issued 65 citations, towed 15 cars, and arrested 18 people at these illegal and dangerous events.

This is a huge drain on city resources that could be put to more productive use and it exposes yet another negative impact some drivers have. This type of behavior puts all road users at risk.

Thankfully PPB Traffic Division officers have been able to devote about 25% more time to traffic enforcement this year (compared to last year). That’s because all the events they usually work have been cancelled and there’s been a reduction in major crashes.

Hopefully drivers get the message that their scofflaw behaviors won’t go unnoticed. And the next time you hear someone ranting on Nextdoor about how bicycle riders are going through stop signs, please send them the link to this article.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

Rev Nat's Cider & Beer Delivery

Enforcement, Front Page, Police

Related Posts

NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan

27
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
20 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
Chris I Hello, Kitty9wattsSqueaky Wheel Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

If only cyclists would obey the laws.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
mark smith
Guest
mark smith

Wait…what? Bikes are killing thousands each year?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Kcommentee
Guest
Kcommentee

I think he was using his sarcasm font.

But the fact that there were more than 500 citations for driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit is crazy. Imagine what that means in terms of how many are driving this way and not getting caught.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

They might not be driving that way all the time. Congestion can slow things down.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
John Lascurettes
Subscriber
John Lascurettes

Why are they driving that way ever?

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
9watts
Subscriber
9watts

Congestion? That is so Pre-COVID.
I thought the lack of (expected) congestion was one of the drivers (ha!) of why some folks feel inspired to act out in these ways.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Don’t worry. Traffic volumes are definitely increasing as we ease distancing requirements. Congestion is definitely on the ascendancy.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Barry Cochran
Subscriber
Barry Cochran

And the next time you hear someone ranting on Nextdoor about how bicycle riders are going through stop signs, please send them the link to this article.

I’m just going to save this link on my desktop. Although, St. Johns neighborhood social media has, in all fairness, also complained at length about the loud/dangerously fast/out-of-control car traffic.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Drivers driving recklessly is not a “retort” to bikists riding unsafely. That only perpetuates the us vs. them culture that is so unhelpful.

Vote Up6-7Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Kudos to PPB for stepping up enforcement efforts this year; it’s been sorely needed. But why anyone in the street racing, 31+, or 100+ groups still has their license is beyond me… it’s way more than simple carelessness.

Vote Up150Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Heck with the citations, bring on the mobile car crushers.

Vote Up7-4Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

I am generally against public seizure of private property. Generally 😉

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

Don,t worry they will get their property back afterwards, it just won’t be suitable for street racing anymore.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
z
Guest
z

Well, they get the car back, it’s just been crushed.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Crushing cars is frankly a terrible idea. Doing so would mean that whoever got the ticket will just buy another car, which means that it would be necessary to manufacture another car, thus contributing to global warming due to the manufacture of the car. But seizure of license, by all means for the egregious or repeat offenders.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

Because seizing a license is going to stop a law breaker from driving?

And they can buy a used car 🙂

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Guaranteed jail time for driving without a license (if over 18) would be a nice deterrent

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

So… We should remove their driving hands?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 seconds ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

“And the next time you hear someone ranting on Nextdoor about how bicycle riders are going through stop signs, please send them the link to this article.”

I assume some people will think the value of pointing out these statistics is to show how much more dangerous drivers are behaving than bike riders. There’s some truth to that. But what I like them for is to point out no driver is going to say that the 100-mph drivers are “us”, or that their insane speeding is anything other than individual acts that aren’t representative of typical drivers. But meanwhile, people will see bad behavior by a bike rider or two, and conclude in their minds that all people who ride bikes are bad.

Similarly, no driver is going to say, “We need to get these speeders under control, because it reflects badly on all of us drivers”.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Traffic enforcement wouldn’t be a huge drain on police resources if it paid for itself (plus a little extra). For example, instead of a warning or $200 fine for speeding, how about no warning and an automatic $5000 fine for the first offense? $10,000 fine and vehicle confiscation for second offense?

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I’d rather the fines be proportional to car value or income. So if a minimum-wage worker gets a ticket it would be about what it is today, but if someone who makes 150k a year gets a ticket they should be slapped with a nice $5000 fine on the first offense.

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Subscriber
Middle of the Road Guy

We should not discriminate based on economic status. Equal application of the law matters.

Vote Up4-7Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

Applying fines proportionally _would be_ applying the law equally.

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
bikeninja
Guest
bikeninja

How about proportional to the danger to the public. Gee judge that armed bank robber should only get community service cause they only made minimum wage when they wern’t robbing banks.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Fines and jail time/community service are completely different. The former should be proportional to income, the latter has no reason to be.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.

-8th Amendment, US Constitution

Given recent Supreme Court rulings in this area, I’d guess a $5000 fine for run-of-the-mill speeding ticket would be ruled “excessive”, as would some of the more “exotic” proposals on this page.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Squeaky Wheel
Guest
Squeaky Wheel

And the next time you hear someone ranting on Nextdoor about how bicycle riders are going through stop signs, please send them the link to this article.

Thank you for the advice, will do. Should I say, “so stop complaining about bicycle riders!” after I send the article? Another question: instead of the article about car driving scofflaws (love that word, btw, very 1930s Dick Tracy), can I send an article about Trump defunding the WHO, or about the recent JC Penney bankruptcy. I’m actually not sure why I’m sending these articles to my neighbors who are upset about bicycle rider behavior. Any additional advice much appreciated.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2019 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests