Couch Curve gets a ‘bike bar’ but don’t get your hopes up

Posted by on May 13th, 2020 at 1:24 pm

Can you guess what this metal thing with the holes is for?
(Photos: J. Maus/BikePortland)

“Sideyard has become an activator of the urban context because it also emphasizes public transport connectivity as well as pedestrian and bicycle accessibility. The addition of a ground-floor bike bar and pedestrian-friendly plaza extended from the city sidewalk enhance these functions.”

When I read those sentences in an article that popped up on one of my Google Alerts last night I was intrigued. So this morning I swung by the Couch Curve on the east end of the Burnside Bridge to get a closer look.

This bridgehead area is changing fast and it’s such a high-profile part of our bike network that it deserves every piece of bike-friendly infrastructure it can get. PBOT has already done us a solid by making an elevated bike lane and creating a tiny, carfree, bike cut-through street. Now a private developer was adding a “bike bar”? Cool!

Unfortunately the reality isn’t as good as I’d hoped.

Bike parking staples holding up a concrete wall.


When I rolled up the ramp to the plaza and bike parking, the first thing I noticed was a row of three staple racks. I love staple racks! But these were installed right up against a concrete landscaping wall. A few others on the site are just inches away from the building’s exterior wall. This keeps the racks (and bikes) clear from the plaza area; but it also makes the staples much less useful. Staple racks are great for parking two bikes side-by-side. When you put them next to a wall, they are only half-way to their potential. And proximity to a wall means wide bikes (like trikes and cargo bikes) can’t snug up to the staple.

This is a common issue with new buildings as you’ll recall from our story about renovations to the US Bancorp tower in in 2015.

But I was really there for the bike bar.

The bar is a big metal structure that faces Couch and is adjacent to the plaza’s access ramp. There are holes in it where I assume bike wheels are supposed to go. I say “assume” because it’s not intuitive (there are no signs) and I wouldn’t have even thought to put a bike wheel in them if I hadn’t read that article and had “bike bar” floating in my head.

When I rolled my bike toward the hole, the flat portion atop structure (the “bar” where people might hang out on a nice day) was too low. My handlebars hit the bar and prevented my wheel from reaching the hole. I tried my rear wheel and got the same result — except it was my saddle that hit the top instead of my handlebars. And even if my wheel did fit through, wouldn’t it stick out into the ramp? Am I missing something here?

My bars hit their bar.

Doesn’t work that way either.

I understand the importance of urban design aesthetics, but we need places to park bikes. Places that are abundant, easy to use, and offer good security (even if my wheels would have reached the holes, there was nothing to lock to). I just don’t understand why we can’t have both: Racks that look good and work well. The racks at this Sideyard building remind me of the strange racks at Fields Park in the Pearl District. All looks and no utility.

The building itself looks really cool and I’m excited for all the changes at the bridgehead in general. But I won’t be raising a glass at this bar any time soon.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Cory P
Cory P

The ‘Bike bar’ might be useless for cyclists but those lower portions will be well used by skaters.

19 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

They already are well used! Tons of grinding damage already very visible.

19 hours ago
dan
dan

I don’t know why developers don’t just put metal coping on everything. Isn’t activating the space the end goal? If there was some metal coping on the planter, maybe that goofy bike bar wouldn’t be getting torn up.

18 hours ago
Jd
Jd

Not grinding “damage”, it’s patina. A sign of skateboarding infrastructure done well. Thank you, developer for including a skatepark in your plans.

15 hours ago
FDUP
FDUP

look closer, that wall’s got skater-stoppers in the concrete.

15 hours ago
qqq
qqq

That’s confusing. You can’t put your wheels through the slots, and it looks like you should be able to. But if you could, the wheels would protrude into the ramp area. The ramp looks like it’s already minimal width (about 3′) but even if it’s wider, anyone walking or rolling up or down it could still hit their legs or bike or wheelchair or dog on protruding bike tires.

The ramp also looks steep enough it should have handrails so it can be used by people needing accessibility. Even if there are alternative accessible routes up, if you provide a ramp you should provide handrails (again if it’s steep enough to require them) so people needing them have the option of using that ramp. Maybe it’s just not done yet.

