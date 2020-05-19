Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Nearly 60 Hawthorne Blvd businesses support protected bike lane

Posted by on May 19th, 2020 at 3:57 pm

The proposal calls for a reduction of driving access to make room for a curbside bike lane separated from moving traffic by a parking lane. (Illustration by Scott Mason)


“Adding bicycles to Hawthorne will add shoppers and neighbors and make it resemble the rest of the city.”
— Amanda Doimas, Backstory Books

For the past month Zach Katz has been relentlessly promoting the idea of bike lanes on one of Portland’s most high-profile commercial main streets. His Healthier Hawthorne project has taken flight, going from one person’s idea, to a petition (signed by 455 people so far), to a Facebook page (now with 158 members), to a website with slick illustrations (like the one above) — all at breakneck speeds.

We’ve seen many of these lone wolf activism efforts over the years, but few can rival Katz’s energy, execution and focus. His latest move was to waltz into Hawthorne businesses and introduce himself: “Hi, I’m Zach,” the pitch went. “I started a campaign to build protected bike lanes on Hawthorne, is that something you’d be supportive of?”

And despite the popular narrative that business owners abhor the idea of bike lanes “taking away” parking spots, Katz has been overwhelmed with support. Of the 70 business owners and managers he’s heard from so far, 57 have pledged support and only 13 have said no. That’s a big flip-flop from where we were in 2014 when 60 business owners on NE 28th signed a petition in opposition to a “commercial greenway” concept that was proposed as part of the 20s Bikeway project.

Katz thinks it’s a mistake that bicycle users are relegated to backstreets. “Businesses are struggling because there’s no foot traffic, and all the cycling traffic is on neighborhood streets two blocks over,” he shared with us. “Protected bike lanes — especially now, in a world where transit’s future is uncertain — are essential for revitalizing our commercial districts.”

“Now is our chance to transform our neighborhood’s main street into a vibrant place for people — not cars. It’s now or never for Hawthorne Boulevard.”
— Zach Katz, Healthier Hawthorne

The owner of Backstory Books at 32nd and Hawthorne, Amanda Doimas, said in a press release that, “Once there is a degree of calming on Hawthorne, it will be safe for bikes and safer for pedestrians. Adding bicycles to Hawthorne will add shoppers and neighbors and make it resemble the rest of the city.”

As we reported last month, Katz sees an opportunity to make major changes on Hawthorne as part of the Portland Bureau of Transportation Hawthorne Pave and Paint project that’s gathering steam. PBOT has been careful not to promise too much in the way of bike-specific infrastructure when they re-stripe Hawthorne, but a spokesperson told us back in January that, “This is an opportunity to do something big and bold.”

Even the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association appears to be open to changes. They haven’t officially supported Healthier Hawthorne yet (we’ve reached out to them for comment but haven’t heard back), but in a recent email to members they said the Pave and Paint project, “Is much more than just resurfacing a road,” and that, “The potential for traffic reconfiguration could have an impact on Hawthorne for decades.”

With a pending PBOT project, decrease in driving volumes due to the pandemic, a boom in bicycle use, brighter bike politics at City Hall of late, and an acute need for small businesses to attract as many customers as possible, we might be headed for a perfect confluence of conditions that could lead to change.

Current conditions on Hawthorne. (Photo: Healthier Hawthorne)

But we’ve seen this movie before. Activism projects led by one person — especially someone like Zach Katz; a young, white man of privilege — can be blind to pitfalls these projects can present. In his short activism stint so far, Katz has already hit a speed bump. Members of his Facebook page vehemently disagreed with him about the design, so he banned them and then deleted the entire comment thread. That set off angry messages and claims he wasn’t open to feedback.

Katz’s idea is also in that honeymoon phase when it’s not yet real enough to attract any serious opposition. Once PBOT says they’re actually considering a bikeway that will reduce access for car drivers, business owners (or the lobby groups that represent them) might change their tune. If/when that happens, given what we’ve seen from Katz so far, I’d say he won’t be deterred easily.

“Now is our chance to transform our neighborhood’s main street into a vibrant place for people — not cars,” Katz said in a statement to BikePortland. “It’s now or never for Hawthorne Boulevard.”

In fact, Katz is so confident and ambitious he’s already added more projects to his portfolio: He’s launched a similar effort to create two “Portland Promenades” on 28th and on Belmont.

— If you’d like to learn more about Healthier Hawthorne, join the Bike Loud PDX general meeting tomorrow (5/20) at 6:00 pm. To find out more about PBOT’s Hawthorne Pave and Paint project, the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association is hosting two public discussions via Zoom: May 20th at 9:00 am and May 27th at 5:30 pm (links to Zoom registration).

CORRECTION, 5:09 pm: This post originally stated that Zach Katz had lived in Portland less than a year. That’s not true. He first moved here in December 2016, moved to New York City in 2018, then moved back to Portland in September 2018. I regret the error.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

> “Once PBOT says they’re actually considering a bikeway that will reduce access for car drivers…”

But this plan would not reduce access for car drivers. There will still be 3 or 4 lanes devoted to cars (and the bus line), including parking on both sides of the road, if the illustration is correct. Drivers will have access to the whole road.

