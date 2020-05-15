Order Rev Nat's Cider Today

Comment of the Week: Moderate position needed on safe cycling and homelessness issue

Posted by on May 15th, 2020 at 2:46 pm

“If we want Portland to be taken seriously as a pedestrian and bike-friendly city, we need people to feel safe walking and biking, wherever they may be.”

Riders navigate around a person’s tent on the I-205 multi-use path. (Photo: J. Maus/BikePortland)

Our latest Comment of the Week is the first one ever to include a song lyric.

It came from Shimran George, who calmly laid out what they see as a problem with our local debate around homelessness.

On Tuesday we shared a story about four north Portland neighborhood association’s who’ve begun an advocacy campaign to pressure the City of Portland (and their fellow neighbors – housed and unhoused) to think differently about the homelessness crisis. I elevated this news because one of their short-term recommendations was to clear campers from local off-street paths like the Peninsula Crossing Trail. People living on paths has become a big problem in Portland, with many crucial connections in the bike network becoming de facto closed as a result.

Shimran’s comment came in as a reply to another reader who suggested one solution might be to fence of multi-lane arterials like SE Powell Boulevard to create camping space that doesn’t block scarce bikeways.

Here’s Shimran’s comment:

While I seem to agree that liberal policies don’t seem to alleviate the problem and seem blatantly naive, the conservative policies generally fall along the lines of ignoring the problem, waiting for the other shoe to drop. Both sides look at the issues too cleanly and decide to promote simple narratives that suit their needs often to the detriment of the people most in need of help.

The overly liberal position would make you believe that homelessness is a direct result of the backwash of capitalism, and that they’re all on the streets because their landlord jacked up the rent or a medical bill put them there, and often delivers too much compassion. The overly conservative position on homelessness is that they are all drug addicts who made choices that resulted in them being there, and shows no compassion at all. Neither idea is fully true, and both sides need to accept that each position has a sliver of truth and the reality can be heavily individual dependent, and oftentimes messy. I wish we had officials that looked at it logically, and wanted to make a real difference in people’s lives.

Not to make generalizations about a group of people, but I do think alcohol/drug use is a common theme among many homeless, and should guide our approach to solving this issue in the forms of robust treatment centers and counseling, not be used to simply dismiss these people. People turn to alcohol/drugs for many reasons, and this country is perfectly fine ignoring mental health and societal alienation that often prevent people from getting better or trying to reintegrate into society.

Similarly, I feel it’s unfair/dehumanizing to always treat people as victims, and not setting some baseline expectations and respect along with giving people agency. And it’s bizarre policy that a city that wants to promote cycling and walking is ok with multi-use paths and sidewalks being blocked. If we want Portland to be taken seriously as a pedestrian/bike friendly city, we need people to feel safe walking and biking, wherever they may be.

*”Too much love will kill you
Just as sure as none at all
It’ll drain the power that’s in you
Make you plead and scream and crawl”

*[Lyrics to the song Too Much Love Will Kill You by Brian May]

This is a very challenging topic that is nearly impossible to debate productively in an open online forum like this. I’m grateful that so many of you shared your opinions. I hope this comment thread helped move the conversation forward.

Thanks to everyone who participates in our comment section. We value your voices. Remember, if you see a great comment, please just reply and write “comment of the week” so I can easily search for them.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.

dwk
Guest
dwk

Make tent camping illegal in the city.
It was illegal before Hales let it go and it has continued.
I think houseless people were served better before they got to hide in tents.
They sought out services and were much easier to find and work with.
The population went up when the economy improved and camping was allowed.
Make tent camping illegal. The city has garages etc, they can use to set up and basically triage
this group of people to find out what the needs are.
I read Iannarones Houseless statement, the same old “we need affordable housing”, blah blah blah.
First you need to find and help and figure out how to even get them in housing.
With the tent camps, they do want to, and you cannot make them.
You can’t force people into housing or treatment, but you can take away some options so
they might consider it.

17 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

If you walked into a Houseless camp and offered a room for $100.00 a month, how many takers even with guaranteed help would you get?
I am not sure, I doubt Wheeler or Iannarone know, but I think we should find out?

14 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

When I ride through houseless camps in their tents I have no idea who is inside?
Families? Kids? Abused spouses? I shutter some times when I ride through them.
This is not compassion. I am ashamed.

14 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Technically, camping is already banned, but only on City of Portland public property and right-of-way:
14A.50.020 Camping Prohibited on Public Property and Public Rights of Way.
A. As used in this Section:
1. “To camp” means to set up, or to remain in or at a campsite, for the purpose of establishing or maintaining a temporary place to live.
2. “Campsite” means any place where any bedding, sleeping bag, or other sleeping matter, or any stove or fire is placed, established, or maintained, whether or not such place incorporates the use of any tent, lean-to, shack, or any other structure, or any vehicle or part thereof.
B. It is unlawful for any person to camp in or upon any public property or public right of way, unless otherwise specifically authorized by this Code or by declaration by the Mayor in emergency circumstances.
C. The violation of this Section is punishable, upon conviction, by a fine of not more than $100 or by imprisonment for a period not to exceed 30 days or both.

13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

As our current pandemic should teach us, there is never any point in making any act illegal if government already knows it cannot enforce its own laws, be it from constitutional conflicts or from a lack of resources.

13 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

ODOT land within the city is technically part of the state and not the city – which applies to the I-205 & I-84 paths but probably the Willamette esplanades as well, so powers of enforcement are kinda iffy within the city; Multnomah County may have better jurisdiction. The Springwater Corridor is a huge 200-foot wide legal gray area. The City maintains and patrols its part, but doesn’t really own it.