The planter is so narrow landscaping will never make it look like more than a concrete well. It would have been nicer to have a ramp wide enough two people could actually pass, especially if that’s the main route to bring bikes up to the rack. Maybe they needed a certain square footage of stormwater planter, so just tried to squeeze too much into a limited area. Based on the photos, weird all in all.

19 hours ago
nextSibling
nextSibling

Even if you could fit a bike in one of those slots, what are you supposed to lock it to?

18 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy

I really wanted them to be arrow slits.

18 hours ago
igor
igor

This is why human factors and usability testing are so important in architectural planning

17 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy

Amen. How things get designed and how they get used are two very different things.

This is often very true with policy. A planner can have a desired outcome in mind from a specific policy, but the end result might be something very different. Sometimes better but usually worse.

11 hours ago
David Hampsten
David Hampsten

Yet more proof that the city staff of Plan Review do not ride bicycles.

17 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Allan Rudwick

The best looking bike racks have bikes at them. I am always happy to see a mostly-full rack @ my destination. That is an indicator that this place is bike-friendly and I’m rolling up to a place that is already hopping.

Fancy racks always have me feeling like “OK is this going to work?” Especially if it has no bikes locked to it.

17 hours ago
John Lascurettes
John Lascurettes

I still check bolts on what would ordinarily be normal staples too. There’s a pair fo staples at one of my doctor’s offices where one staple has regular hexagonal head bolts, and the other has custom security bolts. And then there was that time the huge office/apartment building went up near Director’s Square and they put in the same style of staples that the parks service put in around the square, but failed to use secure bolts. https://twitter.com/Lascurettes/status/740630901533462528

12 hours ago
RudiV
RudiV

This type of useless infrastructure really gets my goat. It’s worse than useless actually, it’s like bolted down litter.

Then again, I don’t even like the new portland racks with the crossbar at the bottom. I get it as a security feature, but I’m always smacking my pedal in to the crossbar.

17 hours ago
Doug Klotz
Doug Klotz

I like the racks they have in Amsterdam, which have a lower bar, but it’s a tube instead of flat stock, so less pedal interference.

11 hours ago
FDUP
FDUP

that’s no better, and maybe worse, than an old school wheel-bender rack. Design / execution fail! No one at the city cares…

15 hours ago
Doug Klotz
Doug Klotz

The staples up against the wall look like they don’t allow use of a lock in the lower part because it would hit the wall. Is there any spec in the bike parking manual about how close a staple rack can be to a wall? These shouldn’t qualify. And I sure hope the “bike bar” doesn’t get counted as any required bike parking. It should actually have those slots filled in so someone doesn’t park their bike there and block the disabled access ramp!

11 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy

This is the kind of thing I would expect to see outside of the Peloton Apartments on Williams.

11 hours ago
Karl Johnson
Karl Johnson

Worse than useless is right. Not only completely useless for parking much less locking up bikes, but someone is patting themselves on the back for having done something for cyclists, the money has been spent and this useless feature is taking up real estate where an actually functional bike rack could be.

10 hours ago
SERider
SERider

I’m sure I’ll get lots of push back for this, but my preferred locking method is to put my U lock through the rear wheel and around the seat stay and staple. This secures the bike and rear wheel (and rear wheels are way more valuable than front wheels). So the bike would still be parallel to the wall. Doing this method it looks like you could (mostly) fit two average bikes per each of those staples.

Yes it’s not perfect, but these racks are space saving on what looks to be a sidewalk/entrance way. I think most riders should be able to lock up here, and also encourages cyclists to minimize how much their bikes are sticking out into the walkway. Again, it could be done better, but this is by no means close to the worst.

4 hours ago
Jason
Jason

I’m just constantly disappointed at how multi tenant housing in that area preys on cyclists. Up and down SW Ankeny from SW28th all the way to the river. Including north and south of that road. There are buildings with obvious lures to cyclist residents. Underneath the veneer, you have gentrification and an unnecessary focus on a small area of Portland.

48 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy

It’s almost like cyclists have no agency in their actions and can’t avoid these places or make their own choices.

This is simply marketing, and just about every business does it.

37 minutes ago