What might be reduced is the speed at which drivers can zip through this area at certain hours, but that’s not limiting access.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

If you have any suggestions for conveying this fact to people (and reassuring them that this will not result in a traffic apocalypse!), I’m genuinely all ears.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

From what I see in the images is that traffic lanes will be reduced by one lane in each direction, from 2 to one.

Removing curb extensions is gonna cost a lot, however.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

This is why I rarely like the permanent curb extensions PBOT typically designs. Often times in NYC curb extensions are paint, bollards and rocks or planters. The safe space is created, but it doesn’t preclude future bike designs.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you. But technically, if the road is changed to one standard lane in each direction and a center turn lane, driving access will be reduced. Right? Since now there are four full lanes for driving. I don’t think we should be afraid to call out a reduction in driving access. That being said, I’ll consider changing that line to “will change driving access”.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

It will reduce capacity, throughput and speed, but that doesn’t reduce access. My understanding is that “access” means “can you get there, legally and practically?” Right now bike access to Hawthorne is limited, because you can only get there by riding on side streets and then walking the last block to your destination, if you are not brave enough to ride in the lanes shared with high-speed car traffic, but cars will have 100% access before and after this plan. If parking demand is better managed, car access could even increase, if there are times when it not possible to find street parking right now.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

That’s a great point, and I hope PBOT thinks about parking more holistically soon. We need better parking management—paid parking, turning private lots into paid public lots, etc.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

in my mind, access is can you get there or not. Not how many lanes you have to get there.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

Per the “?” will a 4 to 3 lane conversion reduce “driving access” or capacity. The answer is “NO”: Over 20 years of Road Diets has settled this discussion for most community commercial arterials. If a corridor has many unsignalized / permissive left turn opportunities [every 250FT] then a 3 lane layout will have a safer and higher thru put for capacity since the inner two lanes will not be holding / receiving left turning vehicles. The old 4 lane arterial layout’s “true purpose” was to move AM / PM regional traffic through commercial neighborhood that happened to be in the way between home and work (or for Civil Defence escape)…before the Interstate System was built.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
rella
Guest
rella

as it is, both nike bikes and ‘normal’ riders can be seen biking up, as well flying down – hawthorne and it’s sidewalks on the regular…

I like this idea.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
todd.boulanger
Guest
todd.boulanger

I would actually enjoy returning to Hawthorne, as a choice retail & entertainment customer, if the City made any holistic safety & accessibility upgrades to this corridor. It has too long been ‘politically’ stuck in its 4 lane deficient mid century layout (1990s)…an arterial that I neither like to drive/ park along nor bike, walk or wait for transit at.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

us as well. I never visit Hawthorne now that we no longer live close enough for walking. worst street for riding… but love the Bagdad.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Imagine if the city actually made physical protection instead of free private storage a priority. Instead of the Springwater being the only safe commuter route into the city, people on bikes could take a protected bike lane on Foster, 52nd and Hawthorne into the city. Imagine how much more business those streets would get with that many people commuting.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

I discovered so many new businesses I had no idea I existed while doing outreach on my bike!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Those graphics are so awesome. Wouldn’t it be great if PBOT hired bikeportland or bikeloud to handle the outreach for a project? Amazing what passionate people are able to come up with on shoe strings. I just hope PBOT takes this opportunity.

If not now, when?

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

I like the idea of taking Hawthorne from four traffic lanes down to two, and not just for better bike access. I hope there will someday be a streetcar on Hawthorne, but currently the city is looking at Belmont for a future streetcar line. I’ve heard that’s in part because the traffic lanes on Hawthorne are too narrow for streetcars (and something of a challenge for buses and other large vehicles). If that’s true, then a two-lane Hawthorne Boulevard could support a streetcar plus protected bike lanes plus parking … and perhaps even wider sidewalks and larger street trees. Turn it into a “boulevard” in more than just name.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Pat Smith
Guest
Pat Smith

Yet again the pictures only show the “lane” mid-block and don’t show all the people crossing to get to their cars. Please show all the manufactured intersection conflicts where most collisions happen and how this greatly reduces the visibility of cyclists to turning motorists.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Zach
Guest
Zach

Hey Pat, I’ve been working with a transportation designer on some extremely safe, super exciting protected intersection designs. They should be ready soon—stay tuned in the group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/betterhawthorne/

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

I went to check conditions on Hawthorne Blvd today at 4 to 5 pm on my safety bicycle. East bound and west bound,between SE 7th and SE 60th: very smooth modern pavement, super gentle grade, good sight lines, plenty of room for passing slower vehicles, loads of cars, bikes, walking people, wheel chair operators, skateboards..
It’s very easy to ride as it sits. Very easy to park and spend money. It could do with some severe speed bumps. As bicycles are part traffic, separated modes sends entirely the wrong message to local businesses and motorized vehicle operators.
Cycle tracks in the suburbs and country make sense, but this street is good to go. Are we not?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
«