13 hours ago
Karstan
Subscriber
Karstan

I don’t believe that there’s such a thing as “too much compassion.” And the fact someone can posit that with a straight face and be taken seriously is depressing.

17 hours ago
Hello, Kitty
Subscriber
Hello, Kitty

How do you differentiate “too much compassion” from “enabling”?

17 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

Karstan said there was no such thing as too much compassion, so your question doesn’t make sense. But I’ll answer it anyway… “too much compassion” (in the sense that I imagine Shimran used it) is “enabling”. There is a line between compassion and enabling, though. If you’re going to help someone, you need to know what their goals are and then figure out how you and they can work towards reaching those goals. And if the goal is “get more meth” then maybe that takes the form of helping to find better (less harmful) goals.

Enabling is passive and apathetic: you stand aside — or worse provide negative assistance — while someone pursues harmful ends. Compassion is active and involved: you are taking action to seek understanding and/or assist. The target of your compassion has agency, bounded by what’s not harmful to themselves or those around them. Viewed through that lens, I think it’s reasonable to claim there’s no such thing as too much compassion.

4 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

I don’t see the problem with managed camps as transitional housing. The pallet and tent ones near the Hawthorne bridge ramp were created pretty quickly. With the savings from not having to continually cleanup camps alone the city should be able to replace the camp tents soon with some equivalent of tuff sheds, which would be more attractive and secure. There seems to be plenty of unused parking lots around that would work well.

15 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Whenever I see a comment of “the City ought to do this or ought to do that”, I’m reminded of a local city council campaign rally I attended in East Portland about 10 years ago. The candidate was asked a lot of questions and, rather unusually, was very knowledgeable about how Portland was (and still is) run. People would ask about schools – no, that’s not a city function, it’s up to the local public school district and there are 9 of them that touch Portland. Drug addition services – no, that’s not a city function either, that goes under Multnomah County Health and Human Services. Maintaining the I-205 bike path – no, not the city, that’s ODOT, but the County cleans the garbage for them and patrols the path. Rebuild outer Powell Blvd – no, the city can help a bit, but it’s really up to ODOT. The poor bus service – Trimet, I’m afraid, not the city. Apartment garbage service is poor – bug Metro. My sewer stinks – yeah, that’s the city, where’s the stink?

13 hours ago
Toby Keith
Guest
Toby Keith

Does anybody really think the city truly cares about either the homeless problem or bike infrastructure? They respond to your griping. That’s it. When the griping gets loud enough they act like they care. Otherwise they are not proactive at all.

If Ted Wheeler had tents, drug dealing, and a bike chop shop operating on the corner by his $1.5 million dollar Goose Hollow home, trust me, it would get dealt with FAST.

Same with Eudaly and her dismissive attitude towards camping on our MUPS. If she had to dodge broken glass, needles, trash piles, and the occasional addict taking a swing at her as she rode by I’m sure we’d see some action. But she doesn’t ride and it’s pretty obvious.

So keep acting like abused animals and keep wandering back to these so-called “leaders” after they’ve kicked you in the teeth and blame YOU for the problem.

12 hours ago
Alon K.
Guest
Alon K.

Below is an excellent article about homelessness and how to solve much of it, as should be the priority of the world’s leading country (in money, the number of billionaires, number of gadgets and consumption) if we truly are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/15/opinion/homeless-crisis-affordable-housing-cities.html?searchResultPosition=2
I know that this does not address the specific issue raised about cycling but we do need to look at the big picture.

Nicaraguan Rosario Murillo, Sandinista fighter and poet, who has lived and fought during times of dictatorship, foreign military intervention, and revolution, hailed in “I’m Going to Plant a Heart in the Earth” what is possible:

A heart.
that won’t leave some to one side
and others on the floor in fractions.
a heart that has no country
that knows no borders
a heart that will never be fired.
a heart, unnerving, unnamable
something simple and sweet
a heart that has loved.

A healthy rest of spring to all.

9 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

There are some good nuggets in the article, but if the starting point is that we must spend money in such quantity that only the federal government could possibly afford it, then I’m afraid we’ll be waiting a long time for progress on a solution.

(And paying for it by killing the most popular and most loved tax deductions is just not realistic.)

3 hours ago
MaddHatter
Guest
MaddHatter

I wish we had officials that looked at it logically, and wanted to make a real difference in people’s lives.

I find it hard to believe that officials don’t want to make a real difference and aren’t at least trying to look at it logically. I don’t follow Portland’s local politics that closely, but most of the public officials I do know are well-intended.

To move the discussion along then, what officials have you talked to, and what did they say? Have you seen public statements or explanations of rationale by officials that are especially poignant examples of either good or bad thinking? For the election, have any candidates shared approaches to this that you think are particularly good? I can’t imagine nobody’s talking about the issue, given that there’s an expensive ballot measure about it.

4 hours ago
Bobcycle
Guest
Bobcycle

The photo attached to article does not fully illustrate what cyclists are facing out there. It appears to show riding side by side With room to spare. There are camp areas where a narrow single path is all that is available to Navigate through the camp. In the past, I have experienced riding through camps where it was required to duck under tarps that went across paths. I have seen areas so scary I’ve turned around and changed my route. As far as cleaning up camps along Peninsular Crossing, while I don’t live adjacent to that path, I have ridden it recently and have not found any tents that encroach onto the pathway. So for me, not a problem.

13 minutes ago
